The 15 richest celebrities in the world right now (2026)

The single richest celebrity on the planet right now is Steven Spielberg, with a Forbes-verified net worth of $7.1 billion — more than triple the fortune of Taylor Swift and nearly double that of Star Wars creator George Lucas. The director earned that status not just from blockbusters, but from theme-park royalty deals and decades of production ownership. Six of the top ten on this list never cut a single record.

Some of the richest celebrities in the world. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

#1 richest celebrity: Steven Spielberg at $7.1 billion (Forbes, 2026) — the highest grossing film director of all time

(Forbes, 2026) — the highest grossing film director of all time Runner-up: George Lucas at $5.2 billion , largely from his $4 billion sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012

, largely from his $4 billion sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 Range: $700 million (Kylie Jenner / Selena Gomez) to $7.1 billion (Spielberg) — a spread of over $6.4 billion

— a spread of over $6.4 billion Richest woman on the list: Oprah Winfrey at $3.2 billion — the only person here who turned a talk show into a media empire worth billions

— the only person here who turned a talk show into a media empire worth billions Nine of the 15 entries built their fortunes without a record deal — athletes, directors, and reality-TV-turned-entrepreneurs dominate the rankings

15 richest celebrities in the world in 2026

Our rankings are based on Forbes' 2026 World's Celebrity Billionaires list and Celebrity Net Worth, cross-referenced with Bloomberg where figures differ. We use net worth as the primary ranking metric, drawing on the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (July 2026). Forbes defines "celebrity" as someone who became famous first, then massively rich — excluding those who are purely famous for their wealth or business success.

Rank Name Net Worth Primary wealth source Record deal? 15 Selena Gomez $700M Rare Beauty cosmetics ✅ Yes 14 Kylie Jenner $700M Kylie Cosmetics / Coty deal ❌ No 13 Rihanna $1B Fenty Beauty / Savage X Fenty ✅ Yes 12 LeBron James $1.3B SpringHill Co. / endorsements ❌ No 11 Tiger Woods $1.5B Endorsements / Sun Day Red ❌ No 10 Magic Johnson $1.6B Sports team ownership ❌ No 9 Peter Jackson $1.9B Lord of the Rings / WetaFX ❌ No 8 Kim Kardashian $1.9B Skims shapewear ❌ No 7 Taylor Swift $2B Eras Tour / music catalog ✅ Yes 6 Jay-Z $2.8B Spirits brands / Roc Nation ✅ Yes 5 Oprah Winfrey $3.2B OWN / Harpo Productions ❌ No 4 Vince McMahon $3.6B WWE / TKO Group ❌ No 3 Michael Jordan $4.3B Jordan Brand / Charlotte Hornets ❌ No 2 George Lucas $5.2B Lucasfilm / Star Wars IP ❌ No 1 Steven Spielberg $7.1B Film catalog / theme-park deals ❌ No

15. Selena Gomez ($700 million)

Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Marty, Life Is Short" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

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Full name: Selena Marie Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez Date of birth: July 22, 1992

July 22, 1992 Age: 33 (as of July 2026)

33 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, actress, entrepreneur

Singer, actress, entrepreneur Net worth: $700 million (Forbes, 2025 estimate)

$700 million (Forbes, 2025 estimate) Instagram: @selenagomez

Forbes estimates Selena Gomez's net worth at $700 million as of 2025. While she built her early career as a Disney Channel actress and then a pop star, the real engine of her fortune is Rare Beauty, the cosmetics brand she launched in 2020.

Unlike many celebrity beauty lines, Rare Beauty became a genuine market force — known for its inclusive shade ranges and mental health mission. It has been valued at over $2 billion, making Gomez's stake worth far more than her music royalties.

Gomez also remains one of the most followed people on Instagram, giving her enormous leverage with brand deals. She's proof that a record deal can start the journey, but cosmetics can finish it.

