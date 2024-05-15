The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards is the most prestigious and one that is highly anticipated in the Nigerian movie industry

The 10th edition, which was held at Eko Hotel, was well-attended by celebrities, content creators, and everyone who mattered to the industry

Wins were recorded, but this article takes a look at the most interesting losses that occurred during the event

The African Magic Viewer's Choice Award (AMVCA) could be described as the Oscars of the Nigerian movie industry.

Many creatives, actors, and actresses look forward to being recognised and adding one or even several of the beautiful plaques to their shelves.

Funke Akindele and others who lost at this year's AMVCA Credit: @funkeakindele, @timini

It has been 10 years of making dreams come true and rewarding frontliners and underdogs in the moviescape; however, like every year, this year also recorded its fair share of shocking events.

Legit.ng compiled a list of the most shocking losses documented at the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

1. Funke Akindele lost to Kehinde Bankole and Breathe of Life

Despite being nominated in multiple categories, including Best Makeup, Best Writing in a Movie, Best Lead Actress, Best Movie, and Best Supporting Actor, Funke Akindele’s blockbuster and record-breaking movie, ‘A Tribe of Judah,’ failed to take home any awards.

Thespian Kehinde Bankole won The Best Lead Actress for her role in Adire, and although she has been highly praised, the majority cannot seem to shake off their surprise.

The film smashed box office records, becoming the first Nigerian movie to earn N1 billion in local cinemas. Her fans did not take this development well; many opined that she was robbed.

That was not the most painful part. How does a movie that made history and grossed a vast amount lose the award for the best movie?

When Funke lost the Best Lead Actress category, her fans hoped other categories would come through. Sadly, A Tribe called Judah lost to Breathe of Life.

2. Ademola Adedoyin won over Timi Egbuson

Timini Egbuson’s lovers have not recovered from the shock of his loss. Despite his epic performance in A Trube of Judah, his loss to Ademola Adedoyin in the best supporting role left a plaster of trauma on the faces of his supporters.

We have seen Timini carry his movie roles with grace and originality. He embodies his characters to a fault and leaves no stone unturned regarding his craft.

Reacting to his loss, he shared a photo meme of himself looking perplexed. Fans trooped to his comment section to offer words of encouragement.

3. RMD lost Best Lead Actor award to Wale Ojo

Richard Mofe Damijo's failure to clinch an award after his phenomenal performance in the film Black Book did not go unnoticed. RMD lost the Best Lead Actor award to Wale OJo for his astounding performance in Breathe of Life.

The movie The Black Book portrays the life of a father who had lost his only son to police brutality. The bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to declare him free of guilt.

Although he did not win an award, the stylish 62-year-old man and Idowu Philips, also known as Iya Rainbow, were honoured with the Industry Merit Awards.

Bovi laments not winning AMVCA since inception

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma, called Bovi, congratulated the winners of 2024, the just-concluded AMVCA Award, which took place on Saturday, May 12, 2024, while recounting his loss.

In his remark, he noted that he had bagged seven nominations since the award started many years ago, but has not won any.

Many of his fans took to the comment section to cheer him up. Letting him know that he does not need an award plaque to be a winner.

