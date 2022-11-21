Crossdresser Bobrisky and Papaya finally met face-to-face after taking turns dragging each other on social media

Apparently, the controversial celebrities were invited to the same function in Lagos and Bobrisky made sure to put action to his words

Videos making the rounds on social media captured the moment Bobrisky launched a physical attack on the influencer as party guests tried to control the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The drama between controversial crossdresser Bobrisky and influencer, Papaya, has shifted from social media to the real world.

Days after both individuals dragged themselves online, a mutual friend invited them to the same party in Lagos.

Bobrisky fights Papaya at Lagos party. Photo: @bobrisky222/ @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the crossdresser and influencer occupying different spots at the party venue.

However, Bobrisky, who had earlier threatened to beat up the influencer made sure to put actions to his words as he launched a physical attack on Papaya.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Party guests who were at the function tried to hold the crossdresser and stop him from getting closer to Papaya.

Watch the video as sighted on social media below:

A different clip also captured the moment Papaya and Bobrisky's rival, James Brown, tried to get close to his spot.

An enraged Bobrisky threw a plastic bottle at them before standing up and taking his seat elsewhere.

Watch below:

Social media users react

abdulrazaqawofeso said:

"Men who hit women are not worthy to be called men."

maraya_23 said:

"Make she no go forget say na man oh e punches fit strong."

simply_kara4 said:

"Dis bobrisky just Dey envy papaya for no good reason."

kingoncie said:

"Lmao.. small womanhood wey dem give senior man, he don turn am to UFC.. women supporting women in the mud."

hyrish_ said:

"I’m not supporting anyone o but Papaya and her gang triggered the hell out of Bobrisky. They danced and repeatedly hit his chair (this they didn’t do on purpose tho). Actions spark reactions! These two would break bounds as collaborators! Gbogbo ija yii o necessary at all."

bitcoin_chief said:

"Imagine a man fighting a woman."

Bobrisky calls out Papaya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky took to social media to lash out at Papaya Ex for trying so hard to be like him.

Bobrisky also accused the influencer of trying to sabotage him months ago after she fixed her mother's event on the day of his housewarming party.

According to Bobrisky, he plans to do the same to the influencer ahead of her upcoming housewarming event in December.

Source: Legit.ng