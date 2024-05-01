Skit maker Maraji has shared her experience living in popular Nigeria's rival country Ghana

In a video that is making the rounds, Maraji debunked the past claims of Ghana having electricity for 24 hours

According to the skit maker, electricity is not constant in Ghana, her video has, however, left Nigerians celebrating

Skit maker and content creator Gloria Olorunto, popularly known as Maraji, seems to have given hope to many Nigerian netizens after she spoke on the actual state of things in Ghana.

Maraji, who made headlines after she welcomed her second baby with her Ghanaian husband, debunked the viral claim about Ghanaians enjoying electricity for 24 hours.

The skit maker urged Nigerians not to be deceived, and she jokingly urged them to use against Ghanaians whenever there is an online disagreement.

"Them dey carry light for Ghana, no allow them pressure say them get light No light in Ghana," Maraji said.

She captioned the video:

"As I am talking to you now , we no get light (No talk say na me tell you ooh ) Una Dey hear the generator?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians and Ghanaians are known for their online disagreement, ranging from jollof rice to football and even electricity.

Nigerians rejoice over Maraji's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many, including celebrities who were overjoyed by Maraji's revelation.

crazeclown:

"You don give us 5 points."

moyolagos:

"Not you orchestrating a battle from behind enemy lines!"

jessicaorishane:

"No worry , the secret is safe with me and over 200,000 people."

gazkitchen_:

"Na why we put you as our spy be this na God go bless you for this update

xainabs_place:

"Maraji don carry family issue come social media The online in-laws are coming for you."

ochai_ogaba:

"If I say thank God na sin?"

_layinka.a:

"National Grid collapse for there too?"

