Mohbad's friend Prime Boy, in a latest testament at a coroner court sitting, revealed the late singer had doubts about his son Liam's Paternity

Prime Boy recalled an experience between Mohbad and his wife Wunmi where the former Marlian signee raised questions about Liam's paternity

According to Prime Boy, Mohbad said he only had a sexual affair with Wunmi once, only to be told she was pregnant

More dramas have continued to trail Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad's death, as his close friend Owodunni Ibrahim, better known as Prime Boy, recalled an exchange he witnessed between the late singer and his widow, Wunmi, over their son Liam's paternity.

Recall that Mohbad's case was again revisited at coroner court on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, and the pathologist's test result was made public.

Prime Boy said Mohbad and his wife had a heated conversation over Liam. Credit: @primeboy @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Prime Boy claims Mohbad had doubts

Speaking before the court, Prime Boy recounted how Mohbad was involved in a heated exchange with Wunmi in a car after a show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Prime Boy disclosed that during the fight, the late singer expressed doubts about whether he was indeed Liam's father.

"They already started fighting and Mohbad said, ‘ I don’t even know if this baby is mine because I don’t trust you. I only had s*x with you once and you came back few days after that you were pregnant, Your family is planning on how you guys will k!ll me and inherit all my property. Your family keep borrowing huge money from me without returning it back. Your family is choking me. You want to bring me down’. Wunmi got really mad," he said.

Prime Boy added that Mohbad ordered him to get out of the car when he attempted to interfere.

Read Prime Boy's full statement below:

Reactions as Prime Boy claims Mohbad had doubts

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

iamdonblaqwifi:

"All this story don dey change agin they wanna set the little girl up. This girl don dey with Mobad since na now ona think say she go just kpai the boy ? Abeg na make ona talk the truth biko. This life eha how I wish the death can talk one more time."

beebeauty_backup:

"So ever since they’ve been dating or married,Na only once he slept with her??? Primeboy weldone oo."

bahdt_girl_annie1:

"10 years plus relationship? This boy lawyer na mumu."

temimine_tm:

"Na Wunmi Dey dull, make she just do the DNA make she for get peace of mind because the pressure on her is too much or she’s not feeling it."

Prime Boy submits self after Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Prime Boy reported himself to the police station after he was named as one of the suspects in the singer's death.

He was first declared wanted by the police, and a ransom of N1 million was placed on him by the officers of the law.

The music artist was taken in by the police for interrogation after he showed up at the police station.

Source: Legit.ng