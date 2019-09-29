Michelle Visage's bio: age, husband, daughter, net worth

The beautiful Michelle Visage is a multitalented American television personality, singer, performer, radio DJ, author, TV host, and producer. She is equally a favourite media personality better recognized for her membership in the band Seduction. Her exciting appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race as a judge has also left her exceedingly famous. Her guts for success amid constant setbacks remains an inspiration to several of her fans. So, other than the pretty face on television, who is Michelle Visage?

Michelle Visage is a bold woman who has insistently fought for her place in the higher ranks. She has amazingly managed to accomplish a great deal in every one of her involvements. Of interest is her admirable blend of hit tracks, best-seller book, and impressive television scenes. She now shares a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry, where she has persistently worked for about three decades now.

Michelle Visage profile summary

Real name : Michelle Lynn Shupack

: Michelle Lynn Shupack Year of birth: 20th September 1968

20th September 1968 Place of birth: Perth Amboy, New Jersey, U.S.

Perth Amboy, New Jersey, U.S. Michelle Visage's age: 52 years

52 years Nationality: American

American Profession: American singer, television host, radio DJ, and author

American singer, television host, radio DJ, and author Years active: 1988 to present

1988 to present Marital status: Married

Married Partner: David Case

David Case Famous for: Her membership in the band Seduction and as a judge in RuPaul's Drag Race

Her membership in the band Seduction and as a judge in RuPaul's Drag Race Michelle Visage's Instagram: @michellevisage

@michellevisage Twitter: @michellevisage

@michellevisage Facebook:

Email 1: HouseofVisage@gmail.com (USA inquiries)

HouseofVisage@gmail.com (USA inquiries) Email 2: anna@michellevisage.com (UK inquiries)

anna@michellevisage.com (UK inquiries) Website: michellevisage.com

Michelle Visage's biography

The star shares a unique life story having been adopted when she was less than one year old. The fact that she knew all about it never distracted her passion for becoming an entertainer. While other celebrities of her caliber seem to choose between different areas of their interest, Visage prefers diversity and is truly unstoppable for that.

What is Michelle Visage's ethnicity?

Lynn Shupack was born in Perth Amboy to Joanne Shupack Lewis, her mother, of the Hungarian-Irish descent. The young girl was later adopted by a Jewish family at the tender age of just three months. She grew with her new parents Martin Shupack and Arlene Carol.

How old is Michelle Visage?

The celebrity is now aged 52 years and still rocking it. Fans can attest that their Strictly Come Dancing star looks even younger than before.

Education and qualifications

Lynn Shupack enrolled and studied in an arts high school based in South Plainfield in New Jersey, graduating in 1986. She later attended the Manhattan-based American Musical and Dramatic Academy for 2 years. She would then relocate to New York to concentrate on her involvement as an actress.

Michelle Visage's family

Who is Michelle Visage married to?

She is happily married to Dave Case, author and screenwriter, with whom she lives in California with their two children. Michelle Visage daughters Lola and Lillie are equally outspoken on social media.

How old is Michelle Visage's husband?

Amazingly, the TV star and her husband David are both aged 52 as of August 2021. David Case and Michelle Visage is a lovely couple widely admired by their fans. They have been together for about 23 years.

Michelle Visage's career

The talented celebrity takes pride in her prolific career which has crossed borders to earn her international fame. Michelle Visage young vibe has kept her career going and successful even into her 50s.

She emerged the winner of a Madonna look-alike competition at age 16. Madonna sent her a birthday card on her 50th birthday.

Career in music

Her sparking audition for Seduction in 1990 is arguably one of her career lighting moments. Michelle Visage Seduction remains a fresh memory among her fans. Her songs include the following;

2017: Silent Night

2017: She’s Like a Star

2016: O Holy Night

2007: Thank You for Your Presence

2004: Feels So Good

2003: Real Love

1992: It’s Gonna Be a Lovely Day

Career in television

Michelle is no new face on television. She has made several guest appearances in different shows since her young Michelle Visage days. Some of them include:

2019: The Only Way Is Essex

2019: Guest Grumps

2019: Strictly Come Dancing

2019: RuPaul's Drag Race UK

2018–2019: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

2018–2019: Ireland's Got Talent

2018: The X Factor

2017: Eurovision Song Contest

2015: Celebrity Big Brother

2013–2015: The Most Popular Girls in School

2013: That Sex Show

2012–present: RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars

2011–present: RuPaul's Drag Race

2002: Maybe It's Me

1989: Dance Party USA

1996–1998: The RuPaul Show

1990: Club MTV

Michelle Visage's net worth

The singer turned television queen has multiple income streams in the entertainment sector. Michelle has a wealth estimated at $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Michelle Visage latest news

Are you a RuPaul's Drag Race viewer who believes that Michelle is a man in drag? Recently, she confessed that many confuse her for a man in drag and that she does not take it as an offense but as a compliment.

Michelle Visage is a star to watch in all spheres of the entertainment industry. Her talents, vigour, and popularity never stop exciting her fans.

