Nigerian bank has warned customers about new malware used by fraudsters to hack accounts and steal information

Customers are advised to safeguard devices and personal information against phishing emails and malicious websites.

Malware enables fraudsters to remotely access and control devices, giving them access to sensitive information

Wema Bank has issued a warning regarding a new banking cyber threats targeting android devices.

The bank said the malware is called "Brokewell" and has cautioned bank customers to remain alert.

The malware, which is designed to steal sensitive information such as banking details and personal data, is being spread through various means, including phishing emails and malicious websites.

Wema explained that once installed on a victim's device, the malware can allow fraudsters to remotely access and control the device, giving them unrestricted access to the victim's personal and financial information.

Wema bank message to customers reads:

“We've recently identified a significant threat to the security of your Android mobile devices; the "Brokewell" banking malware.

"This malicious software is designed to steal sensitive information and gain control over infected devices by posing as legitimate apps.

“To protect yourself, follow these steps: Keep your device updated with the latest operating system and security patches.

"Install a reputable antivirus app from trusted sources like the Google Play Store. Only download apps from official stores and avoid third-party sources. Review app permissions before installation.

"Beware of phishing attempts and suspicious links. Monitor your device for unusual behavior. If you suspect infection, perform a factory reset immediately.”

