Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Wednesday, May 15, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the passing of his Deputy Chief of Staff, (DCoS), Gboyega Soyannwo.

Soyannwo died on Wednesday, after a brief illness. He was aged 55.

The statement reads, “With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to Mr. Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

“Soyannwo died today after a brief illness. He was 55.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” the governor said while breaking the news to the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

“After a minute’s silence in respect of the late DCoS, Mr. Governor ended the EXCO meeting.

“The late Gboyega Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.

Source: Legit.ng