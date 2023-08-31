33 best underwater movies for aquatic lovers of all genres

Technological advancement has greatly impacted the creation of underwater movies. Aquatic lovers can now watch their favourite stars being captured beneath the surface with high-definition cameras. These movies come in different themes and genres, providing diverse storytelling possibilities.

Underwater movies are often the best for watching with family and friends. That said, not all of them are for the faint of heart. While some are pleasant fantasy and science fiction, others will make you jump in your seat because of their scary scenes.

Watching movies is one of the best activities you can enjoy. Below is a collection of awesome underwater films you should add to your watchlist.

1. Finding Nemo (2003)

This film follows the life of a clownfish living in the Great Barrier Reef known as Marlin. He loses his wife in a barracuda attack, making him protective of the only remaining son, Nemo.

2. Jaws (1975)

If you love ocean horror movies, Jaws is one of the films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. This American film is based on Peter Benchley's novel Jaws. It was directed by Steven Spielberg.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The film revolves around Will Turner and Captain Jack Sparrow. Turner joins forces with the flamboyant pirate to safeguard his love, Jack's former pirate companion.

4. Titanic (1997)

If you have not watched Titanic, you missed out on one of the best aquatic movies. Titanic is a romantic movie with elements of historical fiction. Its storyline is inspired by the real-life tragedy of the RMS Titanic sinking. The film revolves around two main characters, Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater. Rose falls in love with a kind but poor artist, Jack.

5. Life of Pi (2012)

This is a fantasy movie released in 2012. It follows the story of a young gentleman who survives a shipwreck. The young man is sent on an epic quest of adventure and discovery. During exile, he strikes an unexpected bond with another survivor: a fierce Bengal tiger.

6. Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk is based on the Dunkirk evacuation that occurred during World War II. It is known for its intense action sequences with a few musical scores. The story unfolds with the German army surrounding Allied soldiers, forcing them to evacuate the area during the war.

7. Cast Away (2000)

Cast Away is an adventurous drama movie by Robert Zemeckis. The movie stars Tom Hanks in the lead role. Cast Away is about a FedEx executive who is physically and emotionally transformed after crash-landing on a deserted island.

8. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most popular underwater movies. The movie stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, among others. It is on the top underwater movies list because its adventurous themes prompt viewers to want to know more. The storyline revolves around Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who lives on the extrasolar asteroid Pandora with his chosen family.

9. Moana (2016)

Moana is one of the deep sea movies bringing a cultural representation of Polynesian traditions and values. Watching Moana is refreshing, with aspects of comedy, self-discovery, and bravery.

10. The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid is one of the best family underwater movies you should check out. It revolves around a young and curious mermaid known as Ariel. She makes a difficult bargain to win the love of a prince.

11. Ponyo (2008)

This is a Japanese animated fantasy film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Ponyo is a small princess goldfish who develops an interesting relationship with a boy. Interestingly, she eventually becomes human after falling in love with the young boy.

12. The Abyss (1989)

The Abyss is among the best deep-sea movies of all time. The story is about a civilian diving crew assigned to seek a missing nuclear weapon. They encounter danger as they contact an unknown aquatic species.

13. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

The film revolves around the adventures of Jack Sparrow as he encounters the captain of the cursed ship. It is the second iteration in the franchise and one of the most beloved ones among the fans.

14. The Shape of Water (2017)

The Shape of Water is a fantasy romance film that has been highly rated by fans. It stars Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones, who bring out themes that challenge societal norms and prejudice.

15. Finding Dory (2016)

Finding Dory has almost the same storyline and themes as Finding Nemo. Dory faces several challenges as she ventures out into the sea with Marlin and Nemo. The film presents several themes, such as friendships and family bonds.

16. The Little Mermaid (2023)

This is one of the best underwater movies worth watching. It is the live-action adaptation of the iconic cartoon of the same name. This story has captured several audiences, showing the pain of pursuing one's dream.

17. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea revolves around a submarine known as Nautilus, commanded by Captain Nemo. Nautilus is a mysterious submarine out to seek revenge against humanity.

18. Mutiny on the Bounty (1962)

Mutiny on the Bounty is among the best undersea movies with historical themes of rebellion, power, and domestic struggles. The movie speaks of a rebellious group of people whose rights are denied after completing a task.

19. The Sea Beast (2022)

The Sea Beast is an animated movie directed by Chris Williams. The story follows a young man, Maisie Brumble, who meets an unexpected sea monster as he stows away into the sea. Together, the two dive deep into the sea on an adventurous journey.

20. Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim is a science fiction action film that revolves around a conflict between humans and terrible marine creatures. As the war continues, a former pilot and a trainee team are tasked to control an obsolete special weapon in a desperate attempt to save the Earth from the apocalypse.

21. In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

This is a historical movie starring Chris Hemsworth as Owen Chase, alongside many other talented actors. The film is about stranded sailors in the sea after encountering a dangerous whale. The sailors are forced to use traditional survival skills to navigate through the sea.

22. Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman is one of the best underwater movies that is loved by many. This movie can be enjoyed by fans of action-packed films. It follows the story of a man named Arthur who discovers that he is the heir of an underwater kingdom.

23. Frozen II (2019)

If you have kids, Frozen II will be a great recommendation for them. It is a fictional animated movie that follows the story of five friends, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. They leave for an adventure in enchanted lands to find the source of Elsa's power.

24. Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas is about the sailor Sinbad, framed by the goddess Eris for stealing the Book of Peace. This movie was a successful contribution to the Sinbad franchise.

25. The Beach (2000)

If you are a fan of underwater horror movies, you can watch The Beach. This movie creates a chilling atmosphere while keeping the viewers engaged in their emotions. The storyline revolves around Richard, a young man who seeks solitude on a mysterious island.

26. Big Miracle (2012)

Big Miracle, as the name suggests, is a film full of miraculous things. The movie is based on a real-life story of how some whales were rescued in Alaska in 1988. In the movie, a miracle happens when three grey whales are released successfully from their traps on the coast of Alaska.

27. Waterworld (1995)

Waterworld is a sci-fi action movie that revolves around a man named The Mariner. He saves a woman and girl after the Earth is submerged due to polar ice caps melting.

28. Pearl Harbor (2001)

Pearl Harbor is a war film directed by Michael Bay. It is based on events during a Japanese attack known as Pearl Harbor. Some of the common themes in this movie include war and military engagements.

29. Crawl (2019)

Crawl is one of the scary underwater movies with a tense and suspenseful atmosphere. The story is about a young woman, Haley, who tries to save her father during a hurricane attack. Unfortunately, she is trapped in the flooded house infested with alligators.

30. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters revolves around an organisation that is specialised to contain giant monsters known as Titans. Among the Titans is the scary monster known as Godzilla. Godzilla is known to cause chaos throughout the movie.

31. Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Teen Beach Movie is a fun and refreshing film to give you a break from horror and suspense. It has a comic sense of keeping its viewers entertained. Teen Beach Movie is a family fantasy film directed by Jeffrey Hornaday.

32. 2012 (2009)

This underwater movie has several themes, such as apocalyptic disaster, human nature, relationships, and family. The story is about a writer whose life has been turned upside down by family issues. He struggles to maintain his family's well-being when a worldwide disaster happens.

33. Clash of the Titans (2010)

Clash of the Titans is centred on a guy named Perseus, who is entangled in a godly conflict and unable to deliver his household from Hades, the god of the afterlife. With little to lose, Perseus leads a band of knights on a perilous journey to prevent Hades from dethroning the monarch of the gods and destroying Earth.

Underwater movies have captivated audiences for decades through masterful storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects. They offer satisfaction to the fans with diverse themes and different genres. If you are a film buff, watch these films and add them to your movie list.

