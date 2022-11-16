75 good night prayer quotes and blessings for your loved ones

Prayer is an integral part of life and is a way of communicating with God. Ending the day with prayers is the best way to end the day. Sending good night prayers to your loved ones will give them peace through the night. And this is where good night prayer quotes come in handy.

Photo: pexels.com, @romanodintsov (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everyone looks forward to a good night's sleep after a long workday, and talking to God is a great way to end the day. Good night prayers are refreshing; they help one reflect on the day and hope for a better tomorrow. Sending prayer quotes to a loved one is a way to let them know they are in your thoughts. Here are the best quotations and messages you can share with your loved ones as they go to bed.

Good night prayer for my love

When you love someone, you are responsible for wishing them good night and reminding them to pray. Send one of the good-night prayer quotes below to your sweetheart as they retire to bed.

The path of the righteous shines brighter each day. Today's glory cannot be compared to what tomorrow will bring. Have a beautiful rest, my love. Sweet dreams.

Sleep well, my dear; I ask the Almighty to give you a peaceful and safe rest.

As we grow each day, may you grow higher financially, emotionally, spiritually, and in all areas of your life. You are great, dear. Do have an excellent rest tonight.

While you rest and prepare for a new dawn, I hope there will be an overflow of peace in your heart and hope in your mind. Sleep well, my love and sweet dreams.

The good work God has started in your life will not stop until it is fully accomplished. Sleep peacefully, my love. God's got you.

I know you hope to unwind from your day peacefully. I intercede for you to have a re-energizing rest to start a new day tomorrow. Have a great one, honey.

I ask God that all your request be granted and problems addressed as you retire to bed tonight. Have a restful one, babe.

I pray that no weapon formed against you shall prosper as you lay to rest. You shall prevail over all your enemies, and the blood of Jesus shall avail for you.

I thank the Lord for blessing you today, and I ask he continues to bless you always. Sweet dreams, my darling.

I pray that you receive all the insight you need for every challenge. Remain diligent and have a very fantastic night's rest, my love.

The sun shall not smite you by day or the moon by dark. That's the promise of God concerning you. May you receive the grace to rest peacefully. Have a beautiful evening, my love.

I intercede for you to have a fantastic night, my sweetheart.

I pray you will wake up to a new glorious morning filled with more significant opportunities and blessings as you retire to bed. Have a peaceful one, darling.

Good night prayer quotes for loved ones

Photo: pexels.com, @martinmariani (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Remembering your loved ones in prayers is great; they feel loved and appreciated. Send these good night prayer quotes to your loved ones and make their night amazing.

May the God of peace send you restoring rest and keep you gently till morning.

Good night, rest well, and may your dreams take you on a beautiful flight. – Kate Summers

As you rest tonight, I ask the Lord to watch over you and bless you. Have a great one.

May God keep you till the morning and guard you safe from every harm, I ask. – Liam Williams

May the beautiful God of mercy send you quiet rest tonight, most dear one.

May tonight be a lovely and serene bridge leading you to a beautiful tomorrow. – E. Joseph Cossman

May the Father above cradle you in love. May He bless your rest and your good health keep.

I wish you a good night and rest, and you will abound when you awake with energy and passion. – Kate Summers

I send invocations for refreshing sleep in the hands of the one who can heal all wounds. And keep all promises, and turn our failures into something amazing and beautiful.

Before you fall asleep, thank God for three things that happened during the day. – Robert Morgan

My love, I intercede that all your problems will dissolve like snow as you sleep well tonight.

Sleep tight, dear one. Spoke to God to show you the way to a better tomorrow.

Blessing good night prayer for your loved ones

Photo: pexels.com, @therato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below are the best good night prayers and blessings you can send to your loved ones.

Beautiful one, believe me, I can't wait to see your beautiful face tomorrow morning. Sleep well, and God bless you, my darling.

May God remove all your problems and send blessings while you're asleep.

Great rest, dear. I am looking forward to a beautiful morning brightened up by your smiles.

I wish you a dream, beautiful, just like you are. Sleep well, dear. God bless you.

As you settle down to rest, may the Lord keep you happy and blessed.

It's sad to be away from you, but trust me, my heart is always with you. I hope you'll take very good care of my heart. Rest well, and God bless you, dear.

Honey, can you do me a favour? Think of how wonderful and amazing you are before you sleep tonight. Enjoy your sleep, my dear and may God bless you.

Every day, I think about how you add meaning to my life and spark my days. I'm so lucky to have you. Enjoy your rest, and God bless you, my dear.

May God's love surround you in your bed and keep you safe from every harm.

May you have a sweet sleep and calming rest. I hope that you wake up refreshed and renewed. Have a peaceful one, dear.

May your bedtime be blessed, and your day is bright and wonderful. God bless you, babe.

Good night prayer message to end the day

Photo: pexels.com, @alexandresaraivacarniato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending a message is the easiest way to communicate with someone. Sending a good night prayer message shows you care and that you are thinking of them. Below are some good night prayer messages you can share with people you care about.

