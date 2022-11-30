Latest African-American romantic series you should watch

Looking for the latest African-American romantic series? Great romantic series are fun to watch, especially if you want to binge and follow a love story with occasional drama involving black actors. Interestingly, there are numerous romantic TV series starring some of the best African-American actors you can enjoy watching with family and friends.

Photo: pexels.com, @paveldanilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

African-American actors have been outstanding in many film and TV series genres. Notably, they have been featured in numerous popular romantic TV series. If you love watching love-themed TV shows starring black actors, here are some suggestions worth considering.

Interesting black romantic shows to watch

Black romance shows are not only about love stories. Some series have interesting plots highlighting drama, comedy, and other societal issues. While many such black romantic TV series have been released over the years, here is a compilation of the latest ones you will enjoy watching.

Greenleaf

The series tells a scandalous story of a family marred with deep dark secrets and lies. The Greenleaf family resides in their palatial home and owns a church with predominately African-American congregants. Even though the family members love one another, they grapple with adultery, sibling rivalry and lies.

It premiered on Oprah Winfrey Network on 21 June 2016 and has released five seasons with 60 episodes. It features top actors such as Keith David, Lynn thitfield, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, and Lamman Rucker.

Being Mary Jane

This series revolves around a young single woman who has to find a balance between her profession and personal life. Mary Jane Paul is a career woman working as a television host, and she has everything she needs for a comfortable life except love.

The 52-episode series was created by Mara Brock Akil and was released in 2013. Some of its notable stars include Gabrielle Union, Lisa Vidal, Richard Brooks, B.J. Britt, and Latarsha Rose. The series has won 11 awards, including the Black Reel Awards (2014) and Gracie Allen Awards (2016).

Queens

After being out of touch for a long time, four women, Brianna, Naomi, Jill and Valeria, reunite in their 40s. They want to rekindle their heydays in the 1990s when they were in the hip-hop industry. Now that they are reunited, they are determined to gain their lost glory in the music industry.

Zahir McGhee created the drama-romance show in 2021. It has 13 episodes and features actors such as Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Sele, and Pepi Sonuga.

Bridgerton

This television series is based on the book series Bridgerton by Julia Quinn. It follows the story of the eight Bridgerton family siblings searching for love and happiness in the high social class of London. Many issues, including wealth, lust, and betrayal, bedevil the siblings.

The drama-romance series first aired on 25 December 2020 and currently has two seasons with 16 episodes, the last episode being released on 25 March 2022. It has won 12 awards, among them 2 Primetime Emmys. While this show is not American, it features a great deal of diverse actors, and it definitely deserves the many accolades it has received.

Chris Van Dusen created the series, and the top cast includes Lady Agatha Danbury as Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte as Golda Rosheuvel, and Cressida Cowper as Jessica Madsen.

Run The World

Created by Leigh Davenport, this is a romance-comedy television series that explores the lives of four young women who are friends. Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Corbin Reid, and Bresha Webb navigate through different relationships while seeking excellence in their professions.

The eight-episode series first aired on Starz on 16 May 2021 and has won three awards. Its other cast members include Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Nick Sugar, Ellie Reine, Jay Walker, and Precious Lee.

Dear White People

It is based on the 2014 film Dear White People and highlights different issues regarding modern American relations. It follows the lifestyle of several black college students learning at an Ivy League with a majority of white students. Issues of racial and other types of discrimination take centre stage.

The 2017 TV series has won five awards with several nominations. It stars such as Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, and Courtney Sauls.

P-Valley

The drama-romance TV series was released in 2020 and is based on the play Pus*y Valley. It tells the story of many people working as dancers at a club in the Mississippi Delta.

The TV show is Katori Hall’s creation and stars actors such as Shannon Thornton, Nicco Annan, and J. Alphonse Nicholson. It has won multiple awards, including BMI Film $ TV Awards (2021) and ReFrame (2021).

Grown-ish

Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, the TV series Grown-ish narrates the story of the children from the Johnson family and their journey to adulthood as they leave their family’s comfort zone. They join a college and have to face a life full of challenges and deal with drug abuse and relationships.

The romance, comedy, and drama series premiered on 3 January 2018 and has five seasons with 78 episodes. Some of its cast members include top black actors like Yara Shahidi, Deon Cole, Francia Raisa, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, and Luka Sabbat.

Games People Play

This TV series is based on the novel Games Divas Play by Angela Burt-Murray. It first aired on BET on 23 April 2019 and has two seasons with 20 episodes. The TV series features different professionals, including a reporter, a rich basketball player, a desperate housewife, a scandalous groupie, and a stalker. Every character is determined to succeed in their life choices and will do anything to stay on top of their game.

The TV show's cast includes Lauren London, Jackie Long, Karrueche Tran, Kendall Kyndall, Sarunas, and Karen Obilom, among others.

Pose

This African-American TV series highlights the lifestyle of gay and transgender persons in New York City during the 1980s and 1990s. It features mostly entertainment industry professionals, such as musicians, models and dancers, participating in competitions and wanting to gain recognition.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals created the 2018 TV series. It ran for three seasons with 26 episodes. Some actors appearing in the series are MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Billy Porter, and Charlayne Woodard.

Tyler Perry’s Bruh

Four former college friends are in their thirties and trying to establish themselves and find independence. Despite leading different lives, they still maintain their friendship and support one another through challenging circumstances. They guide each other on love, relationships, and career matters.

This series is one of Tyler Perry's creations, and it has three seasons with 53 episodes. The main actors featured in the series include Barry Brewer, Candice Renee, Shawn Vaughn, Alyssa Goss, and Monti Washington.

Insecure

This series follows the story of two young women pursuing career and relationship goals. They grew up as close friends, and now, in their twenties, they are trying to advance in their professions. A non-profit organization employs Issa, who is struggling to sustain a relationship with her long-term boyfriend. On the other hand, Molly is an attorney, and all seems okay with her life except that she cannot find a boyfriend.

The TV series was launched on 9 October 2016 on HBO and has 44 episodes from five seasons. Some actors included in the cast are Issa Rae, Amanda Seales, Alexander Hodge, Kendrick Sampson, and Leonard Robinson.

The latest African-American romantic series above should be enough for a TV series marathon if you are an avid fan. Even though some of the TV series were released a few years ago, they are still running and releasing new seasons and episodes.

READ ALSO: Top rom-com series to watch while cuddling with your partner

Legit.ng recently published the top rom-com series to watch with your partner. If you are looking for a better way to bond with your better half, watching a romantic and funny series will do. Find them in this article to save you the hassle of looking for such movies.

With multiple film and series streaming platforms, you can access lots of rom-coms. However, knowing the best ones to watch can be challenging. This list of rom-com series gives you multiple choices you can enjoy watching with your partner.

Source: Legit.ng