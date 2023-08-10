How many Shrek movies are there? All the films and spin-offs in order

The Shrek franchise has some of the most popular movies ever made. The first Shrek movie was released in 2001 and became a hit. The movies revolve around the adventures of a big, green ogre who lives in a Swamp. The films are loved for their humour, catchy music and memorable characters. But how many Shrek movies are there?

A wax sculpture of the movie character Shrek is displayed at Madame Tussauds Wax Sculpture Museum at Grand Pera in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 26, 2018. Photo: Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency

People of all ages love Shrek animated movies due to their hilarious plot and adventure-filled action scenes. From the first movie, its sequels, and spin-offs, the franchise has grossed over 3 billion globally. Here is a look at the Shrek movie order, from the first to the last.

How many Shrek movies are there?

There are four original movies and two spin-offs–without counting the short films and TV series. Have a look at all the Shrek movies in the order of release.

1. Shrek (2001)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Runtime: 1h 30m

The fantasy film was directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson. It is the first of the Shrek movies released in 2001. The film is based on a fairy tale picture book by William Steig and stars Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, John Lithgow and Cameron Diaz.

The movie revolves around the story of Shrek (Mike Myers), a grumpy ogre who goes on a mission to save Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow). He does this so he can have peace. Along the way, he meets Donkey (Eddie Murphy), a talking donkey who becomes his best friend. The green ogre falls in love with Fiona in the end.

The film had a budget of $60 million but grossed around $484 million worldwide, making it a big success. Shrek has been nominated for numerous awards and won the Best Animated Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

2. Shrek 2 (2004)

IMDb rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Runtime: 1h 45m

The film was directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon and saw the original cast return. Shrek 2 keeps the spirit of Shrek alive as it continues the story of the ogre.

Shrek is now married and struggles to deal with his in-laws. King Harold and Queen Lillian come to wish their daughter and son-in-law a happy marriage, but her ex-boyfriend Prince Charming is not ready to let go. He teams up with Fairy Godmother to ruin Shrek and Fiona’s honeymoon and take over her father’s kingdom.

The sequel is funny and will crack your ribs from start to end. The anime film was successful, grossing $928.7 million at the Box office. It won the Animation of the Year at the Hollywood Film Awards.

3. Shrek The Third (2007)

IMDb rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Runtime: 1h 33m

Shrek the Third is a comedy film and the sequel to 2004’s Shrek 2. It was released five years after the first movie in 2007. Chris Miller and Raman Hui directed the film and saw new additions to the original cast, including Justin Timberlake (Arthur Pendragon) and Eric Idle (Merlin).

The film follows Shrek, who is now a dad and the King of Far Far Away. He is conflicted by his desires to fulfil his own needs and the desire to have a family. The film was a commercial success, making $800 million at the Box office. This made it one of the highest-grossing films of 2007.

The $160 million budget movie was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film and Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

4. Shrek Forever After (2010)

IMDb rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Runtime: 1h 33m

This family-friendly film was released in 2010, making it the fourth and final instalment of the Shrek film franchise from Universal Studios. Shrek Forever After was directed by Mike Mitchell and featured all the old cast. The film saw the introduction of Walt Dohrn playing the role of Rumpelstiltskin.

Shrek is tired of being a family man and celebrity in this film. He misses the old good days when he was feared and had his time. During his child’s birthday at a restaurant in Far, Far Away, the lovable green ogre storms out as he lashes out at his wife, Princess Fiona.

His wish to go back in time is granted when he meets Rumpelstiltskin. He is given a chance to live as if he was never born, but the day doesn’t go as expected.

5. Puss in Boots (2011)

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Runtime: 1h 30m

Puss in Boots was the first spin-off of Shrek movies released in 2011 by Dreamworks Animation. Chris Miller directed the film, which stars Antonio Banderas, Zach Galifianakis and Salma Hayek in the lead.

The film revolves around Puss, a Spanish-speaking anthropomorphic cat. He runs from the law and meets two criminals, Jack and Jill. They have the enchanted beans he has been looking for so long.

Kitty Softpaws, a female cat, is also tasked to steal the beans by Humpty Alexander Dumpty. Puss in Boots is an action-packed movie and will have you laughing and cheering at the chase. The animation film grossed $555 million at the Box Office from a budget of $130 million.

6. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Runtime: 1h 40m

The movie was released in 2022 and was directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado. Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return in an all-new adventure film. Other characters include Olivia Colman as Mama Bear, Harvey Guillén as Perro, and Samson Kayo as Baby Bear.

In Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Puss discovers he has utilised his nine lives. He embarks on a journey to find the legendary Last Wish and regain the lives he has lost. He teams up with Kitty Softpaws and his friend Perro.

How many Shrek movies are there in total?

The Shrek film series features four original Shrek movies. However, there are two spin-offs, namely Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

How many Shrek movies are there? The film series has four Shrek movies and two spin-offs. The films are arguably among the best animation franchises of the early 2000s. And the above is a list of all Shrek movies in order of release.

