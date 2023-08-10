Best Tom Cruise movies ranked: iconic films you need to see

Tom Cruise is an actor and film producer from the United States. He has received several awards for his acting prowess, including three Golden Globe Awards, two Producers Guild of America Awards and four MTV Movie & TV Awards. Discover some of the best Tom Cruise movies you can add to your watch list.

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise has been an actor and film producer in the entertainment industry for over four decades. He made his acting debut in 1981 when he appeared in the film Endless Love. He has since been featured in several films. Here is a list of Tom Cruise's best movies you can watch.

Best Tom Cruise movies ranked

How many movies has Tom Cruise been in? According to his IMDb profile, the actor has appeared in over 47 films as of 2023. Here are some of the best movies he has appeared in:

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

It is a 2022 American action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr. and Peter Craig. It tops the Tom Cruise movies list.

The story revolves around an experienced Top Gun pilot, Captain Peter Maverick Mitchell, who is tasked to become an instructor to the best Top Gun graduates. The mission for the training is to bomb a nameless country's uranium facility that threatens the US's regional allies.

2. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

It is a spy action film released in July 2023. Tom is known for his role as Ethan Hunt. Ethan is instructed by an Impossible Mission Force (IMF) to track down Ilsa Faust, who has stolen one of the keys required to access a rogue AI. He eventually tracks her in the Arabian desert.

3. Magnolia (1999)

Magnolia is one of Tom Cruise's movies ranked among the best. Tom Cruise is one of the top actors in the film, where he plays the role of Frank T.J. Mackey, a protagonist. The movie revolves around a cast of characters who each have their own plot, but they all combine into a single, fascinating, story.

4. Rain Man (1988)

Rain Man is an American road drama movie directed by Barry Levinson and written by Barry Morrow and Ronald Bass. Tom plays the role of Charlie Babbitt, a slick car dealer who discovers his estranged father has died.

Returning home, he learns he has an autistic older brother, Raymond. In addition, Charlie discovers that his father's wealth which is worth $3 million, is going to the mental institution where his brother Raymond resides. He, therefore, plans to take Raymond to his home in Los Angeles.

5. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow is a science fiction action film. It is set in a near future in which humanity has been at war with an alien force for some time. Cage (Tom Cruise) finds himself dying repeatedly but wakes up a day before each time he dies. Every time he is killed, he learns a little more, and his team gets a little farther to defeat the Omega alien mastermind.

6. The Last Samurai (2003)

Tom plays the role of Captain Nathan Algren in The Last Samurai film. In the movie, Tom is an American military officer hired by the Japanese government to train their army to stop the rising rebellion led by a group of outcast Samurai warriors.

7. A Few Good Men (1992)

In a 1992 American legal drama film, A Few Good Men, Cruise performs as Lt Daniel Kaffee. Daniel is a military lawyer who defends two US marines who are accused of the murder of a fellow marine at Guantanamo base in Cuba.

8. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

It is one of Tom Cruise's films that has made him famous. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team are sent to Berlin to prevent the Apostles from escaping with three plutonium cores. The Apostles plan to use the plutonium cores for simultaneous nuclear action on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

9. Minority Report (2002)

Minority Report is one of the best movies to watch. It is a futuristic film about precrime Commissioner John A. Anderton (Tom Cruise) as he decides whether or not he will murder a stranger, Leopold Kaplan. However, his plans are revealed by Precogs approximately one week in advance of the event.

10. Collateral (2004)

Collateral is a neo-noir action thriller film written by Stuart Beattie and directed by Michael Mann. In the film, the actor plays the role of Vincent. It follows the story of a cab driver called Max, who learns that his passenger, Vincent, is an assassin making his rounds from hit to hit during one night in Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise is one of the best actors in Hollywood. He has played numerous roles in different film genres. You can watch his movies on popular streaming services like Netflix, MAX and Amazon Prime Video. The above is a list of the best Tom Cruise movies you can watch.

Legit.ng recently published a post about Jackass movies. Jackass films have become popular since the MTV shows. Jackass was released over two decades ago. The show is about friends who enjoy crazy stunts and pranks.

Jackass is a well-recognized movie and TV show franchise. Many young people resonated with the show, which attracted a considerable following. Some famous actors featured in the show include Jonny Knoxville, Steve-O, Preston Lacy and Bam Margera.

Source: Legit.ng