Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Reno Omokri, the outspoken former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has asked President Bola Tinubu to “impress on” Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) to allow Governor Sim Fubara finish his tenure.

Omokri in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night, May 15, warned that to impeach “a bushman like Fubara is to reignite the Niger Delta militancy”.

Wike and Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, have been locked in a battle for the political structure of Rivers since 2023. Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Describing the Rivers governor as “crude”, Omokri said he is “ashamed for people who agree to serve as commissioners under such a fellow”.

Legit.ng reports that Wike and Fubara have been locked in a battle for the state's political structure since 2023.

The rift between both men has led to a polarisation of the Rivers house of assembly — with each camp electing a speaker loyal to either man.

There have been moves to impeach Fubara as governor of Rivers state.

Omokri wrote:

"The situation in Rivers should not be allowed to fester or spiral out of control. It will benefit nobody. And nobody can tell where the political instability it will cause will end. Both Wike and Fubara are ego-driven, and they come from a state that is not homogenous enough to unite and contain this crisis.

"In addition, the people and culture of the local area do not understand brinksmanship. They play too many zero-sum games, often ending in a lose-lose scenario."

He continued:

"If their blustering will start and end in Rivers, okay. But it will not end there. The contagious effect may have seismic consequences for our country. Rivers needs an outside force to act as the Big Brother. Rivers needs presidential intervention. This is the kind of thing President Obasanjo was good at. President Tinubu may want to borrow a leaf from Ebura Owu, Okikiola.

"In this scenario, the Ambode approach is far better than the Ngige tactic. Fubara is not savvy politically. He is also not refined and does not project much intellectual prowess. He is rather crude. Not that Wike is much better. But at least Wike would never allow the State House of Assembly to be bombed. That is such a low-life and low-level thing to do. Too pedestrian. As if you are a militant in the creek. No class. Just crass.

"I am ashamed for people who agree to serve as commissioners under such a fellow. No amount of money can wipe away the stigma. I do not see him as being better than an Ateke Tom."

Omokri concluded:

"The President should impress on his minister to allow the fellow finish his tenure.

"2027 is not too far. If you can unseat him, then, by all means, do so. It will be more clinical and will not create much tension, as it will be seen as a natural consequence of an election. But to impeach a bushman like Fubara is to reignite the Niger Delta militancy.

"There is no low that an individual like that would not descend to in such a scenario."

