The Director General of the Standard Organization of Nigeria told cement manufacturers to use quality materials for their produce

This is as the number of building collapses rose, raising concerns for stakeholders in the country

The development is coming after the price of cement fell, selling between N7500 and N8,000 depending on the product

Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, the Director General/Chief Executive of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), has instructed building engineers, cement manufacturers, and block makers to uphold standards to reduce the number of building collapse incidents in the country.

Investigation has found that cement now sells for N7,500 and N8,000. Photo Credit: Dangote Cement

He said this during a one-day sensitisation training for block moulders in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, April 18.

The DG, represented by the Director of Southwest Talatu Ethan, noted that building collapses pose a severe risk to Nigeria since they jeopardise the country's construction industry and overall progress.

According to Engineer Jerome Otene Umoru, Coordinator of SON, Ogun State office, in a Daily Trust report, less than 20 industries in Ogun State have obtained the required certification to manufacture mould blocks.

This followed the drastic reduction in cement prices across the country by the product makers from the high of N15,000 they sold in the market to an average price of N7,800 per bag

Legit.ng had reported that the minister of works, David Umahi, has summoned cement manufacturers to a meeting on Monday, February 19, to examine the issues surrounding the alarming increase in cement prices.

However, investigation has found that cement now sells for N7,500 and N8,000, depending on the brand and the demand for the brand.

Cement hits new high in 6 days

Legit.ng reported that in just a week, the price of a 50kg bag of cement has risen to about N9,500 in many parts of Lagos and around the country, primarily caused by the biting effect of inflation.

Findings show that in many parts of the country, the price of building materials has recently been steadily rising from N6,000 to N6,500 to over N9,000.

The Guardian reports that the cement price rose to N8,000 in Benue state as many builders were unaware of the sudden price change.

