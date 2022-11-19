Crossdresser Bobrisky has tongue-lashed popular influencer Papaya Ex in a series of posts shared on social media

The effeminate celebrity trolled Papaya who is gearing up for her housewarming ceremony while accusing her of competing against him

Bobrisky went on to announce that he has slated his event for the same day as Papaya, adding that he has no plans of letting her trend or shine

Nigerians on social media woke up to drama between effeminate celebrity Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky and controversial influencer, Papaya Ex.

Bobrisky had taken to his Snapchat page to call out the influencer after seeing videos and photos showing how she distributed invites to guests ahead of her housewarming party.

Bobrisky plots revenge against Papaya Ex. Photo: @bobrisky222/@papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

“It’s the gown for me. Lawma keep Lagos clean. Life no hard now, Bobrisky said while making a mockery of the influencer’s outfit.

Bobrisky equally made it clear that he leads and she would always follow behind him while making reference to a time she once tried to claim ownership of a house that doesn’t belong to her.

According to the crossdresser, people have no idea that Papaya has always been against him and as such, he plans to exert his revenge on her.

Bobrisky mentioned how she tried to sabotage his housewarming party by fixing her mother’s event on the same day.

He, however, made it clear that he intends to throw his party on December 18, the same day she has selected for her event.

“Now listen, 18 of December, I won’t let you shine too werey, watch out. I want to let you know that I’m the boss of this game.,” Bobrisky wrote.

See screenshots of his post below:

Social media users react

theifeomaamobi said:

"I like how it’s both of them 2 peas in a pod Omo ."

___lhadey__ said:

"I never see person wey fit hate reach bob I’m not papaya fan oo but I Dey always happy for people bob should try to be happy for people if you wan build house too eniya."

michaelgeorge2 said:

"Both of the na de same whatsapp group."

yellowshugabae said:

"Bob was expecting an invite and shim no get Pained murfucker …. Ati pawpaw o ati bob o all of una Dey mad."

sussannerichard said:

"Is how a strong black man will be competing with ladies young enough to be his daughter for me‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️always In a competition with ladies instead of his fellow men‍♀️pathetic much."

___ewatomilola___ said:

"bob is a jealous man! Leave abike alone and face your gender ! She works so hard unlike you . No be you do house warming wey no gree pack enter ? Olori clout chaser."

kimmie_coco_ said:

"Bob is threatened by anything and everything .. Christ!!!"

Solomon Buchi retracts statement about Bobrisky's gender

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that life coach Solomon Buchi returned to social media with a post clearing the air about crossdresser Bobrisky.

Buchi stirred trouble after he made a bold statement about the gender of controversial crossdresser Bobrisky.

The life coach, during a chat, took back his words noting that it was just a joke and he meant no malicious intent towards Bobrisky.

