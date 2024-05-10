Duck Dynasty net worth (2024): The full cast ranked by wealth

The Robertson family appeared in the A&E reality TV show Duck Dynasty. They are famous for running a family dynasty known as Duck Commander. Despite the reality show ending, the family has made a fortune in business and other ventures. What is the Duck Dynasty's net worth now?

Duck Dynasty's Robertson family arrives at the world premiere of "Duck Commander Musical' at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

The Robertson family appeared on the reality TV show Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017. The males look alike and are known for wearing long beards. Each family member played a significant role in growing the family business. Duck Dynasty's net worth is a testament to the Robertson family's hard work and dedication to their empire.

Duck Dynasty's net worth (2024)

The Robertson family appeared in 132 episodes of the reality show Duck Dynasty. The cast members made money from the Duck Commander, the TV series, and private ventures. Here is the entire cast ranked by wealth.

Willie Robertson Duck Dynasty—$45 million

Willie Robertson, of the "Duck Dynasty" television show, speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, July 18, 2016. Photo: Bill Clark

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Willie Jess Robertson

: Willie Jess Robertson Date of birth : 22 April 1972

: 22 April 1972 Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)

Willie is the third son of Phil and Miss Kay. He is a businessman, author, and reality TV personality. Willie is also the CEO of Duck Commander. His leadership has transformed the family business into a multimillion-dollar enterprise.

The American businessman graduated from NE Louisiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Health and Human Performance. He specialised in business. He is married to Korie and has six children. Willie Robertson's net worth is alleged to be $45 million. He is the wealthiest member of the Duck Dynasty family.

Jase Robertson—$8 million

Missy Robertson and Jase Robertson attend the "Unsung Hero" at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jason Silas "Jase" Robertson

: Jason Silas "Jase" Robertson Date of birth : 16 August 1969

: 16 August 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of May 2024)

Jase is Phil and Marsha's second son. He is a businessman, a professional duck hunter and a reality TV personality. Jase works for Duck Commander, and he is in charge of manufacturing. He is married to Missy, and they have three children: Reed, Cole, and Mia. Jase Robertson's net worth is $8 million.

Si Robertson—$8 million

Si Robertson of Duck Dynasty introduces drivers before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Chris Graythen

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Silas Merritt Robertson

: Silas Merritt Robertson Date of birth : 27 April 1948

: 27 April 1948 Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)

Silas, popularly known as Uncle Si, is Phil's brother. He is a Vietnam War veteran and reality TV star and worked at Duck Commander. He made the reeds that go into every duck call. Uncle Si is a great storyteller known for using expressions like "Hey!" and "Jack."

Uncle Si appeared in Duck Dynasty and its second spin-off, Going-Si-Ral. He was featured together with his nephew Willie Robertson. Si Robertson's net worth is alleged to be $8 million.

Jep Robertson—$8 million

Jep Robertson and Jessica Robertson attend the "Duck Commander Musical" premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jules Jeptha "Jep" Robertson

: Jules Jeptha "Jep" Robertson Date of birth : 28 May 1978

: 28 May 1978 Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)

Jep is the youngest son of Phil Robertson and Miss Kay. He is a reality TV personality, cameraman, editor, and businessman. Jep edits all the DVDs of the Robertson family's duck hunts and is often seen at Duck Commander. He also appeared as a cast member in Duck Dynasty and Jep and Jessica: Growing the Dynasty.

Jules Jeptha is married to Jessica, and they have five children together. Jep Robertson's net worth is allegedly $8 million.

John Godwin—$1.5 million

John Godwin attends the "Duck Commander Musical" premiere at the Rio Hotel & Casino Crown Theatre on April 15, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Godwin

: John Godwin Date of birth : 6 September 1962

: 6 September 1962 Age: 61 years old (as of 2023)

John Godwin is not part of the Robertson family but appeared in Duck Dynasty. He works at Duck Commander as a builder of calls and oversees shipping and supplies.

During the show, he was known as the decoy technician, who figured out the exact spot where the decoys were to be placed. He also worked on all hunting equipment. Godwin from Duck Dynasty's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million.

Sadie Robertson—$1 million

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson arrives at the 2016 Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University, on October 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Anna Webber (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sadie Carroway Robertson Huff

: Sadie Carroway Robertson Huff Date of birth : 11 June 1997

: 11 June 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of May 2024)

Sadie Carroway is the first daughter of Willie and Korie. She is an American actress, author, podcaster, reality TV star, and social media personality. She has appeared on Duck Dynasty, I'm Not Ashamed, and God's Not Dead 2.

Sadie also hosts WHOA, That's Good Podcast. She is married to Christian Huff, and they have two daughters together. Sadie Robertson's net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

John Luke Robertson—$800k

Full name : John Luke Robertson

: John Luke Robertson Date of birth : 11 October 1995

: 11 October 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of May 2024)

John Luke is the eldest son of Willie and Korie. He is a reality TV personality, businessman, and author. John attended Ouachita Christian High School before heading to Liberty University, where he engaged in camping and leadership.

John has been working as the director of Camp Ch-Yo-Ca, a Christian summer camp in Calhoun, Louisiana. He is married to Mary-Kate, and they have two kids, a son and a daughter. John Luke's net worth is alleged to be $800k.

Justin Martin—$700k

Brittany Brugman and Justin Martin attend the "Duck Commander Musical" premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Justin Martin

: Justin Martin Date of birth : 26 August 1985

: 26 August 1985 Age: 38 years old as of (May 2024)

Martin is an American businessman and reality TV personality. He appeared in the Duck Dynasty TV series and is the General Manager at Duck Commander. He is married to Brittany Martin and enjoys fishing for crappie. Justin Martin from Duck Dynasty's net worth is alleged to be $700k.

FAQs

What is the Duck Dynasty? Duck Dynasty is an American reality television series aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017. Who is the richest Duck Dynasty member? Willie Robertson is the richest member of the Duck Dynasty. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $45 million. Who owns the Duck Dynasty business? Phil Robertson is the founder and creator of the business and the family patriarch. Does the Duck Dynasty still make money? Some cast members' net worths have tripled since the show ended. They are also engaged in other business ventures. Is Duck Commander still in business? Duck Commander Warehouse is still open and part of the family business. Who is the CEO of Duck Dynasty? Willie Robertson is the chief executive officer of the family company. What is Si Robertson's net worth? Uncle Si is allegedly worth around $8 million.

The Robertson family appeared in the Duck Dynasty reality TV show from 2012 to 2017. They also ran a family empire named Duck Commander. Duck Dynasty's net worth has grown significantly even after the show ended. Additionally, the cast ventured into other wealth-generating activities alongside the family business.

Legit.ng published an article about Jim Belushi's net worth. Jim Belushi is an actor, comedian, and musician from the United States. He became prominent for his roles in movies and TV shows such as According to Jim, Twin Peaks, Thief, About Last Night, and Salvador.

Jim Belushi is the younger brother of the late comedy actor John Belushi and the father of actor Robert Belushi. He has had a successful acting career, appearing in over 150 movies and TV shows. Discover how much he has amassed and some lesser-known facts about him.

Source: Legit.ng