14. Kylie Jenner ($700 million)

Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

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Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner Date of birth: August 10, 1997

August 10, 1997 Age: 28 (as of July 2026)

28 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur, model, TV personality

Entrepreneur, model, TV personality Net worth: $670–$700 million (Forbes, 2026)

$670–$700 million (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @kyliejenner

Forbes estimates Kylie Jenner's net worth at about $670 million as of 2026, placing her just below billionaire status despite her earlier claim as the "youngest self-made billionaire." The core of her fortune is Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched in 2015. Jenner built her fortune mainly through Kylie Cosmetics, and the brand's rapid success, combined with the sale of a majority stake to Coty for $600 million, greatly increased her wealth.

Jenner's Instagram posts — reaching over 390 million followers — can command between $1 million and $1.8 million per sponsored upload, giving her a high-margin income stream alongside her beauty business. Not a single note of music required.

13. Rihanna ($1 billion)

Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Robyn Rihanna Fenty Date of birth: February 20, 1988

February 20, 1988 Age: 38 (as of July 2026)

38 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Barbadian-American

Barbadian-American Profession: Singer, actress, entrepreneur

Singer, actress, entrepreneur Net worth: $1 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$1 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @badgalriri

While Rihanna may keep fans guessing about new music after 10 years without a new album, her fortune was largely built offstage. Her biggest asset is Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics company she co-owns with LVMH. The luxury goods conglomerate is reportedly exploring a sale of its stake in Fenty in a deal that could value the company between $1 billion and $2 billion.

Rihanna debuted on the Forbes celebrity billionaires list in 2026 — the same year as Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, and James Cameron. Rihanna is a billionaire, mainly because of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, along with music and other business interests. Her story is the clearest example on this list of an artist whose wealth outgrew her catalog.

12. LeBron James ($1.3 billion)

Basketball Player and Team AlUla Co-Owner, Lebron James looks on in the E1 Owners Suite during the E1 Series Dubrovnik GP on June 13, 2026 in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Photo: Joe Portlock

Source: Getty Images

Full name: LeBron Raymone James Sr.

LeBron Raymone James Sr. Date of birth: December 30, 1984

December 30, 1984 Age: 41 (as of July 2026)

41 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: NBA player, entrepreneur

NBA player, entrepreneur Affiliation: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Net worth: $1.3 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$1.3 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @kingjames

At 41 years old, LeBron James remains an active NBA player for the Los Angeles Lakers. But his billions are built off the court. Forbes states that he has earned over $1 billion from various brand deals and endorsements, including Nike and Beats By Dre.

James is a minority owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, having purchased a small stake in their majority owners Fenway Sports Group through his co-founded company RedBird Capital, alongside his business partners in 2021. His SpringHill Company — a production and marketing firm — is another major asset. No record deal, but James has 14 No. 1 records' worth of business instinct.

11. Tiger Woods ($1.5 billion)

Tiger Woods of the United States is pictured during a PGA Tour Press Conference prior to the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Photo: Andrew Redington

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Full name: Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods

Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods Date of birth: December 30, 1975

December 30, 1975 Age: 50 (as of July 2026)

50 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional golfer

Professional golfer Net worth: $1.5 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$1.5 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @tigerwoods

Tiger Woods is the rare sports billionaire whose fortune surpassed his prize money by a factor of dozens. Forbes noted that he has earned "roughly $1.9 billion" throughout his golf career — most of it from endorsements rather than tournament winnings. After his split from Nike, Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red, his own apparel brand in partnership with TaylorMade.

Woods holds 15 Major championships and is widely considered the most commercially dominant golfer in history. His ability to monetize fame across decades of career turbulence is a masterclass in celebrity brand durability.

