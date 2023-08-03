Pink Panther is an American media franchise known for a series of comedy-mystery movies by the same name. It has been around for six decades now. The franchise released its first movie in 1963. Since the films were released at different times, watching them in order is important. This is how to watch Pink Panther movies in order and where to find them.

You may have heard about Pink Panther movies if you love comedy mystery. These movies are great and revolve around an inept French detective Jacques Clouseau and a gang of thieves led by The Phantom. Since the first film 60 years ago, there have been several remakes over the years. Here are Pink Panther movies in chronological order and where to find them.

All Pink Panther movies in order

Since all the pink panther movies are related and follow each other, it is important to watch them in order. Below is a list of Pink Panther movies and where to watch them.

1. The Pink Panther (1963)

The Pink Panther was the first film of the franchise, and it was released in 1963. Blake Edwards directed it, and some top actors include Peter Sellers, Robert Wagner and David Niven. The film did well and won the Academy Award for Animated Short Film in 1964.

The story revolves around Inspector Jacques Clouseau and a criminal known as The Phantom. The Phantom strikes, leaving behind his signature glove, and Clouseau is on his cases. The inspector goes to Switzerland, where the Pink Panther jewel resides. Will he catch The Phantom?

2. A Shot in the Dark (1964)

Director Blake Edwards returns in A Shot in the Dark a year later. Some lead actors included Peter Seller, Elke Sommer and George Sanders.

Inspector Jacques Clouseau has a task to resolve a murder. Everyone's a suspect from the Ballon household. Benjamin Ballon and Madame Ballon, Miguel Ostos, Georges among others. The scenes focus on relationships, connections and extra-marital affairs. Find out who committed the murder.

3. Inspector Clouseau (1968)

The movie was directed by Bud Yorkin and starred Alan Arkin, Frank Finlay, and Delia Boccardo. The inspector is sent on an assignment in England for Scotland Yard.

The detectives there have a case that needs an experienced Inspector's fresh eyes. The inspector has a limited time to recover the money from the Great Train Robbery, intended to fund crime. There is a twist; the two Inspector Clouseau.

4. The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Director Blake Edwards returns for the third time with actors Peter Sellers, Christopher Plummer, and Catherine Schell in the lead. In The Return of the Pink Panther, Inspector Jacques gets the call to solve the case of the pink diamond.

The Pink Panther has been stolen again, and Clouseau thinks it's the Phantom. With his Asian assistant, they must find the diamond before it is lost forever. The film did well and won the Standard British Film Awards award.

5. The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The comedy film is one of the Pink Panther films Blake Edward has directed. Actors Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom, and Lesley-Anne Down performed well. The former chief and head of the department, Charles Dreyfus, is admitted to a mental hospital. This is due to the stress caused by Inspector Clouseau.

Clouseau takes up the role of chief inspector. Charles escapes from the asylum and wants to kill Clouseau. The cat-and-mouse games start as they try to kill each other.

6. Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Blake Edwards directed the comedy mystery film, Revenge of the Pink Panther, which features Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom, and Burt Kwouk in the lead. Philippe Douvier is hunting Clouseau. Although he keeps failing, he hatches a plan he is sure will succeed.

Charles orchestrates the killing after Clouseau and thinks he is dead. Unknown to them, he goes undercover with his Asian assistant. Does Clouseau find out who 'killed' him? Revenge of the Pink Panther won the Evening Standard British Film Award for best comedy.

7. Trail of The Pink Panther (1982)

Director Blake Edwards returns in Trail of The Pink Panther with actors Peter Sellers, David Niven and Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau is sent to The Lugash region, which has again lost the Pink Panther diamond. He hopes to solve the matter since he has done it before.

His plane gets lost, and TV reporter Marie Jouvet talks to anyone connected to Clouseau. But she is kidnapped by Mobster Bruno Langlois to halt the investigation.

8. Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

This movie was directed by Blake Edwards and starred David Niven, Robert Wagner, and Herbert Lom. Curse of the Pink Panther follows the story of Inspector Jacques, who is still missing. This prompts the intervention of another great inspector to search for him.

Charles Dreyfus still holds a grudge against Clouseau and hopes he disappears forever. He manipulates the police system and chooses the worst detective to join the search. Clifton Sleigh joins the investigation and makes one blander after the other.

9. Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

This film was released three decades after the first movie. Director Blake Edwards and talented actors Herbert Lom, Roberto Benigni and Claudia Cardinale performed well in this one. The events occur years after Clouseau rescued Maria Gambrelli from a murder conviction and now lives in a beach town.

Yasmin, a princess, is kidnapped while visiting the town with her father. Inspector Charles Dreyfus is on the case but gets stopped by a local police officer named Jacques. He happens to be Maria Gambrelli and Jacques Clouseau's son. Reluctantly the two team up to find the princess.

10. The Pink Panther (2006)

This is the best Pink Panther movie as it is modern and brings a fresh outlook. The adventure comedy mystery was a reboot released in 2006, a decade after the last original Pink Panther series. Shawn Levy directed the film, and new actors, including Steve Martin, Kelvin Kline, and Jean Reno, entered the scene. The famous American singer Beyonce Knowles was featured in the film and won the International Film Music Critics Award (IFMCA).

In The Pink Panther movie, Steve Martin plays Inspector Jacques Clouseau, an inept French detective. This time he tries to solve a mysterious murder of a coach killed at the World Cup semifinal match between France and China. The coach wore a diamond ring with the Pink Panther stone, which is now missing. Clouseau starts his investigation leading to hilarious mistakes along the way.

11. The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Pink Panther 2 stared actors Steve Martin, Jean Reno, and Emily Mortimer. It was directed by Harald Zwart. The crime adventure comedy provides a great movie-going experience. After solving the missing Pink Panther diamond case, Inspector Clouseau gets awarded one of France's highest awards. Chief Inspector Charles Dreyfus still has beef and allocates Clouseau menial tasks away from the Surete.

Soon a series of crimes, including the famous Pink Diamond loss, begins to occur. A team of experts are assigned to solve these cases, but Jacques Clouseau must be involved before France's reputation is ruined.

Where can you watch Pink Panther movies?

Pink Panther films are available on different streaming platforms. However, the availability of movies on these platforms is depended on geographical location. You can watch Pink Panther movies on the following platforms:

Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel

MGM Plus Amazon Channel

Amazon Prime Video

Netflix

FilmBox+

How many Pink Panther movies are there?

The original Pink Panther movies were nine and were released between 1963 to 1996. However, two reboots of the films were released in 2006 and 2009. This brings the total number to 11 movies. Watch Pink Panther movies to the end and find out what happens.

The Pink Panther franchise has released 11 movies in total, having released the first film in 1963. Watching the films in order will help elevate your experience as you follow the story from the beginning. The above are all Pink Panther movies in order and where to watch them.

