Nigeria's minister of works, Dave Umahi, has alleged that Peter Obi is inciting people of the southeast region against the government of the day

Legit.ng reports that Umahi claimed that Obi would not fight for the people even after getting them into trouble

The minister made the statement on Wednesday, May 1, while speaking during an event to compensate property owners affected by the Lagos- Calabar coastal road prospect

Calabar, Cross River state - David Umahi, the minister of works, has accused Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election of inciting Igbo people against the Bola Tinubu-led government.

Legit.ng had reported that Obi criticised the federal government's newly-launched project that would see a highway constructed from Lagos to Cross Rivers state.

The former Anambra state governor stated that the funds could be put to better use if channelled into the rehabilitation of wrecked roads across the country.

Reacting, Umahi, said Obi failed to advocate for the people even after leading them into difficulties.

Vanguard newspaper noted Umahi's stance.

The minister said:

"When you condemn people, you bring judgment upon yourself. And that is what he (Obi) has done. And I think he’s inciting some of the south-east people that are not well informed. He is inciting them. And gets them into trouble. And he doesn’t go to fight for them. Wisdom is a defence. And I want our people to have wisdom because I am involved."

