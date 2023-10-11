33 best Batman villains: greatest enemies of the Gotham Guardian

The Batman family enemies are a collection of supervillains appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics. These characters are portrayed as enemies of the superhero Batman and his friends. Discover some of the best Batman villains that many people know and love.

Batman is one of the greatest superheroes in history, created on 30 March 1939 by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger. The superhero first appeared in Detective Comics #27 in May 1939, and his supporting cast has since expanded to include other superheroes.

Who are the best villains of Batman?

Batman is one of the most iconic characters in popular culture. The superhero has encountered several iconic enemies over the years who have left their memorable mark on Gotham City and the Dark Knight. Below are some of the greatest Batman villains worth knowing.

1. The Joker

The Joker is one of the best Batman villains created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson. The character first appeared in Batman #1 on 25 April 1940. Throughout his comic book appearances, The Joker is frequently referred to as a criminal mastermind and the arch-nemesis of Batman.

2. Bane

Created by writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan, Bane debuted in Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1 in January 1993. Bane's strategic prowess, physical strength, and intelligence make him a considerable threat to Batman. He once succeeded in breaking Batman's back.

3. Deathstroke

Deathstroke is a highly experienced and complex character created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez. Deathstroke first appeared in The New Teen Titans #2 in December 1980. He is mostly portrayed as the greatest and deadliest assassin in the DC Universe.

4. Harley Quinn

Paul Dini and Bruce Timm created Harley Quinn for the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series. She is best known as the sidekick and lover of The Joker and the criminal associate and best friend of fellow supervillain Poison Ivy.

5. Penguin

Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, popularly known as Penguin, first appeared in Detective Comics #58 in December 1941. He is one of Batman's fiercest enemies and one of the greatest villains in comics. The Penguin uses his nightclub, the Iceberg Lounge, as a front for his criminal activities.

6. Clayface

Clayface is the name used by numerous supervillains appearing in the DC Comics universe. These characters can shape-shift and manipulate their clay-like bodies, and all of them are adversaries of the superhero Batman. The original Clayface, Basil Karlo, appeared in Detective Comics #40 in June 1940.

7. Ra’s al Ghul

Ra’s al Ghul is among the top Batman villains created by editor Julius Schwartz, writer Dennis O'Neil and artist Neal Adams. The character made his first appearance in Batman #232 in June 1971. He is best known for being the leader of the League of Assassins.

8. Black Mask

Roman Sionis, famous as Black Mask, is among the most dangerous enemies of Batman. Doug Moench and Tom Mandrake created the character and first appeared in Batman #386. He is mostly called the brutal and ruthless crime lord in Gotham City, obsessed with masks and finds sadistic delight in pain.

9. Solomon Grundy

Solomon Grundy, whose real name is Cyrus Gold, debuted in All-American Comics #61 in October 1944. He is a unique villain known for his immortal nature and recurring battles with various superheroes.

10. Killer Croc

Killer Croc, also known as Waylon Jones, first appeared in Batman #357 in March 1983. The character was created by Writer Gerry Conway and artist Gene Colan. Killer Croc is a retired sideshow wrestler with a rare genetic condition that gives him a reptilian appearance and superhuman strength.

11. The Riddler

The Riddler was created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang and first appeared in Detective Comics #140 in October 1948. He is depicted as a criminal mastermind who has a compulsion to challenge Batman by leaving clues to his crimes in the form of riddles, puzzles, and word games.

12. Two-Face

Two-Face is a supervillain and one of the many adversaries of Batman. The character was created by Bob Kane and debuted in Detective Comics #66 in August 1942. Two-Face has no superpowers, but he relies on his experience in marksmanship and martial arts.

13. Scarecrow

Dr. Jonathan Crane, also known as the Scarecrow, is a Gotham City supervillain created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. The character first appeared in World's Finest Comics #3 in September 1941. Scarecrow is widely considered an intelligent professor of psychology turned criminal mastermind.

14. Mr. Freeze

Mr. Freeze first appeared in Batman #121 in February 1959 as the ice-based criminal Mr. Zero. Mr. Freeze is known for his scientific genius skills—he can make weapons that shoot beams of ice. He can also freeze objects and people just by touching his skin.

15. Hush

Dr. Thomas Elliot, popularly known as Hush, is one of Batman's most notorious villains. Hush was created by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Jim Lee and debuted in Batman #609 in January 2003. He is a brilliant surgeon who targets his childhood friend, Batman.

16. Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy made her debut in Batman #181 in 1966. She is best known for her ability to control plant life using her superpowers. She is immune to all plant-based poisons. Robert Kanigher and Carmine Infantino created Poison Ivy.

