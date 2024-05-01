Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu's Govt Announces Date to Pay N2.75bn Compensation For Coastal Highway
Nigeria

BREAKING: Tinubu’s Govt Announces Date to Pay N2.75bn Compensation For Coastal Highway

by  Adekunle Dada

Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government will pay N2.75 billion compensation to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the compensation on Wednesday (today), May 1, 2024.

Compensation for Lagos-Calabar coastal Highway will commence on May 1
Umahi says FG will pay N2.75 billion compensation to property owners Photo credit: @OsosaChris/@ealdaveumah
Source: Twitter

Umahi made this known during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State on Wednesday, The Punch reports.

It was gathered that more compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days.

