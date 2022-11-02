Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin sparked reactions online with their latest display of love

The actress had shared a post where she revealed what would happen to people waiting to hear bad news about her and her family

Yul in the comment section hailed his wife in Igbo, and Judy in turn responded

The gesture didn't go down well with a lot of people who pointed out that the couple is starting to do too much

Despite how much filmmaker Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin have tried to prove that they are in love, Nigerians have still not stopped dragging them.

Judy recently took to her Instagram page with a post celebrating the new month and praying over people who wish her bad.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin gush over each other Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The actress accompanied the post with a video of her looking radiant with beautiful makeup on.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the comment section, Yul could not help but gush over his wife, and he hailed her in both English and Igbo.

"Give Dem! DIA FADA! Ijele Odogwu! Okwulu Okalisia! Her Excellency! Ijele Umuoji na Nteje! Nwunye Odogwu! ❤️❤️❤️"

Judy in return, hailed the filmmaker and declared him the best man in the whole world.

"@yuledochie His Excellency, Eze Dike 1 of Nteje!!! the best man in the whole world!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

See the exchange as seen online below:

Nigerians react to Yul and Judy's PDA

marsh_melow_:

"Be using your husband phone to be replying your self."

nancychimaa:

"You'll know it's fake when they're trying Soo hard to prove a point."

ann_geliz:

"You can’t distract anybody....Obasi want to see his kids, is as simple as that."

realkattie:

"This kain PDA sef, wahala no come too much like this?"

lindabrella__:

"Judy Austin Obasi? And you want to make heaven?"

meggie_nj:

"You guys are doing toomuch. Who una dey try convince now. Abeg make una Park well!!"

veekey_bassey:

"Make una dey deceive una self . The juju go clear one day."

Judy Austin reminds haters that her light can't be dimmed

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram page, accompanied with a statement expressing how bright her light will keep shining, and why.

According to her, she is guided by divineness and there is nothing anyone can do to stop her from shining.

Fans of the actress gushed over her beauty, while other people reminded her of how she took another person's home.

Source: Legit.ng