President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said members of the tripartite committee on minimum wage are "diligently working"

The committee has been unable to reach a consensus

The Nigerian leader spoke on Wednesday, May 1, during a ceremony to mark the 2024 May Day celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, May 1, announced his administration’s readiness to consider a national living wage.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu who stated this on Wednesday, May 1, during a ceremony to mark the 2024 May Day celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja, said the national living wage — rather than a minimum wage — will address their living condition.

The 2024 May Day was marked with high hopes as President Tinubu told the workers that their days of worrying were over.

Speaking through vice president Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said:

"The 37-member tripartite committee on minimum wage’s mandate was to provide counsel and suggest a national minimum wage that aligns with our current economic conditions. Since then, the committee, in collaboration with labour leaders, has been diligently working towards proposing a new national minimum wage.

"Unfortunately, despite concerted efforts, the committee was unable to reach a consensus at its last meeting.

“This shall be resolved soon and I assure you that your days of worrying are over.

"Indeed, this government is open to the committee’s suggestion of not just a minimum wage but a living wage."

Tinubu fancies national living wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu assured the Organised Labour that their understanding, patience, commitment and support in the course of implementing his administration's policies and programmes are not taken for granted.

Tinubu applauded the Nigerian workers for their contributions to ongoing efforts by the government to save the nation's economy, describing them as "an indispensable component of the nation’s engine," in the bid to build a just and progressive society.

