20 most powerful Baki characters, ranked from strongest to weakest

Baki is one of the most popular martial arts manga series. Since its debut, it has released numerous chapters and featured all kinds of characters with different fighting abilities. Who is the strongest character in Baki? Yuujirou Hanma obviously takes the title, but which other characters do you think match his strength?

Most powerful Baki characters

Baki has become a sensation, and fans all over the world can’t get enough of the series. It has several powerful characters who are unique, making it challenging to arrange them based on their strength or strength. Even so, here are the strongest Baki characters in descending order of their strength and abilities.

1. Yujiro Hanma

Yujiro Hanma. Photo: @Baki Vlx, @Teresa Vaughn on Facebook (modified by author)

Yuujirou Hanma is Baki and Jack Hanma's father. He is the primary antagonist of the entire Baki franchise. He is the son of Yuuichirou Hanma. Yujiro is often considered the strongest character in the series due to his incredible strength, brutality, and seemingly inhuman abilities. He is a master of various martial arts disciplines, making him virtually unbeatable in combat.

2. Baki Hanma

Baki Hanma. Photo: @baki_editz_, @baki_netflix on Instagram (modified by author)

Baki Hanma is the main titular protagonist of the series. He is the central figure of the anime, and the series primarily revolves around his feud with his father, trying to outdo him. Throughout the series, he engages in numerous battles and competitions against formidable fighters worldwide.

3. Miyamoto Musashi

Miyamoto Musashi. Photo: @Dela Cruz Marso, @Dela Cruz Marso on Facebook (modified by author)

Miyamoto Musashi was a famous Japanese swordsman from the early 17th century. He is regarded as one of the greatest swordsmen in Japanese history and is well-known for his sword-fighting prowess. He can use his fingers as blades during combats.

4. Yuichiro Hanma

Yuichiro Hanma. Photo: @Jaydee Javinar, @Comics and Superhero related on Facebook (modified by author)

Yuichiro Hanma is the father of Yuujiro Hanma and grandfather of Jack Hanma and Baki Hanma. He was a legendary fighter and was once known as the strongest creature on Earth. He defeated the entire unit of 2,000 US-trained soldiers using a single move.

5. Pickle

Pickle. Photo: @My Anime World, @Kimetsu Corner on Facebook (modified by author)

Pickle is a prehistoric human who lived in the Jurassic period and was discovered perfectly preserved in ice in modern times. He possesses incredible physical abilities and strength due to his harsh upbringing environment.

6. Jack Hanma

Jack Hanma. Photo: @My Anime World, @yujiro_edits on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Jack Hanma is the half-brother of Baki and the son of Yujiro. Like his brother Baki, he has wished to surpass his father in strength and martial ability since childhood. He is portrayed as a tough, ruthless fighter who constantly seeks to improve his skills and test himself against strong opponents.

7. Oliva Biscuit

Olivia Biscuit. Photo: @Lawrence Ochieng, @Jsf Juniork on Facebook (modified by author)

Oliva Biscuit is an assassin working for the US government and a special warden in the Arizona State Prison. He has high pain tolerance and can resist blades, bullets, and punches from the strongest characters.

8. Nomi No Sukune II

Nomi No Sukune II. Photo: @grapplerbaki_, @Baki The Grappler on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Nomi no Sukune II is a skilful warrior and sumo wrestler who possesses incredible physical strength and employs sumo wrestling methods in battles. He can pierce through flesh and bones and generate shockwaves with his palms.

9. Kaio Kaku

Kaio Kaku. Photo: @_all_things_.anime, @Kaku Kaioh on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Kaiou Kaku is the Sea Emperor of the Sea Kings in Retsu's system of Chinese fist fighting and the current champion of the Raitai. He is an expert in Qi manipulation. Kaku uses this ability to heal his wounds and enhance his physical strength.

10. Kaoru Hanayama

Kaoru Hanayama. Photo: @kaoru Hanayama, @baki_argento on Facebook (modified by author)

Kaoru Hanayama is known as the strongest Yakuza in Japan and one of the strongest characters from the Baki series, with a large X-shaped scar on his face. He is a friend of the main protagonist, Baki Hanma. He boasts the ability to bend steel and crush rocks using his hands.

11. Retsu Kaiō

Retsu Kaiō is an accomplished Chinese fighter. Retsu has risen to the top of Chinese Kung Fu and cemented his name in history as one of the strongest in the world, with great fighting speed and skills.

12. Doppo Orochi

Doppo Orochi. Photo: @hank_0901, @Renz Dinatel Adecer on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Doppo Orochi is a 10th Dan Grandmaster and the head of the Shinshinkai Karate Dojo, a karate based on the real-life fighting style of Kyokushin Karate. Doppo is the proclaimed King of War who has raised the respect of Karate single-handedly and has travelled to the ends of the Earth in search of more strength.

13. Katsumi Orochi

Katsumi Orochi is the adopted son of Doppo Orochi and Natsue Orochi. He is recognised in the world of martial. Katsumi's Mach Punch can create sonic booms, and his god hand has unimaginable strength.

14. Dorian Kaioh

Dorian Kaioh. Photo: @ Dorian Kaioh on Facebook (modified by author)

Dorian Kaioh is a high-threat inmate who escapes from a maximum security prison, killing all the guards. He is skilled in martial arts and uses different tricks and gadgets to defeat opponents. He is also cunning and devious.

15. Izo Motobe

Izo Motobe. Photo: @Gigaquit Feels on Facebook (modified by author)

Izo Motobe is an old Japanese Jujitsu master. Motobe trained with Baki, mostly beating him up at some point. The character can also use his clothes as a weapon. He is also good at explosives and can use poisons, wires, and needles to protect himself.

16. Gouki Shibukawa

Gouki Shibukawa. Photo: @gymxanimelover on Instagram (modified by author)

Gouki Shibukawa is sixty years of age and has trained since before World War II. He is good at the martial arts principle of aikido, which uses the opponents' attacks against him. Despite his age, Shibukawa remains a formidable fighter with exceptional skills.

17. Mohammed Alai, Jr.

Mohammed Alai Jr. Photo: @anime_tamizhan, @baki_ultimate_fighters on Instagram (modified by author)

Mohammed Alai, Jr. is the son of the famous martial artist Mohammad Alai. He has the fastest reflexes and has destructive power in his punches. He faces various opponents throughout the series, including some powerful characters like Baki Hanma.

18. Gaia

Gaia. Photo: @AdrinManic on Instagram (modified by author)

Gaia, whose full name is Gaia Kurokawa, is a tall and muscular fighter known for his unique fighting style, which involves using his hair as a weapon. Additionally, he is capable of hiding, setting traps, using animals as weapons, and even mimicking their sounds and movements.

19. Kureha Shinogi

Kureha Shinogi. Photo: @Turlough Dorman, @My Anime World on Facebook (modified by author)

Kureha Shinogi is a fighter with a robust body and a surgical genius capable of performing surgical miracles such as restarting a heart barehanded without piercing the skin. He is Koushou Shinogi's older brother.

20. Spec

Spec. Photo: @Cedric Smith, @Gxelr Chadi on Facebook (modified by author)

Spec is an American convict who escaped from a Florida state prison in a giant submarine. He is a criminal mastermind who has caused havoc and destruction across the city. He uses brute force, although he sometimes uses other tricks, such as biting his opponents.

Baki is one of the most popular martial arts anime of all time. It has a whole load of action and unforgettable characters with different fighting skills. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a new Baki fan, the above list of the most powerful Baki characters will resonate with you.

