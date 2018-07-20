What is acknowledgement in project writing: Tips and examples

Writing an acknowledgement for your project is very important. It is something you must not omit in your project because you have to acknowledge the people who helped you with it. You probably have seen it in a book, but it is quite different in project writing. So what is acknowledgement in project writing?

An acknowledgement for project should be brief and not include personal information. Instead, use straightforward and professional language to express gratitude to all the people, institutions, and businesses who helped you complete the project successfully.

What is acknowledgement in project writing?

The meaning of acknowledgement in project is simply a section where the writer acknowledges and shows appreciation to everyone who has helped in the project.

Acknowledgement is also included in research project writing to recognize and thank everyone involved in the research. With acknowledgement, you can express gratitude to the people or institutions whose contributions were valuable to the project's success.

A page is usually dedicated to this purpose. And this page is usually at the beginning of your project, just after the page containing the table of contents.

How to write acknowledgement for project

Many people keep asking, how can I write an acknowledgement for my project? The truth is it is very simple. Writing an acknowledgement requires you to carefully consider the people that need to be mentioned in the acknowledgement and the order in which you will mention them.

Another important thing is that the writing of acknowledgement depends on the type of project you want to write an acknowledgement for. For example, when writing a final year project acknowledgement, the people you will mention in your acknowledgement will be different from the people you will mention when writing a research paper, etc.

Your acknowledgement must express your thoughts and must be very concise. You must use personal pronouns such as I, me, my, etc. Examples of people you should mention in your acknowledgement include:

The main supervisor of the project.

The second supervisor of the project, if any.

If in a school environment, you should mention the academic staff in your department that was helpful.

The support or technical staff in your department.

Then you can mention other academic staff from other departments.

Organizations, institutions, or companies.

Fellow students or colleagues who were part of the project.

Friends and family

NB: You don't need to mention the names of colleagues, friends, and family in your acknowledgement. You can thank them generally.

Common phrases used in project's acknowledgement

Some popular phrases to use in your project's acknowledgement section include:

I'd like to express my gratitude and appreciation.

Mr X's support was extremely appreciated.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the following individuals for their assistance in completing the project.

Mr X provided useful facts and statistics that I utilized in my project.

Examples of how to write an acknowledgement

Some important things to note when writing an acknowledgement for a project.

First, it must be personal, don't just copy a template or prototype. And don't just include any story.

Only include important names in your acknowledgement. Only the names of people who were very important to the project or had something to do with the project.

It should be as short as possible (not too short by omitting important names) and concise.

It should not be more than half a page or a little longer.

Acknowledgement for a school project

You can check the samples below to know what you are meant to write for a school project.

I would like to thank the people who have helped me the most throughout my project. I am grateful to my teacher (Teacher's name can be included here) for his/her nonstop support of the project.

A special thank you goes to my colleague who helped me complete the project, where they all exchanged their interesting ideas and thoughts and made it possible to complete my project with all accurate information. I wish to thank my parents for their support and attention, who inspired me to go my way.

Last but not least, I want to thank my friends, who treasured me for my hard work and encouraged me, and finally, God, who made everything possible for me until the end.

Acknowledgement for a dissertation project

You can check the samples below to know what you are meant to write for a dissertation project.

I would like to express the deepest appreciation to my committee chair Professor _________, who has the attitude and the substance of a genius: he continually and convincingly conveyed a spirit of adventure in regard to research and scholarship and an excitement in regard to teaching. Without his guidance and persistent help, this dissertation would not have been possible.

I would like to thank my committee members, Professor _______ and Professor _______, whose work demonstrated to me that concern for global affairs supported by an "engagement" in comparative literature and modern technology should always transcend academia and provide a quest for our times.

In addition, a thank you to Professor _________, who introduced me to Linguistics, and whose enthusiasm for the "underlying structures" had a lasting effect. I thank the University of _______ for permission to include copyrighted pictures as a part of my dissertation. I also thank ___ Press for permission to include Chapter 5 of my dissertation, which was originally published in ____ Journal. Finally, I would also like to thank _______ Foundation for their financial support granted through predoctoral fellowship.

Where do you put acknowledgements in project writing?

The acknowledgement section in a project is put directly at the start of your project layout. It comes immediately after the table of contents and before the body.

Can the acknowledgement be written in the first person?

Yes, you can use it in the project section's acknowledgement. However, you should avoid using overly emotive terms in your acknowledgements.

Do we write acknowledgement in an assignment?

Acknowledgement in an assignment is optional unless requested by your teacher. You may be requested to write one as part of an individual or group assignment.

You should thank everyone who gave important comments or recommendations that helped improve the quality of your work if it is an individual assignment. If it is a group task, you should appreciate all of the group members for their outstanding efforts.

We hope this answers your question on what is acknowledgement in project writing. You can consult someone to help you write it, but it is always good to know how to write it yourself.