10. Magic Johnson ($1.6 billion)

Former NBA player Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the 15th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards

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Full name: Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr. Date of birth: August 14, 1959

August 14, 1959 Age: 66 (as of July 2026)

66 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Former NBA player, businessman

Former NBA player, businessman Net worth: $1.6 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$1.6 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @magicjohnson

Unlike other names on this list, Magic Johnson did not earn a significant portion of his current wealth while playing in the NBA during the 1980s and 1990s. In retirement, the now-66-year-old is the face of the ownership group that controls the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball, and is also co-owner of Major League Soccer franchise Los Angeles FC.

He invested $220 million in NFL side Washington Commanders in 2024, and is part of the ownership group of National Women's Soccer League side Washington Spirit. Magic Johnson is the blueprint for the athlete-turned-sports-mogul path — five NBA championships on the court, and a billion-dollar portfolio off it.

9. Peter Jackson ($1.9 billion)

Director Peter Jackson emerges from from a Hobbit house before delivering a speech at the "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" World Premiere in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Peter Robert Jackson

Sir Peter Robert Jackson Date of birth: October 31, 1961

October 31, 1961 Age: 64 (as of July 2026)

64 (as of July 2026) Nationality: New Zealander

New Zealander Profession: Film director, producer, screenwriter

Film director, producer, screenwriter Net worth: $1.9 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$1.9 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @peterjacksonfilm

Peter Jackson turned The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies into one of the most lucrative film franchises ever made, but his biggest financial asset may be WetaFX — the visual effects and technology company he co-founded in New Zealand. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson landed at the $1.6 billion threshold on Forbes' earlier lists, and his net worth has since climbed to $1.9 billion as WetaFX has grown into a global VFX powerhouse used by rival studios worldwide.

Jackson is one of the few directors to build billionaire-level wealth without being headquartered in Hollywood — and without a note of music to his name.

8. Kim Kardashian ($1.9 billion)

Kim Kardashian on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Mark Sutton - Formula 1

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Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth: October 21, 1980

October 21, 1980 Age: 45 (as of July 2026)

45 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur, TV personality, actress

Entrepreneur, TV personality, actress Net worth: $1.9 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$1.9 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @kimkardashian

Kardashian rose to fame as the star of the hit reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But she's a billionaire thanks to her shapewear business Skims, which private investors valued at $5 billion in the company's most recent funding round in 2025.

In 2025, the brand completed another fundraising round, securing $225 million led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and BDT & MSD Partners. That investment valued Skims at $5 billion. At that valuation, Kim's one-third stake is worth $1.67 billion on paper.

In early 2026, Skims announced a partnership with Nike, producing the NikeSkims activewear line — positioning the brand in the athletic performance category alongside one of the most recognized companies in the world. No record deal. Not one.

7. Taylor Swift ($2 billion)

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth: December 13, 1989

December 13, 1989 Age: 36 (as of July 2026)

36 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer-songwriter, producer

Singer-songwriter, producer Net worth: $2 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$2 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @taylorswift

Taylor Swift's net worth jumped to a whopping $2 billion, according to Forbes. The Grammy winner's net worth doubled since she first became a billionaire in 2023, due to her record-breaking Eras Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2025, and the sales of multiple re-recorded albums.

The Eras Tour grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales and hundreds of millions more in merchandise. A concert film of the tour, self-funded and distributed directly through AMC theaters, earned $260 million at the worldwide box office.

Swift's most significant 2025 move was off-tour: on May 30, 2025, Taylor Swift officially announced she had purchased the master recordings of her first six albums back from Shamrock Capital. Forbes previously declared the singer as "the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances."

6. Jay-Z ($2.8 billion)

Jay-Z attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 05, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shawn Corey Carter

Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth: December 4, 1969

December 4, 1969 Age: 56 (as of July 2026)

56 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur

Rapper, entrepreneur Net worth: $2.8 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$2.8 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @jayz

Since becoming hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019, Jay-Z has nearly tripled his fortune, thanks in large part to his lucrative liquor businesses. He sold 50% of spirits brand Armand de Brignac, otherwise known as Ace of Spades, to luxury goods giant LVMH in 2021, and sold a majority of his stake in cognac brand D'Usse to Bacardi in 2023.

