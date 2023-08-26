Harry Potter actors who died but are remembered by Potterheads

Death is inevitable; it is part and parcel of life. However, the entertainment industry often counts it a loss when enchanting actors pass on at the heart of their careers. Harry Potter actors not only brought magic to the big screen through their iconic roles but also captured the hearts of millions with their extraordinary talents. Find out the Harry Potter actors who died and are dearly missed by Potterheads.

The Harry Potter cast was a collection of diverse and talented individuals who brought J.K. Rowling's magical world to life on the silver screen. The movie series follows the story of Harry Potter, a young wizard and his friends who exercise their wizardly powers against the evil Lord Voldemort.

Harry Potter actors who died

How many Harry Potter stars have passed? 29 Harry Potter stars have passed on, according to IMDb records. These stars will forever be celebrated in the entertainment industry, having made an impact with their roles in various movies and TV series.

1. Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane, one of Britain's most prominent comedians who was president of his school's debate society and received awards for his art, is now a cinematic star. He has been in two James Bond films and the Harry Potter trilogy.

Robbie portrayed the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series. He died on 14 October 2022 at Larbert, Falkirk, Scotland, UK, due to multiple organ failure. At his death, Coltrane had featured in 115 films and television series.

2. Leslie Philips

Leslie Phillips was a British actor known for his extensive film, television, and theatre career. He was the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone movie. His distinct voice and charming demeanour contributed to his popularity among audiences.

Leslie passed away in January 2022 at the age of 97. He left a legacy of contributions to the entertainment industry, including Venus, Harley Street and Churchill: The Hollywood Years.

3. Richard Harris

Among actors from Harry Potter who have died, Richard Harris stands as a cherished figure in the hearts of fans. Harris portrayed the role of the wise and venerable Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Before his death, Richard was featured in 76 films and TV series.

4. Dave Legeno

Dave Legeno is among the notable figures in the Harry Potter cast deaths. Even though he was not one of the main cast, Lageno brought to life the role of the formidable Fenrir Greyback in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. He died on 6 July 2014, at 50, having 49 acting credits under his name.

5. Richard Griffiths

Richard Griffiths is one of the most celebrated Potterheads. He was born in Thornaby-on-Tees in a dysfunctional family in the North Riding of Yorkshire. He played the role of Vernon Dursley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

6. Paul Grant

Grant passed away in March 2023 at the age of 56. He was an actor and stuntman best recognised for contributing to well-known fantasy film franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. Grant is likely best remembered for the roles of Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and a Gringotts goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

7. Robert Knox

Robert Knox acted in the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince film. His death was sudden as he was stabbed days after his last scene in the film series. He died trying to protect his younger brother, Jamie Knox, from an attack.

Robert is one of the actors who died from Harry Potter at the young age of 18. Apart from the Harry Potter series, he will be remembered for After You've Gone and Employee of the Dead films.

8. Margery Mason

Margery Mason was an English actress and director. Her career spans several decades, featuring in 97 films and television series. Some of her notable film credits include roles in movies such as The Princess Bride, Love Actually, and the famous Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

9. Roger Lloyd Pack

Roger was a renowned British actor who gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Trigger in Only Fools and Horses. He was Barty Crouch in the Harry Porter and the Goblet of Fire film. He is among Harry Potter actors who died and are celebrated to date.

10. David Ryall

David Ryall was born on 5 January 1935 in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, UK. He was a well-known actor who rose to fame for his role as Lord Salisbury in the Around the World in 80 Days film. He died on 25 December 2014 in London, England, UK. David will be forever remembered by his fans as part of the Harry Potter cast member.

11. Helen McCrory

She was one of the actors who played pivotal roles in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010). She brought life to her role of Narcissa Malfoy, allowing audiences to see that even characters within the villainous families had complex emotions.

12. John Hurt

John Hurt is a British actor known for portraying Joseph Merrick in The Elephant Man. He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in this film. Hurt adds to Harry Potter cast deaths as he passed on at the age of 77 after battling pancreatic cancer. He will always be remembered in the entertainment industry for his impact in acting.

13. Alan Rickman

The star, Alan Rickman, is a well-known actor who appeared as Hans Gruber in the famous Die-Hard movie. The Potterheads remember him as Professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. He was a Primetime Emmy nominee for his role as Grigori Rasputin in the 1996 Rasputin TV movie.

14. Eric Sykes

Sykes was a British comedian, actor, and director. He had a long and successful career spanning several decades. He will always be counted among Harry Potter actor deaths for featuring in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Franck Bryce. Eric died at 89, having played in 76 movies and television series.

15. Timothy Bateson

Bateson was not a main character in the Harry Potter instalment but will be remembered for contributing to the film series. He voiced Kreacher in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, making his presence felt in the film. He also featured in My Hero, Heartbeat and Oliver Twist.

16. Elizabeth Spriggs

Elizabeth Spriggs was born on 18 September 1929 in Buxton, Derbyshire, England, UK. She was a prominent actress and writer known for Sense and Sensibility, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Playing the Field. She died on 2 July 2008, at 78, having featured in numerous films and TV series.

17. Peter Cartwright

Peter Cartwright was a South African-British actor who made his acting debut in 1957 when he appeared in the TV movie Final at Furnell. He is remembered as one of the actors who died in the Harry Potter film series. He is famous for featuring in Doctor Who, Place of Execution, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

18. Paul Ritter

Paul Ritter was well known for his role as Martin Goodman in the Friday Night Dinner comedy series. In the Harry Potter movie, Paul played a vampire and writer, Eldred Worple. Ritter was also featured in Operation Mincemeat, The Trial of Christine Keeler and The Capture. He died in 2021 at the age of 54.

19. Hazel Douglas

Hazel Douglas was mysterious fun-loving, always bringing the characters to life in whatever role she played. She is well known for playing Bathilda Bagshot in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Hazel died at the age of 92 years.

20. Verne Troyer

Troyer played the role of Griphook in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, but he did not provide the character's voice. The English actor Warwick Davis voiced the goblin, who was employed at Gringotts Wizarding Bank. Later, Warwick Davis took over the role following Troyer's death. Troyer took his life on 21 April 2018 at 49.

Many Harry Potter actors who died were featured in other movies and television series. These renowned entertainers left a gap in the industry and their fans' hearts. Many actors on this list are veterans who have been in the industry for decades. Potterheads will forever remember these legends.

