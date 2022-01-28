Ella Bands’ biography: age, real name, parents, sister, ethnicity

Who is Ella Bands? She is an American social media influencer and entrepreneur, popularly known as Ella Bandz. She is also famous for being in a relationship with American singer A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

As an entrepreneur, Ella started her own eyelash company, which she named Slay by Ella Lash Co. She sells fake eyelashes of various sizes and shapes worldwide. Read on to find more details about her career, net worth, her marital status and much more.

Profile summary

Full name: Ella Rodriguez

Ella Rodriguez Known as : Ella Bands

: Ella Bands Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 January 1999

23 January 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Bronx, New York, United States

Bronx, New York, United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ella Bands' ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in Pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body measurements in inches: 36-26-36

36-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-66-91

91-66-91 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Single

Single Children: 2

2 Occupation: Entrepreneur, social media influencer

Entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @slaybyella

Ella Bands’ bio

The social media influencer was born in Bronx, New York, the United States of America. Her ethnicity is mixed, and she is of American nationality. What is Ella Bands' real name? Her real name is Ella Rodriguez.

Ella Rodriguez's parents are of Cuban and African-American descent. The American entrepreneur has one sibling. Ella Rodriguez's sister is called Mella Barbie.

When is Ella Bands' birthday?

The American entrepreneur was born on 23 January 1999, despite what many other outlets claim.

How old is Ella Bands?

Ella Bands' age is 27 years old as of 2022.

Ella Bands before fame

Bands’ engagement to rapper Julius Dubose, alias A Boogie wit da Hoodie, made her more famous. The social media personality has also undergone surgery for her dream look in October 2018.

Career

Ella Bands is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. She uses her social media accounts to endorse various brands like Dior, Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Fashion Nova.

The American celebrity has a verified Instagram account with over 2.2 million followers. She has a YouTube channel with over 191k subscribers, but it has not been active since 2019.

Bands owns and manages her Slay by Ella Lash Company, which sells eyelashes handcrafted from high-quality human hair. She offers her clients a wide range of styles for every eye size and shape.

Who is Ella Bands dating?

Rodriguez’s long-time boyfriend has been the famous American rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Are Ella Bandz and A Boogie together? The duo has been together for a while, but they parted ways. Before the two went separate paths, A Boogie wrote on his IG story,

As much as I don’t wanna admit it, I don’t deserve you @slaybyella… You have a beautiful long life ahead of you and I don’t wanna be the reason you’re not happy be free – go be what you truly want to be.

Rodriguez is a mother of two. The elder child is a daughter named Melody Valentine. Is Melody A Boogie's daughter? Yes, she is his daughter, born on 14 February 2017.

Does A Boogie have a son? Yes, on 27 June 2020, the singer and his now-former partner welcomed their second-born son named Artist Julius Dubose Jr.

What is Ella Bands' net worth?

According to Explore Celeb, the American social media celebrity has a net worth of $1.5 million, but this information is not official.

Body measurements

Rodriguez's body measurements in inches are 36-26-36 (or 91-66-91 centimetres). She stands at the height of 5 feet 4 inches, equivalent to 160 centimetres. Also, she weighs 123 pounds (56 kg).

Ella Bands is a popular figure on social media in social media platforms. She is an independent woman with a company of her own.

