33 best gay anime shows and movies that are worth checking out

In the world of anime, many kinds of stories focus on relationships. Although most focus on male and female romance, yaoi focuses on homosexual relationships between two men. Gay anime started becoming commercially successful in the 90s. The stories have been told since the 70s. These are the best gay anime series and movies worth checking out.

Gay anime movies and TV shows have become popular in the modern day. These shows have gotten positive ratings. Here is a list of gay anime recommendations you should check out.

33 best gay anime shows and movies

Gay anime shows and movies are some of the highest-grossing in the animation world. In no particular order, here is a list of the 33 best gay movies and shows.

1. Doukyuusei

Doukyuusei, translated as Classmates from Japanese, is one of the best gay anime movies. The story was adapted from the eight-volume manga under the same name. Doukyuusei follows the tale of Togauni of Rihito, who falls in love with his classmate Hikaru, both of whom are students at Touichikou High School.

2. Okane Ga Nai

This yaoi anime was released in 2007 as an OVA. Okane ga Nai is a four-episode romance drama. It is the story of a young university student sold off at an auction. The buyer, who happens to be married, falls in love with the boy.

3. Soul Contract

Soul Contract, also known as Spiritpact, is among the best Chinese animations. It was adapted from the manga and premiered as an OVA in 2017. It follows the story of Keika Tananimationsmoku Ki and the protagonist, Yuta.

4. Junjou Romantica

This is the tale of three love stories. The lead characters in Junjou Romantica are Misaki Takahashi, Akihiko Usami, Professor Hiroki Kamijou, a paediatrician and Nowaki Kusama.There are also Shinobu Takatsuki and Professor You Miyagi.

5. Yuri!!! On Ice

Yuri!!! On Ice follows the story of Yuri Katsuki, an ice skater. He faces massive defeats, and his friend Yuko decides to help him. She films him skating to the routine of his idol, skating star Victor Nikiforov, and the video reaches Victor, who decides to take Yuri under his wing. Romance ensues.

6. Togainu no Chi

This is one of the best gay anime shows. Togainu no Chi is the story of Akira, a lonely teen who is a Bl@ster champion in post-world War Japan. Akira's life is ruined when he is accused of murder. He must win Ogura to reclaim his freedom.

7. DRAMAtical Murder

DRAMAtical Murder is a sci-fi and romance visual novel in which players assume the role of Aoba Seragaki. It has been adapted into an anime that is more PG than its source. DRAMAtical Murder has 12 episodes and is one of the best gay anime shows.

8. Tiger & Bunny

Nathan Seymour, whose alter-ego is the Hot Fire Emblem, is why Tiger & Bunny is on this list. Nathan hits on men in the superhero series, full of humour and action.

9. Super Lovers

This is a Japanese yaoi drama series written and illustrated by Haruko Kurumatani. Super Lovers ran for ten episodes and aired in Japan between April 2016 and 28 March, 2017. The story follows Ren and Haru, who stumbled into each other's lives after family tragedy.

10. Close the Last Door!

Nagai Atsushi attends the wedding of Saitou, his best friend, as best man, although he has feelings for him. He becomes depressed and starts drinking before meeting Honda, and they begin an affair. Saitou joins them after his wife runs off with another man.

11. Hybrid Child

In Hybrid Child, Kuroda builds dolls with human emotions and feelings called Hybrid Children. They can feel all human emotions and feelings. Izumi, a kid from a noble family, adopts a Hybrid Child and falls in love with them.

12. Gravitation

The series was released in 1999 as a 13-episode-long manga adaptation. Gravitation follows the story of Shuichi Shindou, a rising singer who performs in a band named Bad Luck together with his friend Hiroshi. Shindou meets Eiri Yuki and struggles to capture his heart.

12. Saezuru Tori Wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather

This anime was released in 2020 and became among the best yaoi animes ever. Saezuru Tori Wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather is about modern-day slavery and abuse of power. The protagonist must lead a double life to protect those he loves. The story connects well with real people's issues.

13. Hitorijime, My Hero

The anime series got released on TV in 2017 with 12 episodes, including special telecasts. Hitorijime, My Hero is a gay romantic anime full of drama. Masahiro Setegawa is a pushover boy who befriends Kosuke, a strong man, and their bond grows to love.

15. Fuyu No Semi

Fuyu no Semi is a historical and military-themed gay romance anime released in 2007. The story is set in the Meiji Period, where a cruel thread of fate unites two men. They have no intention of meeting again, but they have to.

16. Kizuna

The series is a yaoi action thriller based on the manga of the same name. Kizuna has two episodes which were released in 1994. It follows the story of two long-distance lovebirds trying to find each other.

