Late Oby Kechere left her fans and followers in deep pain following the news of her sudden death

The Director Guilds of Nigeria (DGN) shared a heartbreaking announcement about the actress

Details of her final social media post caught the attention of many, as it gave a deep meaning following her death

Late Nollywood actress Oby Kechere, aka Miss Koikoi, left her last post on social media, which has left fans emotional, as news of her sudden death continues to draw reactions.

Kechere used to be active on Facebook, with almost 3,000 followers, and always made interactive posts that engaged with her fans.

Oby Kechere’s final words spark emotional reactions online. Credit:@obykechere

Source: Instagram

Her last update, made on February 11, 2026, has left a poignant meaning for many.

In the post, she wrote:

"Since life isn't all about photographs, I'm going to start a 'reunion of friends'. The idea is to see who reads a post without a photo. If no one reads my post, it will be a very short experiment. But if you're reading this, make a one-word comment about how we met.

"After that, copy this message on your own timeline, and I will also leave a word for you. Please do not leave a word without bothering to copy the text afterwards. Brings back a lot of fun and memories! Let’s go."

The heartfelt message, which encouraged friends and fans to reconnect through shared memories, has now become a silent symbolic farewell.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the guild, through Uche Agbo, the national president, wrote about Kechere's post, saying:

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere, Vice Chairman of the DGN Abuja Chapter."

According to the guild, it was informed that Kechere passed on Monday, April 27, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

On behalf of the National Executive Council and the entire DGN family, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all members of the Abuja Chapter in this difficult time. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace," the DGN statement read.

Oby Kechere was a Nigerian actress and director who featured in Nollywood films from the early 2000s. She was famous for her role in Aki na Ukwa Aki na Ukwa, where she played Ms Koi Koi.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Solomon Akiyesi also passed away on April 27 at the age of 66.

Nigerians mourn Aki Na Ukwa movie star Oby Kechere. Credit: obykechere

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the thespian had complained of chest pain just hours before his death.

Netizens have flooded her timeline with emotional tributes

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Classic Prince

"This life self as if she knew it will happen."

Hezbon Brethel said:

"Is this true what we are hearing."

Onwa Gold said:

"Please, what am I hearing about you ma Dead how pls."

Adeniyi Akosile said:

"We once lived in the same house at Ibadan."

Allan Alinew Lungu said:

"Probably it was a goodbye message."

Gbenga Antonio Ganzallo said:

"We once lived together in Agbowo, and we were in the Dept of Theatre Arts, UI together."

Oby Kechere speaks on balancing career and family

Legit.ng reported that the actress shared the challenges of striking a balance between career and family. She explained that no one could be fully involved in both.

“Your career is there and as a family woman, you will eventually have to devote your time to one, especially if you want to have a good home. The way I was brought up, I had this family thing around me and I just couldn’t afford to leave my daughter at the mercy of a maid. You can’t compare your career to bringing up your children.”

Source: Legit.ng