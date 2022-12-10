Who is the strongest One Piece character? Top 10 contenders ranked

If you love pirate anime series, then One Piece will be among the best you have ever watched. The series features numerous strong pirates and marines who display their remarkable abilities and powers. Despite all of them showing great abilities, only a handful of them exhibit immense strenght. Who is the strongest One Piece character?

Watching the anime, you will wonder who the strongest One Piece character is because every season has notable heroes (and villains). They could be using superhuman abilities or spiritual powers that make them stand out among the rest. Each character is unique and powerful in their own way, making it a bit difficult to know who the most powerful One Piece characters are.

Top 10 strongest One Piece characters

Who is the strongest One Piece character ever? The list below ranks the strongest characters in the anime and highlights their sources of power and key moments in the series.

10. Silvers Rayleigh

Known as Dark King, he is one of the strongest pirates in the show, having been a close ally to the Pirate King Gol D. Roger. He did not eat a Devil Fruit and therefore has Haki, which is powerful enough to deter the marines from capturing him.

The character is also recognised for going head-to-head with Admiral Kizaru, a strong member of the marines. Additionally, he swam through Calm Belt, battling Sea Kings, and arrived at Amazon Lily unscathed.

He takes credit for teaching Luffy to master the use of Haki. Therefore, Luffy is so strong because of Rayleigh.

9. Dracule Mihawk

His sword fighting skills are unrivaled, and he always carries Yoru, one of the 12 Supreme Swords. He also did not eat a Devil Fruit and thus has Haki and swordsmanship skills, enough to take down giant ships and icebergs.

An instance where his strength was displayed happened when he defeated Roronoa Zoro in Baratie using a small knife. Roronoa Zoro is a Three-Sword style user. Dracule taught Zoro the basics of Haki and interestingly, he stands in the way of Zoro becoming the greatest swordsman.

8. Charlotte “Big Mom” Linlin

She is an ex-member of Rock Pirates and is the ruler of her territory, Totto Land, and head of the Big Mom Pirates. She was part of the Four Emperors before she quit after conceding defeat to Trafalgar D. Law and Eustass Kid.

She can manipulate the human soul, having eaten the Soul-Soul Fruit, and also possesses powerful Haki that comes to use when she is furious. Besides her formidable powers, her three other weapons are Napoleon, Prometheus, and Zeus. Her army consists of her children Katakuri and Perospero. She also partners up with Kaido to form the Big Mom-Beast Pirates alliance.

7. Kaido

He is Luffy’s chief rival and the main antagonist of the Wano arc. He teamed up with the likes of Big Mom and Whitebeard to form the Rock Pirates and the Four Emperors. He has taken the Fish-Fish Model: Azure Dragon and boasts the ability to change into a dragon and also has strong Haki.

Even though he has sheer strength, he was captured and tortured several times, but survived. He showed his resilience when he survived a 10 thousand-metre fall with only a minor headache to complain about.

6. Monkey D. Luffy

He is the main protagonist of the story captaining the Straw Hat Pirates. He is on a mission to find One Piece and has a bounty of 3 billion berries.

As for his powers, he ate Gum-Gum Devil Fruit giving him rubber properties, and also has three types of Haki. He also ate a Devil Fruit giving extraordinary mythical powers that are feared by the World Government. He intends to use Devil Fruit, Haki, and strong willpower to be the King of the Pirates.

5. Marshall “Blackbeard” D. Teach

Blackbeard comes fifth on the list of One Piece power rankings. He is the head of the Blackbeard Pirates and a member of the Four Emperors. Formerly, he was part of the Seven Warlords and a member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

Of all the characters, he is the only one with two Devil Fruits, the Dark-Dark Fruit and Tremor-Tremor Fruit, making him one of the strongest villains in One Piece. He can manipulate darkness at will and initiate powerful earthquakes that can destroy the earth. He played a part in the capture of Portgas D. Ace, leading to the demise of Luffy’s brother.

He is a potential contestant in the competition to be the final boss Luffy will encounter as the series comes to an end.

4. Monkey D. Garp

He fought to the death with the Pirate King and was named the Hero of the Marines. He is the father of Monkey D. Dragon and grandfather of Monkey D. Luffy. Garp is undoubtedly one of the most experienced among the Marines and among One Piece's strongest characters.

Even though he is a powerful character, he prefers being in the position of Vice-Admiral and has refused offers to make him Admiral. Alongside Roger, he took down the Rocks Pirates in God Valley. As one of the most outstanding fighters, he is mentoring new marines such as Koby and Helmeppo, who have been impressive.

3. Shanks

Shanks is another contender for the strongest character in One Piece. He is the head of the Red-Haired Pirates and a member of the Four Emperors. He is also remembered for convincing Luffy to be a pirate. He has a 4 billion bounty and is powerful enough to fight thousands of soldiers.

He is also another character that has not eaten a Devil Fruit but has Haki which makes him one of the toughest pirates. The Summit War was momentarily paused as he made an entrance into the battleground. Shanks is Dracule Mihawk’s arch-rival due to his exemplary sword skills.

2. Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate

Whitebeard is an ex-member of the Rock Pirates and Four Emperors. Due to his powers, he faced other powerful characters such as the Pirate King.

He wreaked havoc on almost everything that stood in his path with the Tremor-Tremor Fruit powers. Edward Newgate crashed the Navy Headquarters with his fleet after the Summit War. However, old age and illness have seen his powers diminish leading to his execution by the Blackbeard.

1. Gol D. Roger

He is considered one of the greatest pirates ever and probably the strongest person in One Piece. He is recognised for reaching Laugh Tale and exposing the secrets of the Void century. Together with his soldiers, he reached the end of the Grand Line. He took over the Grand Line even without a Devil Fruit. His powers were compared to the combination of Whitebeard and Garp.

His execution opened up the world to the Great Pirate Era. He is considered one of the most notorious pirates to sail the seas and his legacy is respected by the current pirate generation.

Picking a single character for the top spot of the strongest Once Piece character is quite a challenge since most of them are outstanding. From Pirates and the Navy to individual strong entities, the characters have exhibited immense potential making it to the list of the best 10.

