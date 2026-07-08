The 15 richest celebrities in the world right now (2026)
The single richest celebrity on the planet right now is Steven Spielberg, with a Forbes-verified net worth of $7.1 billion — more than triple the fortune of Taylor Swift and nearly double that of Star Wars creator George Lucas. The director earned that status not just from blockbusters, but from theme-park royalty deals and decades of production ownership. Six of the top ten on this list never cut a single record.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- 15 richest celebrities in the world in 2026
- 15. Selena Gomez ($700 million)
- 14. Kylie Jenner ($700 million)
- 13. Rihanna ($1 billion)
- 12. LeBron James ($1.3 billion)
- 11. Tiger Woods ($1.5 billion)
- 10. Magic Johnson ($1.6 billion)
- 9. Peter Jackson ($1.9 billion)
- 8. Kim Kardashian ($1.9 billion)
- 7. Taylor Swift ($2 billion)
- 6. Jay-Z ($2.8 billion)
- 5. Oprah Winfrey ($3.2 billion)
- 4. Vince McMahon ($3.6 billion)
- 3. Michael Jordan ($4.3 billion)
- 2. George Lucas ($5.2 billion)
- 1. Steven Spielberg ($7.1 billion)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- #1 richest celebrity: Steven Spielberg at $7.1 billion (Forbes, 2026) — the highest grossing film director of all time
- Runner-up: George Lucas at $5.2 billion, largely from his $4 billion sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012
- Range: $700 million (Kylie Jenner / Selena Gomez) to $7.1 billion (Spielberg) — a spread of over $6.4 billion
- Richest woman on the list: Oprah Winfrey at $3.2 billion — the only person here who turned a talk show into a media empire worth billions
- Nine of the 15 entries built their fortunes without a record deal — athletes, directors, and reality-TV-turned-entrepreneurs dominate the rankings
15 richest celebrities in the world in 2026
Our rankings are based on Forbes' 2026 World's Celebrity Billionaires list and Celebrity Net Worth, cross-referenced with Bloomberg where figures differ. We use net worth as the primary ranking metric, drawing on the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (July 2026). Forbes defines "celebrity" as someone who became famous first, then massively rich — excluding those who are purely famous for their wealth or business success.
Rank
Name
Net Worth
Primary wealth source
Record deal?
15
Selena Gomez
$700M
Rare Beauty cosmetics
✅ Yes
14
Kylie Jenner
$700M
Kylie Cosmetics / Coty deal
❌ No
13
Rihanna
$1B
Fenty Beauty / Savage X Fenty
✅ Yes
12
LeBron James
$1.3B
SpringHill Co. / endorsements
❌ No
11
Tiger Woods
$1.5B
Endorsements / Sun Day Red
❌ No
10
Magic Johnson
$1.6B
Sports team ownership
❌ No
9
Peter Jackson
$1.9B
Lord of the Rings / WetaFX
❌ No
8
Kim Kardashian
$1.9B
Skims shapewear
❌ No
7
Taylor Swift
$2B
Eras Tour / music catalog
✅ Yes
6
Jay-Z
$2.8B
Spirits brands / Roc Nation
✅ Yes
5
Oprah Winfrey
$3.2B
OWN / Harpo Productions
❌ No
4
Vince McMahon
$3.6B
WWE / TKO Group
❌ No
3
Michael Jordan
$4.3B
Jordan Brand / Charlotte Hornets
❌ No
2
George Lucas
$5.2B
Lucasfilm / Star Wars IP
❌ No
1
Steven Spielberg
$7.1B
Film catalog / theme-park deals
❌ No
15. Selena Gomez ($700 million)
- Full name: Selena Marie Gomez
- Date of birth: July 22, 1992
- Age: 33 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer, actress, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $700 million (Forbes, 2025 estimate)
- Instagram: @selenagomez
Forbes estimates Selena Gomez's net worth at $700 million as of 2025. While she built her early career as a Disney Channel actress and then a pop star, the real engine of her fortune is Rare Beauty, the cosmetics brand she launched in 2020.
Unlike many celebrity beauty lines, Rare Beauty became a genuine market force — known for its inclusive shade ranges and mental health mission. It has been valued at over $2 billion, making Gomez's stake worth far more than her music royalties.
Gomez also remains one of the most followed people on Instagram, giving her enormous leverage with brand deals. She's proof that a record deal can start the journey, but cosmetics can finish it.