While Taylor Swift remains the wealthiest female artist, she is not the richest musician. That title goes to Jay-Z, whose net worth currently sits at $2.8 billion, per an updated Forbes profile. His Roc Nation entertainment empire spans music, sports management, touring, and film — and his partnership with the NFL on social justice initiatives gave it a cultural footprint no album could match.

5. Oprah Winfrey ($3.2 billion)

Oprah Winfrey gives an interview as she attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza. Photo: Jim Vondruska

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey Date of birth: January 29, 1954

January 29, 1954 Age: 72 (as of July 2026)

72 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Media mogul, talk show host, actress, producer

Media mogul, talk show host, actress, producer Net worth: $3.2 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$3.2 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @oprah

Winfrey parlayed her hit talk show, which ran for 25 years until 2011, into a media and business empire. She has reinvested profits from her show and films like The Color Purple, Beloved, and Selma (which her Harpo Productions co-produced) into a sprawling real estate portfolio, which includes over a dozen properties and 2,100 acres of land in Hawaii.

Oprah Winfrey, with a fortune of $3.2 billion, built her empire from her influential television show and investments in media, entertainment, and real estate. She is the richest woman on this list and the only person here who built primary wealth through broadcasting. Zero record deals, zero albums — just the most trusted brand in daytime television history.

4. Vince McMahon ($3.6 billion)

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Vincent Kennedy McMahon

Vincent Kennedy McMahon Date of birth: August 24, 1945

August 24, 1945 Age: 80 (as of July 2026)

80 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Wrestling promoter, businessman

Wrestling promoter, businessman Affiliation: TKO Group Holdings (WWE parent)

TKO Group Holdings (WWE parent) Net worth: $3.6 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$3.6 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @vincemcmahon

Vince McMahon grew World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) from a regional operation into a global phenomenon. He joined his father's small wrestling company in 1972, bought the business a decade later, and took it public in 1999. McMahon's vast net worth is derived from the growth of what was originally founded in 1980 as Titan Sports Inc., which eventually acquired WWE in 1982.

WWE's merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in 2023 dramatically increased the value of McMahon's stake. He is among the most unlikely entries on any celebrity billionaire list — but his ability to turn scripted athletics into a global media brand is undeniable. No record deal, just a steel chair and a microphone.

3. Michael Jordan ($4.3 billion)

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on April 18, 2026. Photo: David Jensen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan

Michael Jeffrey Jordan Date of birth: February 17, 1963

February 17, 1963 Age: 63 (as of July 2026)

63 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Former NBA player, businessman

Former NBA player, businessman Net worth: $4.3 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$4.3 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @michaeljordan

In the world of sports, the most prominent name is Michael Jordan, whose fortune amounts to $4.3 billion. Although he earned nearly $90 million during his NBA career, his real wealth comes from long-term commercial agreements and strategic investments, including the majority sale of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

The former athlete sold the majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets franchise in 2023, with the deal valuing the basketball team at around $3 billion. His Jordan Brand partnership with Nike remains the most lucrative athlete-endorsement deal in history, generating over $6 billion a year in revenue for Nike.

Forbes states that Jordan earns $2 billion (pre-tax) per year from corporate partners such as Nike and Gatorade. Six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs — and a bank balance that dwarfs most tech founders.

2. George Lucas ($5.2 billion)

US executive producer George Lucas attends the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) opening gala for the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA in Los Angeles. Photo: Etienne Laurent / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Walton Lucas Jr.

George Walton Lucas Jr. Date of birth: May 14, 1944

May 14, 1944 Age: 82 (as of July 2026)

82 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Film director, producer, screenwriter

Film director, producer, screenwriter Net worth: $5.2 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$5.2 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @georgelucasofficial

George Lucas holds the second spot in the ranking with an estimated net worth of $5.2 billion. A large part of his wealth stems from the historic sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, a deal valued at approximately $4 billion in cash and stock. That single transaction — along with his early insistence on retaining Star Wars merchandising rights — makes him one of the greatest wealth architects in entertainment history.

