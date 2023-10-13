All of the Batman movies in order, animated and live-action

The Batman franchise, based on the fictional superhero Batman, has had several films released throughout the years. Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the character first appeared in Batman and Batman and Robin in the 1940s. This article contains all of the Batman movies in order of release.

Batman animated movies are considered one of the bestselling DC animated movies ever. From Batman Returns (1992) to Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), there is a huge collection of Batman animated films. As a result, it is difficult for one to know how to watch these live-action and animated Batman movies in order to get the story right.

All Batman movies in order

Do you know how to watch the Batman animated and live-action movies in order but don't know where to start? Below are all Batman movies in chronological order.

1. Batman: The Movie (1966)

IMDb rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Runtime: 1hr 45m

Batman: The Movie is a 1966 American live-action film directed by Leslie H. Martinson. Based on the 1960s Batman series, the film stars Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin. The film also features other prominent characters, including Cesar Romero as the Joker, Burgess Meredith as Penguin, Frank Gorshin as the Riddler and Lee Meriwether as Catwoman.

The film tells the story of Batman and Robin as they face four supervillains, Catwoman, The Joker, Penguin, and Riddler, who have now joined forces and have planned to hold the world ransom with the help of a secret invention that instantly dehydrates people.

2. Batman (1989)

IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Runtime: 2hr 6m

The 1989 superhero film was directed by Bob Kane and Bill Finger and produced by Jon Peters and Peter Guber. Some of the movie stars include Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams, Michael Gough, and Jack Palance.

Batman is one of the most influential superhero movies of all time. The movie revolves around Batman’s war on crime and his conflict with The Joker, one of Gotham City's most iconic villains.

3. Batman Returns (1992)

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Runtime: 2hr 6m

Batman Returns was released on 19 June 1992 in the United States and stars Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle and Michael Murphy. The film was written by Daniel Waters and directed by Tim Burton.

The film revolves around Batman’s battle with three super villains, the wealthy industrialist Max Shreck, Catwoman and The Penguin, who seek power, influence, and respect regardless of the cost to Gotham City.

4. Batman Forever (1995)

IMDb rating : 5.4/10

: 5.4/10 Runtime: 2hr 1m

Another important film in the order of Batman movies is Batman Forever. The film was released on 16 June 1995 and has received positive criticism due to its outstanding performances, visuals, action sequences, and soundtrack. The film was produced by Tim Burton and directed by Joel Schumacher and al Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman, Chris O'Donnell, Michael Gough and Pat Hingle.

Batman Forever is the third instalment of Warner Bros.'s original Batman film series and a stand-alone sequel to Batman Returns. The movie's story revolves around Batman's conflict with Two-Face and The Riddler, with help from Dick Grayson.

5. Batman & Robin (1997)

IMDb rating : 3.8/10

: 3.8/10 Runtime: 2hr 5m

Written by Akiva Goldsman and directed by Joel Schumacher, Batman & Robin first premiered in Los Angeles on 12 June 1997. Some of the movie’s main characters include Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney, Chris O'Donnell, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone and Michael Gough.

Batman & Robin is the fourth and last instalment of Warner Bros.'s original Batman film series and a sequel to Batman Forever. The film centres around Batman and Robin trying to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from freezing Gotham City.

6. Batman Begins (2005)

IMDb rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Runtime: 2hr 20m

Batman Begins is one of the most-watched films of the 2000s, directed by Christopher Nolan and written by Nolan and David S. Goyer. The film was first released on 31 May 2005 and stars Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, and Morgan Freeman.

The film tells the origin of Bruce Wayne, who, after witnessing the death of his parents, embarks on his journey to become Batman and his fight to stop crime and confront injustice.

7. The Dark Knight (2008)

IMDb rating : 9.0/10

: 9.0/10 Runtime: 2hr 32m

The Dark Knight is the sequel to Batman Begins (2005) and the second instalment in The Dark Knight Trilogy. The film was directed by Christopher Nolan from a screenplay co-written with his brother Jonathan and first released on 14 July 2008 in New York City. The film stars Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger and Gary Oldman.

The plot follows the superheroes Batman, James Gordon, and Harvey Dent, who form an alliance to pull down organised crime in Gotham City. However, their efforts are distracted by The Joker, who seeks to test how far Batman will go to save the city from chaos.

8. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Runtime: 2hr 44m

You should watch The Dark Knight Rises as the 11th film if you want to see Batman in order. The 2012 superhero film was directed by Christopher Nolan, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jonathan Nolan. The film stars Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Morgan Freeman.

The Dark Knight Rises is the last instalment in Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy and the sequel to The Dark Knight (2008). In the film, the criminal Bane forces Bruce Wayne to take up again his role as Batman to defend Gotham City from nuclear destruction.

9. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

IMDb rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Runtime: 2hr 31m

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice first premiered on 19 March 2016 in Mexico. The film was written by Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer and directed by Zack Snyder. Some of the film’s main cast include Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the first live-action film to feature Batman and Superman and the first live-action cinematic portrayal of Wonder Woman. The film follows the story of Batman as Lex Luthor manipulates him into a defensive fight with Superman, who Luthor is obsessed with destroying.

10. Suicide Squad (2016)

IMDb rating : 5.9/10

: 5.9/10 Runtime: 2hr 3m

Written and directed by David Ayer, Suicide Squad is the third instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film stars Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood, and Cara Delevingne.

The story is centred on the secret government agency that hires most of the dangerous supervillains to form a defensive task force, and their first mission is to save the world from the disaster.

11. Justice League (2017)

IMDb rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Runtime: 2hr

Justice League premiered on 13 November 2017 in Los Angeles, United States and is part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film was written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon and directed by Zack Snyder.

Some of the movie’s lead actors include Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher. It tells the story of Batman and Wonder Woman putting a team together to face an even greater enemy and save the world.

12. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Runtime: 4hr 2m

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max in the United States on 18 March 2021 and is part of the DC Extended Universe. The film revolves around the stars Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, The Flash and Henry Cavill as they form an alliance to protect the world from an approaching disastrous threat.

13. The Batman (2022)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Runtime: 2hr 56m

The Batman is a 2022 American superhero film directed by Matt Reeves, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Peter Craig. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

The film tells the story of Batman as he investigates the city's hidden corruption and questions his family's involvement.

14. The Flash (2023)

The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Michael Shannon as General Zod 1.

In the film, Barry Allen, a forensic scientist and secret superhero, uses his super speed to change the past and save his family. However, his actions create a world without superheroes, forcing him to race for his life to save the future. Michael Keaton will return as Batman for the first time in three decades.

Christian Bale's Batman movies in order

Christopher Nolan directed three Batman films which starred Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader. These films are usually called the Dark Knight Trilogy. Here is how to watch the Dark Knight movies in order:

Batman Begins (2005) The Dark Knight (2008) The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Batman franchise has become one of the highest-grossing media franchises ever. Above is a list of Batman movies in order allows you to follow Batman’s journey, from the darker Tim Burton films to the grounded Christopher Nolan trilogy.

