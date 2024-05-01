Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A message shared on the social networking platform, Facebook, claimed that the Bola Tinubu administration has scrapped several agencies.

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Nigeria Communications Commission (NTA), and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), were listed among the organisations said to have been purportedly scrapped.

A list of scrapped agencies doing the rounds online is false. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The post reads:

“FG scrap FRCN, ICPC, NCDC, NCC, NTA, several others.”

Other social media posts echoed the claim here and here.

A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, recently investigated if it is true that the ICPC and others have been axed.

Following its scrutiny, Africa Check ruled that the listed agencies have not to be scrapped.

Tinubu's govt to scrap many agencies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu is reportedly ready for the merger of some agencies in his move to cut down the cost of governance by his administration.

This is as the presidency announced the plan to implement the Steve Oronsaye panel report on restructuring and rationalising the agencies and parastatals of the federal government.

According to Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokespersons to President Bola Tinubu, the Oronsaya panel report was done 12 years ago, and a white paper was issued two years later.