17. Koisuru Boukun

This yaoi anime was released as OVA in 2010. Koisuru Boukun depicts gay relationships and follows the story of a gay man named Tatsumi. He falls in love with a homophobe named Aoi.

18. Ai No Kusabi

This BL anime was adapted from its light novel based on magical realism. Ai No Kusabi follows the story of Riki, who is from the slum, and Lason, a wealthy man. They fall in love despite the opposition from other elites.

19. Antique Bakery

The anime explores the life of four bakery workers in Tokyo. The protagonist employs a gay pastry chef despite their troubled past. Antique Bakery focuses on their everyday encounters, workplace drama and comedy, and intriguing romance.

20. Seitokaichou Ni Chuukoku

This is one of the best yaoi anime to watch. Seitokaichou ni Chuukoku is set in school with a tug-of-war on power corridors. Chigakun meets the student council president, Takamura, and develops feelings for him. Although Takamura is cold and unapproachable, Chigakun doesn't give up.

21. Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi: The World's Greatest First Love

This anime is an adaptation of its light novel with 12 episodes. Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi: The World's Greatest First Love is a mix of drama and thriller. Ritsu Onodera resigns from his family publishing company to work for Marukawa Publishers. He is shocked that his boss is an old crush who tries to hide his name.

22. Ikoku Irokoi Romantan

In Ikoku Irokoi Romantan, Rokurou, a yakuza, and Lou, a ship captain, fall in love in Italy. Their families disapprove of their union. They relocate to Japan for a fresh start but are constantly pursued by the mafia.

23. Haru Wo Daite Ita

This yaoi anime came out in 2005. Two of Haru Wo Daite Ita's episodes deal with a relationship between two masculine adult actors. Yuki and Makoto comfort each other until one realises he is being used.

24. Fake

Based on the manga of the same name, Fake is an OVA revolving around two detectives from New York, Dee Laytner and Randy "Ryo" Maclean. It is a murder mystery laced with romance, and if you're willing to overlook slightly dated animation style, Fake is worth a watch.

25. Junjo Romantica

This anime is a 12-episode series that first aired in 2018. Junjo Romantica is set in a school and follows the story of Misaki and Hiroki Kimijou, who are separated by fate. Misaki's elder brother Takahiro and his friend Usagi are in love. Usagi meets Misaki and develops feelings for him, creating a love triangle.

26. Kizuna: Koi No Kara Sawagi

This is a yaoi mix of drama, action, suspense, and sweet romance. Kizuna: Koi No Kara Sawagi revolves around the romance between a king and a warrior. Although the two clash at first, they eventually find their way together.

27. The Tyrant Falls In Love

This is an adaptation of a manga comic series. The Tyrant Falls in Love was released in 2010 and is a romantic drama with some realism. Tetsuhiro, the protagonist, falls in love with his co-worker Souichi. Souichi, a homophobic, doesn't know the intention of Tetsuhiro since they are good friends.

28. Hyakujitsu No Bara: Jinginaki Nikukyuu-Hen

This is a special episode for the anime series, Hyakujitsu no Bara. Hyakujitsu No Bara: Jinginaki Nikukyuu-Hen is the story of characters fighting two wars — one with self and the other with society. The characters in the anime feel like they could be either friends or lovers.

29. Kirepapa

The series was released in 2008 and had only two episodes. Kirepapa explores the tension between two men. It is the tale of an author obsessed with a celebrity. Although he looks young, the author has a son with friends he suspects to be predators.

30. Saigo No Door Wo Shimero!

This is a romantic comedy released in 2007. Saigo No Door Wo Shimero! takes place at a wedding event where the groom's best friend realises he has a crush on the groom.

31. Finder Series

This manga anime series was written and illustrated by Ayano Yamane. Finder Series tells the story of Ryoichi Kuno, a kidnapped young man. He is taken to an unknown location and is forced into a life of slavery as a toy for a rich guy. He must escape and find his way home.

32. Bronze: Zetsuai Since 1989

This single-episode anime was released in 1996. Bronze: Zetsuai Since 1989 follows the story of Koji, a soccer player with a complicated career. The confusion worsens with his relationship with Izumu.

33. Loveless

This is a 12-episode manga adaptation series released in 2017. Loveless follows the story of two young boys, Ritsuka and Soubi. Soubi is a friend of Ritsuka's deceased brother and the two fall in love.

Anime tell of different types of relationships, and yaoi involves gay relationships. Although these stories have other angles, the same-sex relationship takes centre stage. The above are the best gay anime shows and movies you can check out.

