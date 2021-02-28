Rouba Saadeh's biography: what is known about Michele Morrone’s ex-wife?

Rouba Saadeh is a famous fashion designer and the founder of Le Paradis Des Fous, a designer store that gathers talents worldwide. She is more famous for being the ex-wife of a talented actor, Michele Morrone.

A photo of Michele Morrone’s ex-wife. Photo: @roubasaadeh

Source: Instagram

Rouba Saadeh rose to fame after her marriage to a renowned Italian actor, model, singer, and fashion designer Michele Morrone. Discover fascinating information about her marriage and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Rouba Saadeh Gender Female Date of birth 15th April 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence Beirut, Lebanon Nationality Lebanese Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Mother Manolia Mano Saadeh Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Michele Morrone Children Marcus and Brando Profession Fashion designer and graphic designer Net worth $2 million Rouba Saadeh's instagram @roubasaadeh

Rouba Saadeh's biography

Who is Rouba Saadeh? She is a fashion designer who was born on 15th April 1987 in Beirut, Lebanon. Her mother's name is Manolia Mano Saadeh. She has two siblings, a sister, Abir Saadeh, and a brother, whose details are not known.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Rouba Saadeh?

As of 2022, Rouba Saadeh's age is 35 years.

Educational background

As for her education, she attended Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour, Baabda, where she studied bachelor's degree in Graphic Designing. She then graduated with a Master in Business Administration from Lebanese American University.

Rouba later enrolled at Istituto Marangoni for a Post Graduate Diploma in Fashion Designing. Also, she studied at Central Saint Martins in London, where she received a summer course in fashion design.

Career life

Michele Morrone's wife commenced her career in Beirut. She started as a graphic designer at Alfa MICI company and worked there for approximately two years.

Several months later, the talented fashion designer joined Elie Saab's Label as an assistant to the design team's head.

Rouba Saadeh's love for fashion made her launch her designer-based concept store in 2013, by the name Les Paradis Des Fous. She was a chief executive officer during this period before quitting in December 2014.

As a family woman, she decided to take a break from work to pay full attention to her marriage and children. In June 2019, she was back on her feet and got back to work at Elie Saab as the senior coordinator (June 2019 to August 2021).

She has also worked for the company in a number of capacities, including studio supervisor (August 2021 to January 2020) and manager at the moment (Jan 2022 to present).

Rouba Saadeh and Michele Morrone's relationship

Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh started a romantic relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. Morrone first met Rouba years back through one of his allies.

Michele Morrone married Saadeh in 2004. Rouba Saadeh's wedding took place in a private ceremony in 2014, in the presence of close allies and relatives. Unfortunately, the couple has not revealed any information concerning the venue and the specific date the ceremony took place.

In their brief union, Michele Morrone Rouba Saadeh was blessed with two cute boys named Marcus Morrone and Brado Morrone.

Is Michele Morrone still married? No, he is not. In 2018, they had some misunderstandings and called off their marriage. Morrone opened up about his divorce from Rouba in his Instagram posts. He claimed he was devastated, making him suffer from severe depression.

Here is the message on Instagram Michele wrote.

A year and a half ago, I was about to leave everything, and I didn't want to act anymore. I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife. I found work as a gardener in a remote village of 1000 inhabitants because I had no more money in my pocket. But life is strange; when you're down, destiny puts the right train in front of you, and if you're strong, you can take it. Always believe in yourself..... ALWAYS.

After a year of separation, he returned to the entertainment industry as an actor with one of the biggest hits, 365 DNI.

How long was Michele Morrone married?

Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh were married for 14 years.

Who is Michele Morrone's wife?

The actor has not remarried since his divorce. He has also kept his current love affair's specifics a secret.

Body measurements

Michele Morrone's ex-wife is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 55 kilograms. She has dark brown eyes and brown hair. Her chest-waist-hip measurements are 34-27-38.

What is Rouba Saadeh's net worth?

She has an estimated net worth of 2$ million. Her income is attributed to her career as a fashion designer.

Facts about Rouba Saadeh and Michele Morrone

Here is a quick look at some interesting facts about Saadeh and Michele.

Besides Michele being an actor and a singer, he is a professional guitarist.

Michele rose to fame after appearing in 365 Days.

After their separation, they maintained a good relationship, and Rouba has not deleted any of Morrone's photos from her Instagram page.

She has tattoos on her wrist and some on her chest's right side.

Rouba Saadeh is a successful woman whose efforts are seen through her various career endeavours. In addition, she is a dedicated mother and currently raising her two boys.

READ ALSO: Noelle Watters' biography: What is known about Jesse Watters' ex-wife?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Noelle Watters. She is a New York-born television personality and fashion stylist. While working for FOX in 2001, Noelle and Jesse fell in love and got married.

Their marriage resulted in the birth of twin daughters, but things did not work out as planned, and they separated in 2018. Here is Noelle Watters' bio to help you know her better.

Source: Legit.ng