14. Kylie Jenner ($700 million)
- Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner
- Date of birth: August 10, 1997
- Age: 28 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Entrepreneur, model, TV personality
- Net worth: $670–$700 million (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @kyliejenner
Forbes estimates Kylie Jenner's net worth at about $670 million as of 2026, placing her just below billionaire status despite her earlier claim as the "youngest self-made billionaire." The core of her fortune is Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched in 2015. Jenner built her fortune mainly through Kylie Cosmetics, and the brand's rapid success, combined with the sale of a majority stake to Coty for $600 million, greatly increased her wealth.
Jenner's Instagram posts — reaching over 390 million followers — can command between $1 million and $1.8 million per sponsored upload, giving her a high-margin income stream alongside her beauty business. Not a single note of music required.
13. Rihanna ($1 billion)
- Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
- Date of birth: February 20, 1988
- Age: 38 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: Barbadian-American
- Profession: Singer, actress, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $1 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @badgalriri
While Rihanna may keep fans guessing about new music after 10 years without a new album, her fortune was largely built offstage. Her biggest asset is Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics company she co-owns with LVMH. The luxury goods conglomerate is reportedly exploring a sale of its stake in Fenty in a deal that could value the company between $1 billion and $2 billion.
Rihanna debuted on the Forbes celebrity billionaires list in 2026 — the same year as Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, and James Cameron. Rihanna is a billionaire, mainly because of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, along with music and other business interests. Her story is the clearest example on this list of an artist whose wealth outgrew her catalog.
12. LeBron James ($1.3 billion)
- Full name: LeBron Raymone James Sr.
- Date of birth: December 30, 1984
- Age: 41 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: NBA player, entrepreneur
- Affiliation: Los Angeles Lakers
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @kingjames
At 41 years old, LeBron James remains an active NBA player for the Los Angeles Lakers. But his billions are built off the court. Forbes states that he has earned over $1 billion from various brand deals and endorsements, including Nike and Beats By Dre.
James is a minority owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, having purchased a small stake in their majority owners Fenway Sports Group through his co-founded company RedBird Capital, alongside his business partners in 2021. His SpringHill Company — a production and marketing firm — is another major asset. No record deal, but James has 14 No. 1 records' worth of business instinct.
11. Tiger Woods ($1.5 billion)
- Full name: Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods
- Date of birth: December 30, 1975
- Age: 50 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Professional golfer
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @tigerwoods
Tiger Woods is the rare sports billionaire whose fortune surpassed his prize money by a factor of dozens. Forbes noted that he has earned "roughly $1.9 billion" throughout his golf career — most of it from endorsements rather than tournament winnings. After his split from Nike, Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red, his own apparel brand in partnership with TaylorMade.
Woods holds 15 Major championships and is widely considered the most commercially dominant golfer in history. His ability to monetize fame across decades of career turbulence is a masterclass in celebrity brand durability.
10. Magic Johnson ($1.6 billion)
- Full name: Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr.
- Date of birth: August 14, 1959
- Age: 66 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Former NBA player, businessman
- Net worth: $1.6 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @magicjohnson
Unlike other names on this list, Magic Johnson did not earn a significant portion of his current wealth while playing in the NBA during the 1980s and 1990s. In retirement, the now-66-year-old is the face of the ownership group that controls the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball, and is also co-owner of Major League Soccer franchise Los Angeles FC.
He invested $220 million in NFL side Washington Commanders in 2024, and is part of the ownership group of National Women's Soccer League side Washington Spirit. Magic Johnson is the blueprint for the athlete-turned-sports-mogul path — five NBA championships on the court, and a billion-dollar portfolio off it.
9. Peter Jackson ($1.9 billion)
- Full name: Sir Peter Robert Jackson
- Date of birth: October 31, 1961
- Age: 64 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: New Zealander
- Profession: Film director, producer, screenwriter
- Net worth: $1.9 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @peterjacksonfilm
Peter Jackson turned The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies into one of the most lucrative film franchises ever made, but his biggest financial asset may be WetaFX — the visual effects and technology company he co-founded in New Zealand. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson landed at the $1.6 billion threshold on Forbes' earlier lists, and his net worth has since climbed to $1.9 billion as WetaFX has grown into a global VFX powerhouse used by rival studios worldwide.
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Jackson is one of the few directors to build billionaire-level wealth without being headquartered in Hollywood — and without a note of music to his name.