After selling his film production company Lucasfilm to Disney, Lucas has largely retired from filmmaking and is now focused on philanthropy and the development of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which is scheduled to open in Los Angeles this year. The Skywalker Ranch and his ongoing share of Star Wars and Indiana Jones royalties continue generating revenue. Never cut a record in his life.

1. Steven Spielberg ($7.1 billion)

Steven Spielberg attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center. Photo: Jim Vondruska

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steven Allan Spielberg

Steven Allan Spielberg Date of birth: December 18, 1946

December 18, 1946 Age: 78 (as of July 2026)

78 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Film director, producer, screenwriter

Film director, producer, screenwriter Net worth: $7.1 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$7.1 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @stevenspielberg

Spielberg snagged the number one spot in Forbes' 2026 World's Billionaires list on March 10, marking the second time he's topped the ranking in a row. According to the publication, it is estimated that the Jaws director is worth $7.1 billion for several reasons, including being the highest grossing film director of all time.

The DreamWorks studios co-founder and highest-grossing film director of all time, Spielberg still gets a slice of every ticket sold at Universal Studios theme parks, thanks to his blockbuster hits like Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones. One of the highest paid directors in Hollywood history, the former California resident has made even more from early bets on everything from real estate to some of the world's most valuable brands.

One of his best investments: a minority stake in David Booth's Dimensional Fund Advisors when it was managing $12 billion in assets. DFA now has more than $1 trillion of assets under management. The richest celebrity alive — not a single record deal in sight.

FAQs

Who is the richest celebrity in the world in 2026?

Steven Spielberg is the richest celebrity billionaire in 2026, with an estimated net worth of about $7.1 billion, according to Forbes. He has topped the Forbes Celebrity Billionaires list for two consecutive years. His wealth comes from film royalties, theme-park deals, production company ownership, and decades of smart investing.

What is Taylor Swift's net worth right now?

Taylor Swift's net worth jumped to a whopping $2 billion, according to Forbes. The "Opalite" singer's financial value is made up of almost $800 million earned from royalties and touring, a music catalog estimated to be worth $600 million, and $110 million in real estate, per Forbes. She is the world's richest female musician and the first to reach billionaire status primarily through her music and performances.

What is Kim Kardashian's net worth and how did she make it?

Kim Kardashian's net worth stands at an estimated $1.9 billion in 2026. The majority of her net worth lives in a single ownership position in a private company that did not exist seven years ago — her Skims shapewear brand, now valued at $5 billion. She made her fortune entirely without music.

What is Kylie Jenner's net worth?

Forbes estimates Kylie Jenner's net worth at about $670 million as of 2026, placing her just below billionaire status despite her earlier claim as the "youngest self-made billionaire." Her wealth comes from Kylie Cosmetics, the Coty deal, real estate, and social media sponsorships that can earn her up to $1.8 million per post. Her sister Kim remains significantly wealthier.

Who is the richest actor in the world?

The richest celebrity billionaire in 2026 is Steven Spielberg with $7.1 billion, followed by George Lucas at $5.2 billion and Michael Jordan at $4.3 billion. Among pure performers (rather than directors), Arnold Schwarzenegger parlayed blockbuster paychecks from The Terminator series into venture capital, early investment in Google, and commercial real estate holdings — making him one of the wealthiest traditional actors alive, at approximately $1.2 billion.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the wealthiest chefs in the world in 2026, with Kimbal Musk taking the top spot at an impressive net worth of $1.4 billion. Behind him, culinary legends like Alan Wong and Gordon Ramsay showcase not only financial success but also the incredible journeys and innovations that shaped their culinary empires.

Source: Legit.ng