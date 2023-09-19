Who is the strongest Avenger: Marvel's most powerful heroes ranked

The Avengers is a team of superheroes appearing in comic books, movies, and other media produced by Marvel Comics. These fictional heroes are the planet’s first line of defence against the most powerful threats in the universe. Each Avenger has extraordinary powers and abilities, making them fan favourites. Who is the strongest Avenger among them?

Black Panther, Black Widow and Mantis are among the most powerful Avengers. Photo: @moonshot_ai, @scarlettjoupdate, @marvelasians on Instagram, Instagram and X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Marvel entertainment franchise has created many diverse characters over the years. However, some are considered more powerful than others due to the abilities and powers they have. As the universe's mightiest heroes, they are loved and adored around the world. Discover some of the most powerful Avengers ranked from the strongest to the weakest.

Who is the strongest avenger?

Who is the strongest Avenger in comics? Different views exist on who is the most powerful Avenger. Some believe Thor is the strongest, while others disagree, with some arguing that Scarlet Witch deserves the title. Below is a list of the strongest Avengers and why they are considered so.

1. Thor

Thor holding his hammer that generates energy blasts called anti-force. Photo: @bandaicollect, @axes5252 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thor is the founding member of the Avengers, the Revengers and a temporary Guardians of the Galaxy member. Is Thor the strongest Avenger? Yes, Thor holds the title of the most powerful Avenger.

Thor wields a mighty hammer called Mjolnir, which has power over storms and can generate energy blasts known as anti-force. He is initially depicted as an arrogant heir to the throne of Asgard. He possesses superhuman strength, durability, and immunity to many diseases.

2. Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is the powerful Avenger in the MCU.Photo: @visionscarletwitch, @marveldsign on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the most powerful Avenger in MCU? Wanda Maxinoff is also considered the most powerful superhero, with powers unmatched by almost every MCU superhero. She has incredible powers and is feared. With her superpowers, she can eliminate her surroundings with just the click of her finger.

Scarlet Witch comes second at the top of the list of the strongest Avengers because she lacks certain strength. For instance, at times, she lets her emotions control her instead of doing the right thing.

3. Captain Marvel

Is Captain Marvel the strongest Avenger? She is not the strongest, but she possesses superhuman stamina and reflexes. However, in the upcoming new series, it is confirmed that Captain Marvel is the strongest Avenger with a brand new outfit based on Captain Marvel’s wildly popular Hellfire Gala outfit.

She can absorb energy, which grants her super strength, flight and energy projection. She completely alters the course of the battle during her unexpected arrival in Endgame. Additionally, she can fly at supersonic speeds.

4. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is a powerful sorcerer. Photo:@marvelcomicworld, @doctorstrange on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Doctor Stranger is also among the strongest Avengers in the Marvel Universe. Even after he loses the time stone, he remains strong. His skills as a sorcerer make him a tough opponent.

Doctor Strange is the Master of the Mystic Arts and is talented with magic. He can safely use the Time Stone within the Eye of Agamotto and outsmart several powerful beings like Loki Dormammu.

5. Hulk

Hulk Avenger. Photo: @the_hulk_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Hulk is known for his limitless strength and immortality. He is a simple-minded green creature who tends to be aggressive when provoked. He has many forms, and the angrier he gets, the stronger he gets. The Hulk is almost impossible to kill and cause damage in the early movies because of his lack of control.

6. Vision

Vision has the power of density manipulation and a flawless computer brain. He is powerful, with his synthesized body offering a range of abilities few other heroes can match. His powers were sourced from the Mind Stone. He embarrassed Thor when he picked Mjolnir up like a paperweight. He can alter density, increasing his strength and resistance to injury.

7. Spider-Man

Spiderman from Marvel Comics. Photo: @spiderman_addicts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Peter Parker, famous as Spider-Man in Marvel Comics, is one of the physically stronger members of the Avengers. He is intelligent, and his strength and agility allow him to lift nearly ten tons and leap and move at an incredible speed with high accuracy. However, he also has one weakness: being unable to make more practical thought processes as a teenager.

8. Black Panther

Black Panther hero from Marvel Comics. Photo: @moomshot_ai, @its_a_neel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black Panther is one of the strongest superheroes of all time. He can lift up to 800 pounds. Black Panther is a lot like Captain America but with better technology advanced in the MCU continuity. He has enhanced speed and strength, which becomes more advanced with the help of his sister, Shuri. His suit helps him absorb the energy when hit with blows.

9. Iron Man

Iron Man. Photo: @ironman_._believer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Iron Man has an advanced technology that allows him to fight battles against stronger opponents. He is super intelligent and can merge his mind, body and armour in unprecedented ways.

