BREAKING: Tinubu’s Govt Announces Date to Pay N2.75bn Compensation For Coastal Highway
Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government will pay N2.75 billion compensation to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the compensation on Wednesday (today), May 1, 2024.
Umahi made this known during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State on Wednesday, The Punch reports.
It was gathered that more compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days.
