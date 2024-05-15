Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A ten-year-old boy has reportedly taken his own life after suffering from horrific bullying at his elementary school.

As reported by Daily Mail on Wednesday, May 15, his family disclosed that they had warned officials 20 times about the ongoing abuse.

Sammy Teusch, from Greenfield, Indiana, died by suicide on May 5 and according to his family, and was being bullied up until the night he passed away.

His parents named Sam and Nichole, said he was both physically and emotionally bullied at school, with Sammy being recently beaten up on a school bus.

Despite their efforts to raise awareness, the family feels the school administration did not adequately address their concerns.

His father Sam said:

"They were making fun of him for his glasses in the beginning, then on to make fun of his teeth. It went on for a long time.

"I held him in my arms. I did the thing no father should ever have to do, and anytime I close my eyes, it's all I can see."

The abuse then got physical, Sam added:

"He was beaten up on the school bus, and the kids broke his glasses and everything."

"I called the school, and I'm like, 'What are you doing about this? It keeps getting worse, and worse, and worse. And it's not getting any better. In fact, it's getting worse."

Interestingly, the district’s superintendent denies receiving formal reports of bullying as Sammy’s family insists their fears were communicated clearly.

As the community grapples with the loss of the young life, questions arise about the effectiveness of school policies in combating bullying and protecting students, The Punch reported.

Source: Legit.ng