Iron Man gets his powers from his metallic suit of armour and other technologies invented by his alter ego, Tony Stark. Under Captain America’s leadership, he provided air support, helping to prevent Chitauri from spreading outside of Midtown.

10. Captain America

Captain America. Photo: @official_captainamerica, @cevanswer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Captain America is one of the Earth's strongest and fastest heroes. He is the recipient of the Super Soldier Serum. He can withstand many powerful attacks, even from Thor's harmer, when armed with his vibranium shield. He has a pure heart, which is one reason he does not kill Iron Man. His shield is virtually indestructible.

11. Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier, who initially was the person who made sure Captain America didn't get hurt on the battlefield, is also ranked as the strongest Avenger. He has enhanced strength, durability and healing and a cybernetic arm, which increases his power. He boasts great skills and knowledge of weapons and firearms.

12. War Machine

War Machine is an expert pilot and tactician. Photo: @philjdsaunders, @thegeektopia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

James Rhodes’s War Machine armour gives him incredible strength and has a variety of projectile weapons such as missiles, guns and bombs. He is an expert combatant, tactician and pilot, even without the armour. War Machine contains armour, life support systems, and an hour's air supply.

13. Ant-Man

Ant-Man has an incredible speed, and this ability is evidenced by his ability to go anywhere and carry out things without being seen. He can shrink to microscopic size and enter the subatomic universe. He can also grow into a giant, and like Wasp, he wears a suit that allows him to shrink and give him the proportion of an ant.

14. Wasp

Wasp is another of the mightiest Marvel characters who have excited MCU fans for years. She can shrink to a height of several centimetres and fire bioelectric energy. She can shrink and unshrink things, and her wings help her when fighting. She can also control insects.

15. Black Widow

Black Widow. Photo: @andyparkart, @scarlettjoupdate on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Black Widow has mastery of various weapons. She was gifted with peak human strength, stamina, and an enhanced immune system. She is a fantastic character and always has a way of getting out of challenging situations no matter what. Black Widow uses weapons such as knives in battles. Her ability to swing and climb like Spider-Man makes her one of the strongest Avengers.

16. Gamora

Gamora is a skilled martial artist. Photo: @zoesaldana, @bigbadtoystore on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gamora has superhuman strength and an accelerated healing factor. Her healing powers are stronger compared to the others. She recovers quickly whenever she is attacked using her healing powers. She is also a skilled martial artist in the MCU. With her healing powers, she is always ready for any damage because she can recover faster, even with the most severe damage.

17. Mantis

Mantis can sense other people’s feelings and emotions with a touch. This is possible due to her antennae, which responds by lighting up. She can induce powers and manipulate other people's emotions.

Mantis uses her powers to make Ego sleep when he is in planet form. Her innocent appearance can make others underestimate her, but she is mighty, and her ability alone almost takes out Thanos.

18. Nebula

Nebula has incredible speed and flexibility. Photo: @discussingfilm, @s_u_works on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People may wonder how strong Nebula from the comics is. She can weigh up to 60 tons. Nebula is so strong that she survived when she fell from the stratosphere. She has an incredible speed and flexibility. When it comes to fighting, she is highly skilled in military and space warfare. As a robot, she is brilliant, and no one messes around with her easily.

19. Star-Lord

Star-Lord cannot miss on the list of the strongest Avengers. He was created by Steve Englehart and Steven Gan. Star-Lord might not be the strongest, but he has unique abilities to defeat his enemies.

Star-Lord is highly skilled in sword fighting and hand-to-hand combat. He gets into a fight in his advanced suit and jet boots. His powers manifest in situations where he is compelled to save himself and his friends.

20. Hawkeye

Who is the weakest Avenger? Hawkeye is considered the weakest superhero in the MCU. This is because of his weak personality. He lacks superhuman abilities; however, he is one of the most important Avengers in the universe. He might be ranked as the weakest superhero, but he has specific abilities where he is remarkable, for instance, his fighting tactics and use of arrows.

Who is the strongest Avenger? Thor and Scarlet Witch are at the top of the list, but all the superheroes in the MCU are strong and powerful because each has unique abilities. They use their powers and strengths to protect the universe against threats.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the most popular Japanese actresses you should know about. Japanese actresses are known for the spotlight they have given their country. Their incredible performance on screen has earned them admiration from fans worldwide.

Japanese actresses have used their films to educate and enlighten people worldwide about their beliefs, customs and heritage. Their performance is unique, and their creativity has played a significant role in the advancement of the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng