The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has approved salary increments for civil servants in the country. These increments, between 25% and 35%, were for civil servants in the remaining six consolidated salary structures.

According to a tweet by NTA on Tuesday, April 30, the salary structure is the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

In line with the six consolidated structure, the president also announced the increment for pensioners between 20% and 28% on the Defined Benefits Scheme. The government maintained that the increment took effect from January 1, 2024.

Recall that workers in the Tertiary Education and Health Sectors received salary increments, which included the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS) in the universities.

Lecturers in the polytechnics and colleges of education have been categorised in the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS).

This was disclosed in a statement by Emmanuel Njoku, the head of press in the national salaries, incomes and wages commission (NSIWC), adding that the increment has taken effect from January 1, 2024.