8. Kim Kardashian ($1.9 billion)
- Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
- Date of birth: October 21, 1980
- Age: 45 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Entrepreneur, TV personality, actress
- Net worth: $1.9 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @kimkardashian
Kardashian rose to fame as the star of the hit reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But she's a billionaire thanks to her shapewear business Skims, which private investors valued at $5 billion in the company's most recent funding round in 2025.
In 2025, the brand completed another fundraising round, securing $225 million led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and BDT & MSD Partners. That investment valued Skims at $5 billion. At that valuation, Kim's one-third stake is worth $1.67 billion on paper.
In early 2026, Skims announced a partnership with Nike, producing the NikeSkims activewear line — positioning the brand in the athletic performance category alongside one of the most recognized companies in the world. No record deal. Not one.
7. Taylor Swift ($2 billion)
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Date of birth: December 13, 1989
- Age: 36 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, producer
- Net worth: $2 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @taylorswift
Taylor Swift's net worth jumped to a whopping $2 billion, according to Forbes. The Grammy winner's net worth doubled since she first became a billionaire in 2023, due to her record-breaking Eras Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2025, and the sales of multiple re-recorded albums.
The Eras Tour grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales and hundreds of millions more in merchandise. A concert film of the tour, self-funded and distributed directly through AMC theaters, earned $260 million at the worldwide box office.
Swift's most significant 2025 move was off-tour: on May 30, 2025, Taylor Swift officially announced she had purchased the master recordings of her first six albums back from Shamrock Capital. Forbes previously declared the singer as "the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances."
6. Jay-Z ($2.8 billion)
- Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
- Date of birth: December 4, 1969
- Age: 56 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $2.8 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @jayz
Since becoming hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019, Jay-Z has nearly tripled his fortune, thanks in large part to his lucrative liquor businesses. He sold 50% of spirits brand Armand de Brignac, otherwise known as Ace of Spades, to luxury goods giant LVMH in 2021, and sold a majority of his stake in cognac brand D'Usse to Bacardi in 2023.
While Taylor Swift remains the wealthiest female artist, she is not the richest musician. That title goes to Jay-Z, whose net worth currently sits at $2.8 billion, per an updated Forbes profile. His Roc Nation entertainment empire spans music, sports management, touring, and film — and his partnership with the NFL on social justice initiatives gave it a cultural footprint no album could match.
5. Oprah Winfrey ($3.2 billion)
- Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey
- Date of birth: January 29, 1954
- Age: 72 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Media mogul, talk show host, actress, producer
- Net worth: $3.2 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @oprah
Winfrey parlayed her hit talk show, which ran for 25 years until 2011, into a media and business empire. She has reinvested profits from her show and films like The Color Purple, Beloved, and Selma (which her Harpo Productions co-produced) into a sprawling real estate portfolio, which includes over a dozen properties and 2,100 acres of land in Hawaii.
Oprah Winfrey, with a fortune of $3.2 billion, built her empire from her influential television show and investments in media, entertainment, and real estate. She is the richest woman on this list and the only person here who built primary wealth through broadcasting. Zero record deals, zero albums — just the most trusted brand in daytime television history.
4. Vince McMahon ($3.6 billion)
- Full name: Vincent Kennedy McMahon
- Date of birth: August 24, 1945
- Age: 80 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Wrestling promoter, businessman
- Affiliation: TKO Group Holdings (WWE parent)
- Net worth: $3.6 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @vincemcmahon
Vince McMahon grew World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) from a regional operation into a global phenomenon. He joined his father's small wrestling company in 1972, bought the business a decade later, and took it public in 1999. McMahon's vast net worth is derived from the growth of what was originally founded in 1980 as Titan Sports Inc., which eventually acquired WWE in 1982.
WWE's merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in 2023 dramatically increased the value of McMahon's stake. He is among the most unlikely entries on any celebrity billionaire list — but his ability to turn scripted athletics into a global media brand is undeniable. No record deal, just a steel chair and a microphone.
3. Michael Jordan ($4.3 billion)
- Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan
- Date of birth: February 17, 1963
- Age: 63 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Former NBA player, businessman
- Net worth: $4.3 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @michaeljordan
In the world of sports, the most prominent name is Michael Jordan, whose fortune amounts to $4.3 billion. Although he earned nearly $90 million during his NBA career, his real wealth comes from long-term commercial agreements and strategic investments, including the majority sale of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.
