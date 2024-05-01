The Nigerian body of the streaming platform Netflix is in the news after they inquired about the whereabouts of Toyin Abraham's pregnancy in the movie Elevator Baby

The movie Elevator Baby was released in 2019, and Toyin Abraham starred in it, playing the role of a Pregnant woman

However, most people who watched the movie at the time didn't know that Toyin used the pregnancy of her only child, Ireoluwa, for her role in Elevator Baby

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham is trending after Netflix Naija asked about the pregnancy she carried in the movie Elevator Baby, released on October 11, 2019.

The movie was packed with movie stars like Timini Egbuson, Shaffy Bello, Toyin Abraham, Blessing Obasi, and Broad Shaggi, to mention a few.

Netflix Naija's tweet about Toyin Abraham has got people talking. Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The 2019 movie won Toyin Abraham an award for Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) from AMVCA, 2020.

Many of the actress's fans are unaware she was carrying her first child in the movie and did not wear a fake bump.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She played the role of a pregnant woman stuck in an elevator with a stranger - Timini Egbuson.

Netflix Naija tweeted:

"I hope the elevator baby is doing okay wherever he is"

See their tweet here:

Following her wedding to her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi in 2019, the mother-of-one welcomed her first child, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi. The duo jumped on the "when Easther was black and broke" challenge and got their fans rolling.

About the movie Elevator Baby

Elevator Baby is a Nigerian movie released on October 11, 2019. Akay Mason and Niyi Akinmolayan take production credit for the drama thriller. It was produced by Niyi's production company Anthill Studios.

It's about an unemployed and spoiled engineering graduate who eventually had to go in search of a job. Things took a different turn when I got stuck in an elevator with a pregnant woman.

Nigerians react to Netflix's post concerning Toyin Abraham

NetflixNaija's Twitter post has gotten many Nigerians reacting. Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

adebukola_fabrics

"She really tried."

oba__fir

"My name is Abigail."

rainbow1700

"I fit watch that movie 100times... Timini dey act seh."

realblessingsunday

" she is a strong woman love u."

adesida97

"Hmnnn how time flies."

house.of.anumie

"Ejor e bami push."

abimsonjedijahfabrics

"Elevator baby."

Toyin Abraham special message to Funke Akindele

Thespian Toyin Abraham extended an olive branch to her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

In a lengthy post shared on her social media page, Toyin recounted how they both used to be competitors and fight dirty in the process.

In summary, she declared her winner and congratulated her on her box office movie, A Tribe of Judah which grossed over 1BN.

Source: Legit.ng