17. Hugo Strange

Hugo Strange is widely recognised as one of Batman's adversaries and is frequently considered an intelligent but deranged psychiatrist and scientist. Hugo Strange first appeared in Detective Comics #36 in February 1940. He was the first to discover Batman’s secret identity and has since become a recurring character in the Batman mythos.

18. Professor Pyg

Lazlo Valentin, or Professor Pyg, is a deranged enemy of Batman. Pyg is a twisted surgeon obsessed with the myth of Pygmalion and notions of physical perfection. The character made his first appearance in Batman #666 in July 2007.

19. Talia al Ghul

Talia al Ghul first appeared in Detective Comics #411 in May 1971 and is famous as Ra's al Ghul's daughter, an on-and-off partner of Batman, and the mother of their son Damian Wayne. Talia is experienced in martial arts and combat, making her a formidable opponent in her own right. She is a member of the League of Assassins and a key member of Lex Corp.

20. Man-Bat

Man-Bat made his first appearance in Detective Comics #400 in June 1970. The character was created by Frank Robbins and Neal Adams, and his real name is Robert Kirkland Langstrom. He is a scientist who developed a serum that transforms him into a bat, making him a formidable adversary to Batman.

21. Catwoman

Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, is one of Batman's most enduring and iconic adversaries, who first appeared in Batman #1 in 1940. She is often portrayed as an antihero and is occasionally romantically involved with Batman. She is also a highly skilled thief.

22. Victor Zsasz

Created by writer Alan Grant and artist Norm Breyfogle, Victor Zsasz first appeared in Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1 in June 1992. The supervillain is recognised for his distinctive and gruesome method of keeping a tally of his victims.

23. Mr. Bloom

Mr. Bloom made his debut in Batman #43 in 2015. He is portrayed as an anti-Joker. Mr. Bloom does not possess superhuman abilities but is highly intelligent and resourceful. He is known for using his cunning and manipulation skills to achieve his goals.

24. Firefly

Garfield Lynns first appeared in Detective Comics #184 in June 1952. He was initially a criminal who utilised lighting effects to commit robberies. He later used his knowledge of pyrotechnics and fire to become the supervillain known as Firefly.

25. Mad Hatter

Mad Hatter, whose real name is Jervis Tetch, was created by Bill Finger and Lew Sayre Schwartz and first appeared in Batman #49 in October 1948. He is a scientist who develops and uses technological mind-control devices to alter and manipulate the minds of his victims.

26. Punchline

The punchline is depicted as brilliant, ruthless, and highly loyal to the Joker as he helps him with his criminal endeavours and serves as a contrast to Harley Quinn. The character debuted in Batman (vol. 3) #89 in April 2020. Her real name is Alexis Kaye.

27. Killer Moth

Killer Moth first appeared in Batman #63 in February 1951 and was created by Bill Finger, Dick Sprang, and Lew Schwartz. Killer Moth has no special abilities and relies on his technical equipment, including a Mothmobile and numerous gimmicks.

28. Deadshot

Deadshot is an expert in firearms and an exceptional sniper who often shows off of never missing a shot. He is widely considered one of the deadliest assassins in the DC Universe. The character was created by David Vern Reed and Lew Schwartz and first appeared in Batman#59 in June 1950.

29. Carmine Falcone

Carmine Falcone is a fictional supervillain in DC Comics, often depicted as an influential figure in Gotham City's criminal underworld and one of Batman's early adversaries. Carmine Falcone debuted on-screen in the four-part story Batman: Year One in 1987.

30. The Court of Owls

The Court of Owls is a powerful, secretive criminal organisation deeply rooted in Gotham City's history. It first hit the screen in 2015's Batman vs. Robin as part of the DC Animated Movie Universe. They appear as adversaries of the superhero Batman.

31. The Batman Who Laughs

The Batman Who Laughs is an evil version of Batman and a primary antagonist in the DC Universe. He first appeared in Dark Nights: Metal #1 in 2017, written by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Greg Capullo. He is highly skilled in combat.

32. Calendar Man

Calendar Man is one of Batman's most lovable villains, first introduced in Detective Comics #259 by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff in September 1958. He is famous for committing crimes that correlate with holidays and significant dates.

33. Red Hood

The Red Hood is the name used by various characters appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics. Red Hood is an antihero known for his willingness to use lethal force to fight crime.

The best Batman villains of all time throw a formidable challenge to the Dark Knight's quest to keep Gotham City safe. Villains like The Joker, Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, and the Riddler have become as iconic as the hero.

