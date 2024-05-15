A young lady, who was part of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), returned home bearing her first salary

A young lady, recently completed her 3-week camping orientation with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), made her way back home.

With a heart brimming with gratitude and respect, she carried with her the tangible fruits of her first professional endeavor—a modest yet significant salary, earned through dedication and hard work.

Family members receive handout from parents. Photo credit: @evidenceaso

Source: TikTok

Parents share salary among family members

She gave the salary to her parents.

The video, which later surfaced, captured this poignant moment in vivid detail.

In the ensuing moments, the father assumed the role of a benevolent patriarch, carefully allocating the money among the eager family members, as shown by @evidenceaso.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mi Rã Çłeę said:

“Is that up to $100 ? No insults pls!”

Detutu wrote:

“My head dey swell for here.God bless you it's not about the money

The joyyy?”

Faithful commented:

“Watching this I know I need to make my parents proud Omo they have tried regardless.”

Standard Grace:

“Happy family your father is a good man.”

Kalikun:

“Well done.”

Mike@123:

“I am so happy for you dear.”

Ms.Cinnie:

“God will bless you.”

Chi_Zźỹ Bridal:

“This is so sweet. I gave my Dad my 2months Allowee and I boUght My mum favorite clothe with one month Allowee. The joy is unforgettable.”

Funmi896:

“Will surely do this.”

_Detutu:

“I wish to do this for my parent soon. They will live long to experience this and more God bless you.”

