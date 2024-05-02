Wizkid and Davido's online drama appears to have escalated to politics as Dino Melaye recently took a side

Dino Melaye's post comes a few hours after an aide to former president Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, also openly declared support for his favourite singer

Dino Melaye's involvement in the drama has further triggered reactions on social media, with rival fans dragging the politician

Former senator Dino Melaye, also known as SDM, has openly reacted to the viral exchange between Afrobeats stars David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Melaye, a member of the People Democratic Party (PDP) stated that Davido is the leader of the Nigerian music industry.

Dino Melaye drums support for Davido.

Source: Instagram

The former Kogi West senator made the bold claim while weighing in on the ongoing popularity contest between Wizkid and Davido.

Melaye took to his X account on Wednesday, May 1, and publicly stated that Davido is “undoubtedly” the leader of the industry and most commercially successful globally.

He wrote:

“Davido is undoubtedly the 001 in the Nigerian music industry and undoubtedly the most patronised globally.”

See his tweet below:

Dino Melaye's tweet comes hours after Bashir Ahmad, an aide of former president Muhammadu Buhari, also drummed support for Wizkid.

See Bashir Ahmad's tweet below:

Netizens reacts to Dino Melaye's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the tweet, see them below:

BOHHDDHEEE:

"Una never start, even the Adeleke Governor go stee come online come defend am, eyin werey, just two days rant, una camp turn prime atletico madrid ."

IgonorMathias:

"PDP dn carry Davido matter for head."

CostaKentrell:

"001 and his 4 years old album never surpass 100M streams on Spotify."

vitorroquestan:

"Talk about politics and comot mouth for wetin you no know, na you dey patronize am?"

Lege Miami reports Wizkid and Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor reacted to the online drama between Wizkid and Davido.

Lege Miami, in a viral video, revealed he had reported the two superstars to president Tinubu's son Seyi

The actor claimed Seyi, whom he called the 'youth president', has offered to settle the rift between the music leaders.

