Rotimi Amaechi has positioned himself as a top contender ahead of the ADC presidential primaries

The former minister praised the recent Supreme Court ruling as a victory for the party and its supporters

Criticising the Tinubu-led APC government, Amaechi touted his record and leadership experience

Lagos, Nigeria - Former Rivers state governor and ex-transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, told supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) he has the experience and strategy needed to lead Nigeria, as he stepped up his pitch ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Speaking at a party town hall in Lagos on Thursday, April 30, Amaechi described himself as a leading contender, pointing to decades of his experience in public office and campaign leadership roles, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Rotimi Amaechi positions himself as the top contender ahead of the ADC primaries. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi appeals to party unity after court ruling

Amaechi at the town hall meeting referenced the recent decision by the Supreme Court, which he described as a victory for the party and its supporters.

He thanked party leaders and legal teams for what he called a collective effort, saying the outcome reflected “the voice of Nigerians” after a period of anxiety within the party.

“I know what to do” - Amaechi

Turning to his record, Amaechi said his years as governor, minister and former speaker placed him ahead of rivals in terms of experience.

“I seem to be the most experienced politician amongst those contesting,” he said, citing his role in opposition coalition-building that led to a transfer of power at the federal level.

He urged party delegates to assess his track record rather than rely on endorsements.

“Don’t support me without looking at my records,” he said.

However, Amaechi cautioned that long years in politics do not automatically translate to effective leadership, arguing that competence should be the deciding factor in the primaries.

“There are those who are experienced and still cannot govern Nigeria,” he said, in a direct appeal to party elders and decision-makers.

Amaechi criticises Tinubu government on insecurity

On security, Amaechi made one of his strongest claims, saying he had a proven record in tackling insecurity during his time in office.

He criticised the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing it of failing to take responsibility for current challenges and shifting blame to others.

“If he can’t handle it, let him come down. We will take over,” Amaechi said, signalling his readiness to contest for the presidency.

Amaechi builds momentum ahead of primaries

Legit.ng notes that the Lagos outing marks one of Amaechi’s most direct appeals to ADC stakeholders, combining a defence of his record with a critique of the current government.

As the party draws closer to its presidential primaries, his comments show that the race among aspirants to emerge as the ADC flagbearer is getting tougher.

Rotimi Amaechi makes a strong case for the ADC ticket in Lagos outing. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

2027 presidency: Amaechi allegedly rejects Obi's appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amaechi allegedly turned down Peter Obi's appeal to him to drop his presidential ambition.

It was learnt that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, made the appeal to Amaechi at a meeting in Abuja.

Obi, Amaechi and former vice president Atiku Abubakar have all declared their intention to join the 2027 presidential race on the ADC platform.

Source: Legit.ng