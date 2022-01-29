Joleen Diaz’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, daughter

Joleen Diaz is an American school teacher and a social media celebrity. She is popularly known for her social media fitness photos and lifestyle content. Joleen is also famous as the "hottest mom in the World" on social media.

American social media personality Mariah Diaz posing for a photo. Photo: @joleendiaz

Source: Instagram

Joleen Diaz' popularity has increased since she started posting her photos with her children in 2013. Find out everything about her here, including her age, ethnicity, and career achievements.

Profile summary

Real name: Mariah Covarrubias Diaz

Mariah Covarrubias Diaz Popular as: Joleen Diaz

Joleen Diaz Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26 January 1977

26 January 1977 Age: 45 years old (as of 2022)

45 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Northern California, United States of America

Northern California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’5’’

5’5’’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-33

32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84

81-61-84 Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Single

Single Children: 2

2 Profession: Social media influencer, teacher

Social media influencer, teacher Net worth: $1.5

$1.5 Instagram: @joleendiaz

Joleen Diaz’s biography

She was born on 26 January 1977. Where is Joleen Diaz from? The internet influencer is from the United States of America. She has three sisters. Two of them are named Vanessa and Michelle Diaz.

The name of the third one is not yet in the public domain. Mariah was raised in Guam alongside her three sisters. Moreover, she is a Christian.

What nationality is Joleen Diaz?

Her nationality is American. What is Joleen Diaz's ethnicity? Joleen Diaz, the teacher, is from a mixed ethnicity of Chamorro-Filipino ancestry.

How old is Joleen Diaz?

American elementary school teacher Mariah posing with a glass in her hand. Photo: @joleendiaz

She is 45 years as of 2022. Joleen Diaz's birthday is on the 26th of January each year. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

She is a professional teacher and social media celebrity. What does Joleen Diaz teach? She teaches 3rd and 4th-grade students in an elementary school called Fremont Unified School District located in Northern California. She was granted ‘Educator of The Year” in 2020.

The American school teacher started being famous after posting a photo of herself and her daughter in 2013. When her daughter grew and became famous on Instagram, their fans thought they were sisters because of her youthful appearance, which surprised many.

For instance, on 17 December 2020, she posted a photo on Instagram, and this is what one of her followers (@davy633) said;

I can see that you are older than your daughter however you do look young too.

As a result, she began being popular on social media. She even got the title of The world's hottest mom on social media. Mariah usually posts photos of herself and her kids on Instagram. Presently, she has over 635 thousand followers.

The Instagram model also has a YouTube channel. She launched it in September 2010. Her channel contains challenges, workouts, skincare routines, videos, and her daughter doing acrobatics. Presently, she has over 33.7 thousand subscribers.

The American internet star also has a TikTok account which consists of lip-syncs and dancing videos. She has over 77.9 thousand followers.

Who is Joleen Diaz's husband?

American Instagram star Mariah Covarrubias posing while sited. Photo: @joleendiaz

Is Joleen Diaz married? No, she is not. Currently, she is single. However, Joleen Diaz was previously married. Two decades ago, she was married to a man whose name remains a mystery, and they had two kids, Meilani Parks and Jordan.

Meilani was born on 27 March 2000. Joleen Diaz's daughter is also a social media personality.

Body measurements

The Social media influencer is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres). Her body weight is 110 lbs (50 kg). She has dark brown hair and eyes.

What is Joleen Diaz’s net worth?

There is no verified information concerning her net worth. However, according to Famous Birthdays, the Elementary school teacher from America has a net worth estimated to be $1.5 million as of 2021.

She earns from her occupation as a teacher. Additionally, she earns from brand endorsements.

Joleen Diaz is an American elementary school teacher and social media personality. She started posting her photos on Instagram in 2013. She is the mother of Meilani Parks, an Instagram star.

