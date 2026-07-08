The Senate has urged the federal government to end pardons and rehabilitation programmes for suspected Boko Haram members and other criminals

Lawmakers linked the debate to the killing of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and attacks on other military officers

The chamber also called for stronger intelligence, security coordination, and preventive measures to address worsening insecurity

The Senate has called on the federal government to stop granting pardons and rehabilitation to suspected Boko Haram members, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

Lawmakers approved the recommendation on Tuesday, July 7, during plenary after considering a motion by Senator Abdulazeez Yar'Adua on the kidnapping and killing of former Director of Defence Information, retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, and other military officers.

The session was presided over by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau.

General Rabe's killing: Senate takes tough stand on Boko Haram policy. Photo: NGRSenate

Source: Facebook

Senators question rehabilitation of 'repentant' insurgents

During the debate disclosed by Daily Trust, senators criticised the deradicalisation and rehabilitation programmes operated by some state governments for "repentant" Boko Haram members, bandits and other offenders.

Some lawmakers linked Nigeria's prolonged insurgency, especially in the North, to the continued release of people who had gone through such programmes.

The Senate also raised fresh concerns over the country's security situation. Members of the upper chamber said the recent kidnapping and killing of retired military officers point to a worrying shift in the tactics of criminal and terrorist groups.

The lawmakers, in their resolution, said:

"The death of retired Major General Abubakar and others in the custody of terrorists represents not only personal tragedies but also a painful national loss and a stark reminder of the scale and persistence of insecurity confronting the nation."

Senate lists attacks on retired military officers

The Senate also pointed to what it called a growing pattern of attacks on serving and retired military personnel.

Lawmakers referred to several incidents recorded between January 2023 and May 2026.

Lawmakers discuss ending pardons and rehabilitation for suspected Boko Haram members during Senate session. Photo: NGRsenate

Source: Facebook

These include the killing of retired Major General Richard Duru in Owerri after a reported $50,000 ransom was paid, the murder of retired Brigadier General O.M. Harlord Udokwere in Abuja, the 56-day captivity of former NYSC Director-General, retired Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga, and the death of retired Major Aja while in captivity in Kogi state.

The chamber warned that such attacks now go beyond individual victims and have wider implications for national security.

Lawmakers noted that many of the victims previously held sensitive intelligence, operational, and command positions, making the attacks an issue of national concern.

Oshiomhole backs suspension

Meanwhile, Senator Adams Oshiomhole also backed the Senate's call for the suspension of the rehabilitation programme for suspected terrorists

As he put it:

"It does not make even common sense to grant pardon, rehabilitate, and reintegrate criminals."

Watch him speak below:

Questions remain over General Rabe’s body

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that conflicting accounts emerged over how the remains of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar were recovered after he died in captivity following his abduction in Katsina state.

One security source claimed the kidnappers handed over the body to officials at a designated location, while another account alleged residents found the remains abandoned before alerting security operatives.

Source: Legit.ng