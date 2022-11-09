53 crazy funny best friend quotes to send to your bestie

Friends are important as they make life interesting and fun. Among them, the crazy hilarious friends are the best people you'll ever meet. It's hard to find the best words to describe them and how they make you feel. Below are crazy funny best friend quotes to send to your bestie.

Funny people come into your life and make it more entertaining, and it's never a dull day with them. It is, therefore, important to let them know how they make you feel. Sending them quotes will let them know how you feel about them. Here are some crazy funny best friend quotes to help you express your emotions.

Crazy funny best friend quotes to describe your bestie

Crazy funny companions will make your life interesting and be there for you no matter what. They do not judge you for who you are and accept you for who you are. Here is a list of funny quotes you can send to them:

If you have confidants who are as weird as you, then you have everything.

A true companion is someone who will share in your happiness, not make you feel bad about being happy!

Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and have her nonsense respected. — Charles Lamb

Companionship must be built on a solid foundation of alcohol, sarcasm, inappropriateness, and shenanigans.

Without crazy companions, we wouldn't have crazy memories.

Everyone has a close person during each stage of life, but only lucky ones have the same comrade in all stages of life.

A good companion will help you move. But a close companion will help you move a dead body. — Jim Hayes

Close confidants never have the same nature; they just understand their differences best.

A close comrade: the one you can only get mad at for a short period because you have important stuff to tell them.

No matter how serious life gets, you still got to have that one person you can be completely stupid with.

Crazy best friend quotes

Friends are great people to have, and a crazy best friend is priceless. They add a touch of humour and lessen the burdens of life. Have a glimpse of these quotes and find the best ones to send to share.

A good friend is a connection to life —a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in an insane world. — Lois Wyse

Only a true best friend can protect you from your immortal enemies. — Richelle Mead

Life is an awful, ugly place not to have a crazy confidant.

Without a best friend to tell stories to, it almost didn't matter if they happened. — Leila Howland

True caring friends are a gift; be careful not to tear the wrapping when you open it. — RJ Intindola

A messy house is a must – it separates your true friends from other friends. Real friends are there to visit you, not your house! — Jennifer Wilson

Being spontaneous at times is a must. Being spontaneous all the time is a crazy person. — Ryan Hansen

Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend. — Bill Watterson

It's better to be absolutely ridiculous than to be absolutely boring. — Marilyn Monroe

Friendship is being there when someone is feeling low and not being afraid to kick them. — R. K. Milholland

Crazy friends quotes to share with those who matter

Life is good when you have cool besties because they pick you up when you are down. Being together is never a dull moment, and they bring positive vibes. Here are great quotes to describe them:

One of the blessings of old friends is that you can afford to be stupid with them. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Companionship is not about people who act true to your face. It's about people who remain true behind your back.

The lone wolf dies when the snow falls, and the white winds blow, but the pack survives. — George R.R. Martin

You can always trust the information given to you by people who are crazy; they have access to truth not available through regular channels. — Sheila Ballantyne

The statistics on sanity are that one out of every four Americans suffers from some form of mental illness. Think of your three best friends. If they're okay, then it's you. — Rita Mae Brownsuffers

There's not a word yet, for old friends who've just met. — Jim Henson

Comradeship is like weeing in your pants. Everyone can see it, but only you can feel a warm feeling inside.

A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they're not so good and sympathizes with your problems when they're not so bad. — Arnold H. Glasgow

Comrades are like walls, sometimes you lean on them, and sometimes it's good just knowing they're there.

A true friend thinks you are a good egg even though he knows you are slightly cracked. — Bernard Meltzer

Studying means 10% reading and 90% complaining to your buddies that you have to study.

Short best friend quotes

Describing your closest companion does not have to take too many words. You can use short words and still be on point. Here are short heart-touching quotes to make your bestie happy:

Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity. — Khalil Gibran

Friends are relatives you make for yourself. — Eustache Deschamps

Sometimes talking to your closest confidant is all the therapy you need.

True love is finding your soulmate in your best friend. — Faye Hall

True friends are never apart, maybe in the distance but never in heart. — Helen Keller

One confidant in a storm is worth more than a thousand people in the sunshine.

Never let your best friends get lonely, keep disturbing them. — Candlelight Publications

Close confidants are the people in your life who make you laugh louder, smile brighter, and live better.

True comrades are those who meet you at your worst and guide you toward the best.

A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same. — Elbert Hubbard

A bestie is someone who makes you laugh even when you think you'll never smile again.

Memories last forever, and never do they die; true friends stay together and never say goodbye.

Funny best friend quotes from movies

Movies are great not just for entertainment but to get quotes and sayings. There are great movies that have great quotes about funny besties. Below is a list of quotes compiled for you from your favourite movies:

It takes courage to stand up to your enemies but much more to stand up to your friends. — Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

The human spirit is more powerful than any drug, which needs to be nourished with work, play, friendship, and family. These are the things that matter. — Awakenings

There's nothing like deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for all the right reasons. — The Perks of Being a Wallflower

I wanna go to the rooftops and scream, 'I love my best friend, Evan! — Superbad

They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, and trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. — Carrie Bradshaw, S*x and the City the Movie

Why should we make enemies when we can get the work done as friends? — Once Upon A Time in Mumbai

We didn't even realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun. — Winnie The Pooh

Sometimes it's easier to be mad at the people you trust. Because you know they'll always love you, no matter what. — The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

Many years ago, I had a confidant, a dear friend. I turned him in to save his life, but he was killed. But he wanted it that way. It was a great friendship. — Noodles, Once Upon a Time in America

When you're the best of friends having so much fun together, You're not even aware; you're such a funny pair. — Copper, The Fox and The Hound

Having crazy funny people around is amazing as they make life interesting. There is no perfect time to tell them you appreciate their craziness and humour in your life. It's always best to appreciate them any time, and sending them quotes is one way. Hopefully, you will find the best crazy funny best friend quotes for your bestie from this article.

