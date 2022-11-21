Crossdresser James Brown and his senior colleague, Bobrisky, were both guests at a recent ‘owambe’ function in Lagos

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Brown approached Bobrisky to pay respects but got snubbed

Many who watched the video found it hilarious and had different things to say about the effeminate celebrities

Controversial crossdressers James Brown and his senior colleague, Bobrisky are currently trending in the online community.

Apparently, the two had been invited to the same ‘owambe’ function in Lagos alongside social media influencer, Papaya Ex.

Bobrisky snubs James Brown at 'owambe'. Photo: @bobrisky222/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

A video that surfaced online captured the moment Brown who had been in the company of Papaya approached Bobrisky to pay his respects.

Brown who was dressed in full traditional regalia completely went down on his knees to greet his senior colleague.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, Bobrisky wasn’t having any of Brown’s shenanigans as he rose to his feet and told the crossdresser off.

Watch the video as spotted online below:

Social media users react

tosandudu7 said:

"The greeting was man to man greeting ."

preyefreeman said:

"James even tried to be respectful… but uncle was in a bad mood ."

mhizzbaybii said:

"BOB need not to be disrespected regardless."

paul_gco said:

"Why James brown go kneel down greet bobrisky na your mate ,you suppose lai down greet am ."

ilevbare_louis said:

"See wetin 2 men dey do just dey mumu for that girl front ‍♂️."

iroh_amblessed said:

"Bob needs serenity in his life, you can't be fighting every single person in ur life, haba!!! The strife in ur life is too much, you have money but try ND breath in the air of peace, c'mon with this ehn you'll develop high blood pressure..."

sashaitota123 said:

"Does Bob still have this character, his not gentle as a man, his not gentle as a girl, I don't know where to classify him."

Bobrisky attacks Papaya Exa at Lagos party

Still in a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky and social media influencer, Papa Ex, got into a fight at a recent event they attended.

A video spotted online captured the moment the crossdresser launched a physical attack on Papaya before guests waded into the matter.

Social media users found the video hilarious with many noting that Papaya shouldn't forget that she's dealing with a full-grown man.

Source: Legit.ng