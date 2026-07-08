Lionel Messi's magical display against Egypt has propelled him into the top three of the latest Ballon d'Or projections

The Ballon d'Or organisers celebrated the Argentina captain's latest World Cup heroics after his record-breaking performance

Messi's chances of winning a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or could rise further if Argentina continue their title defence.

Lionel Messi's breathtaking performance against Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has not only kept Argentina's title defence alive but has also significantly boosted his hopes of winning another Ballon d'Or.

The Argentina captain inspired the reigning world champions to an extraordinary 3-2 comeback victory in the round of 16 after they trailed by two goals late in the game. His goal, assist and record-breaking display earned widespread praise, including a special message from the Ballon d'Or organisers.

Lionel Messi celebrates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Egypt. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Following the dramatic contest, the official Ballon d'Or social media account celebrated Messi's latest masterpiece.

"Epic, a miracle and records: Messi leads Argentina's historic comeback against Egypt."

The organisers added:

"Never gives up."

They concluded by hailing the eight-time winner's latest performance.

"8-time Ballon d'Or winner style. Discover the best of a night filled with epic moments and records."

Messi rescues Argentina from World Cup exit

Argentina looked destined for a shock elimination after Egypt established a 2-0 lead and frustrated Lionel Scaloni's side for most of the match.

The defending champions struggled to create clear opportunities and appeared to be running out of ideas as the clock ticked down.

However, Messi once again delivered when his country needed him most.

According to the BBC, the 39-year-old first supplied the cross that Cristian Romero converted to reduce the deficit before scoring the equaliser himself just minutes later. Enzo Fernandez then completed the remarkable turnaround in stoppage time to seal a memorable 3-2 victory.

The emotional scenes after the final whistle reflected the magnitude of Argentina's escape, with several players in tears while Messi was lifted into the air by his teammates after leading one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament.

Argentina players lift Lionel Messi after the 3-2 victory against Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

The victory secured Argentina's place in the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face either Colombia or Switzerland.

Another historic night for Messi

Beyond inspiring the comeback, Messi rewrote the history books once again with several remarkable achievements.

His goal against Egypt made him the first player ever to score in six consecutive FIFA World Cup knockout matches.

He also became the oldest footballer to register both a goal and an assist in the same World Cup knockout fixture, further underlining his extraordinary longevity.

The strike was his eighth of the 2026 tournament, making him the first player since Germany legend Gerd Muller in 1970 to score eight goals within his nation's opening five matches of a single World Cup, per Opta.

Messi also extended his own record by scoring in nine consecutive World Cup matches, a feat unmatched by any player in the competition's history.

Messi climbs Ballon d'Or rankings

The latest Ballon d'Or projections suggest Messi's latest World Cup display has strengthened his position in the race for football's biggest individual prize.

According to Kalshi's live forecast, Harry Kane remains the favourite with a 29% probability after gaining two percentage points.

France captain Kylian Mbappe slipped into second place with a 26% chance, representing the biggest decline among the leading contenders after dropping 12 percentage points.

Messi is now third with a 15% probability, improving his chances by three percentage points following his heroics against Egypt.

Current holder Ousmane Dembele occupies fourth place on 14% after losing seven percentage points, while Michael Olise is fifth with 10%.

Erling Haaland's chances have improved to 8%, while Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal completes the top seven with a 7% probability.

Kalshi's live forecast for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Source: UGC

Messi's rise reflects the growing influence of his performances on the biggest stage, with the World Cup continuing to shape the Ballon d'Or conversation as expected.

World Cup prizes could strengthen Messi's case

While lifting another World Cup trophy would significantly boost Messi's credentials, individual honours at the tournament could also prove decisive in the Ballon d'Or race.

Kalshi's latest projections show the Argentina captain is currently tied with Mbappe as the leading contender for the Golden Boot, with both players holding a 41% chance of finishing as the tournament's top scorer.

Messi is also among the favourites for the Golden Ball, awarded to the competition's best player, where he currently has a 38% probability of claiming the prize.

Winning either award, or completing a remarkable double, would considerably strengthen his bid for a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or later this year.

Ballon d'Or update boosts Messi's hopes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ballon d'Or organisers clarified the eligibility rules for this year's award, ending speculation over whether players based outside Europe could still compete for football's highest individual honour.

The clarification means Messi, who currently plays club football outside Europe for Inter Miami, remains eligible for the prestigious prize, giving the Argentina legend another realistic opportunity to add a ninth Ballon d'Or to his unmatched collection if he continues his outstanding form at the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng