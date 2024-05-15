Movie star Osas Ighodaro is regarded by many as one of the most talented actresses in Nollywood, and her records speak for itself

Nigerian movie star and actress extraordinaire Osas Ighodaro recently shared her Nollywood story.

She shared how she returned to Nigeria over 12 years ago to pursue a career in the movie industry and how the journey has been since then.

Some 12 months back, Osas was crowned the best actress in Nigeria and West Africa. During a chat with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa, Osas Ighodaro spoke about winning the award and what it meant to her.

She also shared other details about her career while touching on the growth of the AMVCA and its impact on the Nigerian movie industry.

How I joined Nollywood

Osas Ighodaro is a Nigerian actress, former TV host and once a beauty pageant born in the United States.

The beautiful screen goddess shared how she joined Nollywood 12 years ago when she returned to the country and how the journey has been since then.

"It's been a tough road but somehow I have found the grace and strength from God to be able to navigate it. Being honest it's really being honour to be here and getting recoginsed for the work we creatives put into our craft. It is an honour to be an actor and being recognised as one of the best. It is a dream come true."

The two-time best actress in a drama in Nollywood shared her secret, which has helped her avoid the negative side of being a celebrity. She said:

"I stay on my own lane. I am most of the time focused on myself. I don't care nor listen to the noise in the market place.

Osas Ighodaro spoke about 2023 AMVCA Controversy

In 2023, Osas was crowned the best actress in Nigeria, which made it the second time in a role. However, the 2023 award was shrouded in controversy and mixed reactions on social media.

Osas Ighodaro finally got the opportunity to talk about her win and this is what she said:

"Did people say that. I wasn't aware. I didn't notice if anyone complained about my win. All in all, I give thanks to God for the opportunity to be nominated and to show case my talent. Also, I feel honoured to have been nominated amongst amazing talents. It is truly a blessing."

Osas talks about not starring in epic movies

The actress is famous for her top-notch interpretations of roles, but many of her fans have noted that she rarely takes on roles in indigenous movies. During her conversation with Legit.ng, she shared why:

"I think it is in casting, by being as realistic as possible. And you never know."

"I have attended all 10 editions" - Ighodaro

During the conversation Osas Ighodaro spoke about the growth of Nollywood and its capacity to dominate the global entertainment market. She also touched on a Nollywood actor's chances to win an Oscars very soon.

"Like said earlier, when I moved to Nigeria which was 12 years ago. I attended the very first AMVCA and even before that I knew I was a fan of Nollywood. So to be able to say I am a part of the industry - by doing the work and to be able to showcase it to the world its being an amazing story. We're on an evolving panel and we've continued to grow. We've continue to be amazing and at the moment we've the opportunity to be showcased on a world wide stage that's what I am so excited about."

She also touched on a Nollywood actor's chances to win an Oscars very soon. Osas said:

"By God's grace very soon. We're getting there, they've started to recognise our work. So very soon."