May the good memories of today lull you to sleep. – Kate Summers

Don't be afraid of the dark; I have prayed to God to send his angels to watch over you. Have a good one, darling.

Sleep well, dear. May God watch over you as you fall into a peaceful sleep.

Prayer should be the day's key and the night's lock. – George Herbert

May you sleep and wake up safely in the Lord's name. Have a peaceful one, darling.

May God's mercy be on you and keep you safe till morning. May your burdens be less. Have a peaceful one!

Good night, sleep tight, awake full of joy at the morning light. – Theodore Higgingsworth

Thank the Lord for His blessings and the far He has brought you. Have a blessed night, my darling.

Ask His forgiveness before you go to sleep. May He bless you for the night and keep you healthy.

Let gratitude be the pillow you kneel to say your evening prayer. – Maya Angelou

You may feel tired and lost, but remember God is always with you. May He protect you through your bedtime, and have a great rest.

I am sending my prayers to you for a good bedtime. May God keeps you safe and secure throughout the night.

The day is over, and the night is here. Know that I love you today and forever, my dear. – Catherine Pulsifer

Good night prayers for him

Photo: pexels.com, @bbenzzsataborn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are in a relationship, you should always remember to say a prayer for your boyfriend. What better way than to send him one of the good night prayer messages below?

May you continue to enjoy God's grace throughout your life. May it be well with you always. Sleep tight, babe.

As you sleep, I pray your strength will be renewed. Sleep tight, my darling.

May you have a beautiful sleep and wake up to a better day. The sky will be your starting point. Have a great one, sweetheart.

May your bedtime be genuinely incredible. No one deserves it more than you do. Sleep well, honey.

As you retire to your bed, I pray for you to have sweet dreams and peace of mind. Have a great one, sweetheart.

May the good Lord show you His glorious love this evening. May His mercy be sufficient for you to have a perfect rest.

The Lord will vindicate you and avenge you over your enemies. He will fight your cause and make you smile again. Sleep well, my darling.

No matter how hectic your day has been, my dear, I pray that this rest time brings you the strength you need. Have a good one, honey.

I intercede that the Lord builds a wall of refuge around you. May he crush any evil finger pointing at you. Have a fantastic rest, babe.

As you lay your head down, may your heart be grateful for the day gone by. May you awake in the morning with renewed hope, strength and faith. Sleep tight, sweetheart.

Forget all the disappointments you experienced today. I hope your tomorrow will be better. Have a peaceful evening, sweetheart.

Have a great rest, handsome. May you find rest in the soothing alms of God. Enjoy a peaceful evening, sweetheart.

Nothing can best explain how much I miss you. I, therefore, pray that the all-powerful God keep you safe for me and bring you to me in my dreams. See you there, honey!

Good night prayer for her

Photo: pexels.com, @punchbrandstock (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending a goodnight prayer to your girlfriend is a way to let them know you wish them well. You can send some great good night payers to her before she sleeps.

Honey, may you have a restful evening and may find peace within to start a new day. Sleep well.

May your tomorrow be beautiful and colourful. I wish you a sweet rest. I adore you.

Cast your burdens unto the Lord, for He cares for you. Whisper a prayer into his ears, for He listens. You will overcome every life battle in Jesus' name.

Sweet dreams, dear. You're dear to all that is Good in this world. Bless you, and may God keep you.

Sleep well, my queen. May you dream about all the beautiful things. May God bless you, my dear.

Babe, I have interceded for you to have a peaceful rest full of sweet dreams.

May your strength be renewed and your body refreshed as you wake up tomorrow. Sweet dreams, honey.

I pray for you, my darling, may this moment fill your heart with tranquillity. May you enjoy a sweet and peaceful rest as you lay in bed to sleep.

Whether day or night, you are in my thoughts and invocations. This evening I give prayers of thanksgiving and happiness, celebrating the goodness that you are. Sweet dreams!

I am asking God for your sweetest slumber, my angel! Sleep tight!

No matter how long or short the dark, I want you to know everything will be as I have prayed for you. Have a great one, sweetheart!

Have a blissful rest, darling. I'm sure your day has been productive and fruitful. You deserve rest, my darling. I can say it over and over again.

Babe, sleep with the blessed assurance that you are loved and that God is watching for you. Stay blessed in Jesus' name.

Prayers are essential to everyone's lives, and different religions inspire them. A great way to pray for someone is to send a prayer message to them. The good night prayer quotes above will remind your loved ones that they are always on your mind and that you wish them well in life.

READ ALSO: 57 motivational progress quotes to give you that much-needed push

Legit.ng published an article about motivational progress quotes. Life is full of challenges, and sometimes you feel stuck. Other times you think you are making little progress and may want to give up.

Making progress and growth is vital to ensure you live out your purpose. What better way to motivate yourself than to read out some inspiring progress quotes? You can also share these quotes with your family and friends to encourage them.

Source: Legit.ng