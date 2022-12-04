Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, caused a massive buzz on social and offended a lot of rappers after saying rap is dead

The More Love, Less Ego star’s statement led to many rappers coming for him and bashing his controversial statement

In a new development, Wizkid has still not backed down and has continued to troll rappers, calling them dumb

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, got many netizens talking after his statement about rap being dead caused a massive uproar.

The music star made headlines after many Nigerian rappers took offense at his statement and made sure to react on social media.

Some stars such as Blaqbonez, YCee, Ladi Poe, Erigga, to name a few, were some of the rappers who reacted to Wizkid saying rap is dead.

Wizkid trolls Nigerian rappers, calls them dumb. Photos: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

Wizkid calls Nigerian rappers dumb

In a new development, Wizkid took to his Snapchat page to ruffle more feathers. The music star did not back down and doubled up on trolling Nigerian rappers.

The Essence crooner taunted the rappers for not yet releasing any rap song even 48 hours after his controversial statement.

Not stopping there, the music star even called them dumb fvcks. He wrote:

“48hrs still no rap song? Lol y’all dumb fvcks!”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid continues to taunt rappers

The Grammy winning singer’s post soon trended online and it got people talking. While some people maintained that Wizkid was wrong for his statement, others said he was actually challenging the rappers to do better.

Read some of their comments below:

wayne_f.o.g:

"This is a great opportunity For those rappers to shine...if they waste it on talking alone they gonna waste it...should have heard about 20 songs about this situation."

tuga_2smart:

"None of them should rap, you can’t say demeaning words to me and expect me drop a song."

danny_kleint:

"Na now I no say Wiz Dey una these rappers catch cruise Abeg he’s trying to pass a message buh they ain’t seeing it clearly , dem just Dey make noise ."

sznnn_x:

"This is a good opportunity for rappers to drop a classic diss song. Streams will go berserk. Machala hinting wisdom every day. Na who wise go chop."

joyanohobi:

"Fc coming to interpret as usual, one on twitter said mid wants to motivate them"

femijaye:

"The ego grows, the love lessens."

itz_m8m:

"MAke e rap na if e easy. Since he thinks he’s better than everyone else. Abeg tell una popsy to rap it or stop disturbing people Abeg. No be force na. If he wants to help people he should do it like every normal person does theirs. No be to de curse person on top say e wan do dem favor. Nothing about this is right. He’s just a ticking bomb pretending to be nice."

Why kill people's dreams because yours don come true? - Erigga to Wizkid

Another popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has reacted after Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid, said rap is dead.

The More Love, Less Ego star, caused a big buzz on social media after he called Nigerian rappers who tried to challenge his claim, dumb and broke.

Erigga addressed the issue on his official Twitter page and noted that the same rap is what some people feed their families with.

The Warri-based singer started off by asking Wizkid the need to kill other people’s dreams because his own had finally come true.

Source: Legit.ng