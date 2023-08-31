James Bond actors in order: how many played the iconic spy?

James Bond is one of British cinematic history's most popular and iconic characters. The character appears in the film franchise based on Ian Fleming's James Bond book series. The iconic character first appeared in the 1962 film Dr. No, and only a handful of actors have played the iconic spy. These are James Bond actors in order.

Ian Fleming's James Bond character is one of the most iconic action heroes in movie history. The famous spy with a license to kill has appeared in 25 films over six decades. There has been a total of six actors to date who have played the famed British spy. Here are the famous actors who played James Bond in order.

James Bond actors in order

James Bond is one of film history's most popular action British heroes. The character has been portrayed by various talented actors since 1962. Below are actors who played James Bond over the years.

1. Sean Connery (1962–1967, 1971, 1983)

Sean Connery was the first actor to portray the role of James Bond. The book's author did not support this choice, but the actor gave an outstanding performance. His character differs from the books as he is cold-hearted and promiscuous. Connery is one of the fan favourites, and many consider him the best 007 due to his Scottish brogue, sophisticated demeanour, and rugged looks.

Connery starred as James Bond in seven films. They included Dr No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again (non-official film).

Sean had a successful and long acting career spanning several decades. He played other roles outside the Bond movies, such as Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, and The Rock. Connery won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in The Rock. He passed on at 90 on 31st October 2020 while sleeping in the Bahamas.

2. George Lazenby (1969)

George Lazenby is an Australian model and actor best known as the British spy James Bond in the 1969 action movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Before playing Agent 007, George Lazenby appeared in a few TV commercials and a brief role on Gideon's Way.

Lazenby's characterisation leaned more towards the emotional aspect and growth of the character. The Australian actor brought charm and swagger to the spy.

His inexperience in acting led to mixed feelings from the viewers. This resulted in the decision not to bring him back for the role. It was not all gloomy for Lazenby as he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year.

3. Roger Moore (1973–1985)

Roger Moore is a famous English actor who played the M16 agent in seven movies between 1973 and 1985. He is the number one actor to play Agent 007 in terms of the number of films.

Moore played Bond in films like Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, and For Your Eyes Only.

Roger's Bond was playful and charming, with a sense of humour. He incorporated his style into the films, such as Cuban cigars and safari suits. Before playing the English spy, Roger Moore was featured in TV shows like The Saint and The Persuaders!

4. Timothy Dalton (1987–1989)

Timothy Dalton is a well-known Welsh actor who starred as the British spy between 1987 and 1989. He got the role after Moore retired and appeared in two films, The Living Daylights and License to Kill. Dalton's portrayal leaned more towards a serious, reflective character with loyalty and moral issues.

Before playing the M16 spy, Dalton had appeared in films like The Lion in Winter and Flash Gordon. He would have made it for the third film were it not for the legal battle on the Bond catalogue. This pushed the next Bond movie to 1994; his contract had expired a year before.

Although Timothy Dalton appeared in two Bond movies, his influence on the franchise is undeniable. His portrayal of the character broadened the scope of what a Bond film could be like.

5. Pierce Brosnan (1995–2002)

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor who has played James Bond. He appeared in the GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Although the actor had auditioned for the role in 1986, he eventually got it in 1994 and appeared in GoldenEye in 1995.

Before playing Agent 007, Pierce Brosnan had appeared in the popular TV series Remington Steele. His portrayal of the British spy was dashing and sophisticated. Brosnan cemented the stylish and heroic image of James Bond.

6. Daniel Craig (2006–2021)

Daniel Craig is the most recent and popular face of James Bond, having played the role for 15 years. He started playing Agent 007 in the 2006 film Casino Royale and went on to appear in four other James Bond films, such as Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die.

Craig's casting for the role received mixed feelings among fans due to his height, hair, eye colour and height. His features seemed different from the previous characters who played the same role. Craig's portrayal of Agent 007 has been seen as more realistic and gritty. His grounded approach and nuanced character have redefined what a Bond film can be.

Before playing Bond, Daniel Craig had appeared in movies like Layer Cake and Munich. The prominent actor took a bow from the role after No Time To Die, and fans can only speculate on who the next James Bond is.

How many James Bond actors are there?

Six James Bond actors have played the role for the last 60 years. They are Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Who is the most successful James Bond actor?

Sean Connery is ranked as the most successful James Bond actor. He was the first to play the role in 1962's Dr. No, where he set the standard of what Agent 007 should be.

James Bond is a famous character created by British author Ian Fleming. He has appeared in 25 films over the last 60 years. Only six actors managed to get the coveted role of the English spy with the license to kill. The above is a list of James Bond actors in order.