The former athlete sold the majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets franchise in 2023, with the deal valuing the basketball team at around $3 billion. His Jordan Brand partnership with Nike remains the most lucrative athlete-endorsement deal in history, generating over $6 billion a year in revenue for Nike.
Forbes states that Jordan earns $2 billion (pre-tax) per year from corporate partners such as Nike and Gatorade. Six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs — and a bank balance that dwarfs most tech founders.
2. George Lucas ($5.2 billion)
- Full name: George Walton Lucas Jr.
- Date of birth: May 14, 1944
- Age: 82 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Film director, producer, screenwriter
- Net worth: $5.2 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @georgelucasofficial
George Lucas holds the second spot in the ranking with an estimated net worth of $5.2 billion. A large part of his wealth stems from the historic sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, a deal valued at approximately $4 billion in cash and stock. That single transaction — along with his early insistence on retaining Star Wars merchandising rights — makes him one of the greatest wealth architects in entertainment history.
After selling his film production company Lucasfilm to Disney, Lucas has largely retired from filmmaking and is now focused on philanthropy and the development of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which is scheduled to open in Los Angeles this year. The Skywalker Ranch and his ongoing share of Star Wars and Indiana Jones royalties continue generating revenue. Never cut a record in his life.
1. Steven Spielberg ($7.1 billion)
- Full name: Steven Allan Spielberg
- Date of birth: December 18, 1946
- Age: 78 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Film director, producer, screenwriter
- Net worth: $7.1 billion (Forbes, 2026)
- Instagram: @stevenspielberg
Spielberg snagged the number one spot in Forbes' 2026 World's Billionaires list on March 10, marking the second time he's topped the ranking in a row. According to the publication, it is estimated that the Jaws director is worth $7.1 billion for several reasons, including being the highest grossing film director of all time.
The DreamWorks studios co-founder and highest-grossing film director of all time, Spielberg still gets a slice of every ticket sold at Universal Studios theme parks, thanks to his blockbuster hits like Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones. One of the highest paid directors in Hollywood history, the former California resident has made even more from early bets on everything from real estate to some of the world's most valuable brands.
One of his best investments: a minority stake in David Booth's Dimensional Fund Advisors when it was managing $12 billion in assets. DFA now has more than $1 trillion of assets under management. The richest celebrity alive — not a single record deal in sight.
FAQs
Who is the richest celebrity in the world in 2026?
Steven Spielberg is the richest celebrity billionaire in 2026, with an estimated net worth of about $7.1 billion, according to Forbes. He has topped the Forbes Celebrity Billionaires list for two consecutive years. His wealth comes from film royalties, theme-park deals, production company ownership, and decades of smart investing.
What is Taylor Swift's net worth right now?
Taylor Swift's net worth jumped to a whopping $2 billion, according to Forbes. The "Opalite" singer's financial value is made up of almost $800 million earned from royalties and touring, a music catalog estimated to be worth $600 million, and $110 million in real estate, per Forbes. She is the world's richest female musician and the first to reach billionaire status primarily through her music and performances.
What is Kim Kardashian's net worth and how did she make it?
Kim Kardashian's net worth stands at an estimated $1.9 billion in 2026. The majority of her net worth lives in a single ownership position in a private company that did not exist seven years ago — her Skims shapewear brand, now valued at $5 billion. She made her fortune entirely without music.
What is Kylie Jenner's net worth?
Forbes estimates Kylie Jenner's net worth at about $670 million as of 2026, placing her just below billionaire status despite her earlier claim as the "youngest self-made billionaire." Her wealth comes from Kylie Cosmetics, the Coty deal, real estate, and social media sponsorships that can earn her up to $1.8 million per post. Her sister Kim remains significantly wealthier.
Who is the richest actor in the world?
The richest celebrity billionaire in 2026 is Steven Spielberg with $7.1 billion, followed by George Lucas at $5.2 billion and Michael Jordan at $4.3 billion. Among pure performers (rather than directors), Arnold Schwarzenegger parlayed blockbuster paychecks from The Terminator series into venture capital, early investment in Google, and commercial real estate holdings — making him one of the wealthiest traditional actors alive, at approximately $1.2 billion.
Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the wealthiest chefs in the world in 2026, with Kimbal Musk taking the top spot at an impressive net worth of $1.4 billion. Behind him, culinary legends like Alan Wong and Gordon Ramsay showcase not only financial success but also the incredible journeys and innovations that shaped their culinary empires.
Source: Legit.ng
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