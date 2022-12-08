The music industry was recently been declared as one of the highest employers of labour in Nigeria as it continues to witness phenomenal worldwide acceptability and domination

This current upsurge in global recognition and streaming value can be credited to some Afrobeat superstars like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, 2Baba, D'banj and many more

Legit.ng, in this article, takes a look at some of the wealthiest Nigerian singers of 2022 and an estimation of much these global stars made in the year under review

Nigerian music is most probably at its heights of revenue making with some of the outrageous numbers that some Afrobeat artists rake in on many streaming platforms.

While, they still earn just as much as ever too from live shows, performance fees, invitation fees and coupled with numerous huge endorsement deals.

The music industry is a massively lucrative industry that usually leaves many fans trying to fathom just how much money some of the faves actually make or are worth.

When you go on Google, some of the most searched topics are usually who is the richest musician in Nigeria, or how much is this artist worth. Well, Legit.ng in this article is set to help put that argument to bed.

Below is a list of the 10 wealthiest Nigerian music superstars of 2022;

1. $40m - Wizkid:

Afrobeat maestro and Grammy-award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, ranks top on this list according to Forbes. The singer, born on July 16, 1990, is recently valued to be worth just under $40m.

He started recording music at the age of 11. He got his big break in the music industry in 2011 with his hit track 'Holla At Your Boy.'

The singer currently lives in the UK with his girlfriend, Jada Pollock, who also doubles as his manager. They share two kids together, Zion and his younger brother.

Wizkid recently showed his worth when he shut the internet down some months when he ordered seven different luxury cars at once.

Popsy as he is fondly called by his fans owns a sprawling mansion estimated to be worth $1.5m in the Lagos suburbs of Surulere. He owns another beautiful edifice in Los Angeles, United States. While his car collection has been estimated to be worth over N500m.

2. $29m - Davido:

The record label boss and ace musician, David Adeleke, is the prime example of what you call money speaks poverty runs.

The singer, born into a wealthy family and lineage, Davido could simply have chosen not to work, and he would never have tasted poverty. However, this young man chose to carve his name into immortality.

The 30-year-old DMW boss was recently estimated to be worth a mind-boggling $29m, by Forbes. Aside from his several mansions in Lagos, he also owns houses outside the country. It is on record that he owns a beautiful country home in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

The caring father of 4, who sadly recently lost one of his kids, Ifeanyi, before going on to marry the mother of the departed child, Chioma.

Davido's car loft is estimated to be worth around $700m, as of the most recent valuation in 2022.

3. $25m - Don Jazzy:

Ace Nigerian music producer, record label owner and entertainer Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is the third-richest musician in Nigeria.

Many might not know, but Big Baba J rakes in loads of money, and he is very wealthy. He recently acquired a mansion where he currently lives, in one of the most expensive suburbs of Lagos, worth N250m.

Don J, owns at least five other houses in Lagos across both the mainland and the Island. He also owns a house in Los Angeles, US.

He has been in the music industry for over 20 years and his wealth is justifiable. Don continues to churn amazing artists from his label, Mavins, and they continue to earn him many more of the big bucks.

The Mavins boss also owns a garage of luxurious rides, which has been estimated to be worth about N300m.

4. $23m - Burna Boy:

Another Grammy award-winning artist that makes this list is the Odogwu of Nigerian music, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

The Afro-fusion musician is one of the biggest and wealthiest Nigerian artists. Burna Boy recently set social media on fire when he went online to disclose that he made over $100m so far in 2022.

However, according to reports, the singer is believed to be worth just a few million quids above $20m.

The Port-Harcourt-born singer is the eldest of 4 kids from his mum, who also doubles as his manager. He is the only son of his parents.

Recall, that the singer recently took architectural digest on a tour of his sprawling Lagos mansion, which was estimated at the time to be worth over N200m. Damini's car garage according to latest estimation is worth $600m.

5. $18m - 2baba Idibia:

Innocent Idibia, aka 2face or 2baba, is one of the biggest artists ever out of Nigeria. He popularized the cross-pollination of Reggae sounds with Afrobeat flavour.

2baba has been around in the industry for nearly three decades, and over that period he has signed some of the biggest record deals and earned himself some record-shattering figures.

The African Queen crooner is valued to be worth $18m. Before the international break of Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido 2face was probably the richest artist in Nigeria and most probably in Africa as well.

2baba's automobile garage was estimated, in 2022, to be worth $200m.

6. $16.5m - PSquare:

Nigeria's biggest music duo, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye better known together as PSquare are one of the wealthiest individuals in Naija's music industry, and they deserve nothing but respect for their longevity.

The pair made some huge bucks in late 2021 and throughout 2022, after their famous reunion. The duo were separated for over five years before ending their beef, and they decided to come back together, and it has been a huge win.

PSquare according to recent estimations is valued to be worth just over $16m. The pair also own quite an impressive car garage that is believed to be worth around $800m as a pair. Mr P's garage is valued at $300m, while Rudeboy's loft stands at an impressive $500m.

7. $15m - Olamide:

Street music king, Olamide Adedeji aka Baddo Sneh, also makes this list as one of the wealthiest musicians in Nigeria.

The rapper, singer and label owner, is probably one of the lowkey biggest ballers in the music industry. Baddo has been estimated according to reports to be worth around $15m.

He has to a large extent kept many of his immaculate feats that aren't music related away from the media. However, the few scoops that get to make it out show that Olamide is a big baller that has to be recognized for his achievements.

Olamide who came into prominence with his hit rap single, Eni Duro owns an impressive fleet of cars valued at around N340m.

8. $12m - Timaya:

Ace Bayelsa-born singer, Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known simply as Timaya, is one of the wealthiest and most consistent Nigerian singers.

Over the last 17 years since his big break, Timaya has consistently year after year dropped at least two hit jams that would put the music industry on lockdown.

Timaya, according to a recent report, is estimated to be worth an astonishing $12m. He also owns a couple of impressive mansions in one of the most expensive environs in Lagos, with one estimated to be worth $250m.

The 41-year-old also owns a fleet of cars valued at almost #300 million.

9. $11.8m - Phyno:

Phynofino, the fine boy of Nigeria's music industry, goes by the name Azubuike Nelson Chibuzor. He became popular for his rap style of using his indigenous native tongue of Igbo and a mix of English.

His style of rap adds a unique vibe to his music and makes them addictive. Asides from music, Phyno, also owns investments in real estate and fashion. His car garage is valued at almost N300 million.

10. $10.5m - Asa:

Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, is a Nigerian/French musician. Her debut single, Fire On The Mountain, brought her to the limelight and ever since she has grown and is regarded as one of the biggest exports of the Nigerian music industry.

Asa has won several awards, including being nominated for "Best R&B/Pop Album", "Best Alternative Sound", and "Best Vocal Recording Of The Year".

Asa has a quite discrete personality and does not subscribe to social media life. She was recently valued to be worth $10.5m by Forbes.

Elemide during an interview with the vlogger Korty gave a glimpse into her life and her sprawling seaside mansion.

