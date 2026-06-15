The RHODubai cast members have amassed significant wealth through luxury fashion, real estate, and high-stakes international business. Nina Ali leads with an astounding net worth of $1 billion, far surpassing her co-stars. The rest of the cast boast net worths ranging from $2 million to $30 million.

RHODubai's cast: Nina Ali, Caroline Stanbury, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Brooks. Photo: @nina.ali, @carolinestanbury, @sara, @Lesa.milan, @carolinedxb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast members' net worths range from $2 million to a staggering $1 billion .

cast members' net worths range from to a staggering . Nina Ali was the wealthiest woman to ever appear in the entire Real Housewives franchise, before she departed after season 1.

franchise, before she departed after season 1. Caroline Stanbury holds a net worth of $30 million, built on her British aristocratic background, a lucrative divorce settlement, and her reality television career.

A closer look at RHODubai's cast's net worths

In compiling and ranking the net worths of RHODubai's cast, we relied on widely reported estimates, while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and Distractify.

Cast member Estimated net worth Chanel Ayan $2 million Taleen Marie $2 million Caroline Brooks $5 million Lesa Milan $9.2 million Sara Al Madani $16 million Caroline Stanbury $30 million Nina Ali $1 billion

7. Chanel Ayan ($2 million)

Chanel Ayan attends the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 25 June 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chanel Ayan Pillott

Chanel Ayan Pillott Date of birth: 7 June 1978

7 June 1978 Age: 48 years old (as of June 2026)

48 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Malaba, Kenya

Chanel Ayan has an estimated net worth of $2 million. The Kenyan-born trailblazer made history as the first Black supermodel in Dubai.

Chanel Ayan fronted campaigns for elite fashion powerhouses including Chanel, Cartier, and Dolce & Gabbana. She later signed on as a main cast member of Bravo's international spin-off.

Ayan built her fortune over decades through residuals from her high-fashion modelling career and a successful talent management agency. She also makes money from her cosmetics line, Ayan Beauty, which she co-founded alongside celebrity makeup artist Toni Malt.

6. Taleen Marie ($2 million)

RHODubai cast member Taleen Marie poses after attending Huda Beauty's suhoor in Dubai. Photo: @taleen_marie_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Taleen Marie Khanoyan

Taleen Marie Khanoyan Date of birth: 16 September 1986

16 September 1986 Age: 39 years old (as of June 2026)

39 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Taleen Marie joined the main cast in season 2, instantly making a splash with her close-knit connection to Caroline Brooks and her unfiltered personality. She has an estimated net worth of $2 million, accumulated through music, beauty, and a digital fitness platform.

Taleen first found financial success as a singer in the United States before relocating to the United Arab Emirates. Today, her income streams come from her luxury cosmetics brand and her digital fitness ventures.

The TV personality is also married to Rafael Khanoyan. Rafael is the chief executive officer of Al Ryum Group of Companies across Dubai.

5. Caroline Brooks ($5 million)

Caroline Brooks attended the Global Citizen Gala 2022 on 17 November 2022 in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Shameem Shaheed

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caroline Brooks

Caroline Brooks Date of birth: 10 August 1984

10 August 1984 Age: 41 years old (as of June 2026)

41 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

According to various sources, including Urban Matter, Distractify, and Women's Health, Caroline Brooks has an estimated net worth of $4 million to $6 million.

After moving to Dubai with her wealthy ex-husband, Brooks famously walked away from a massive divorce settlement. She chose instead to secure sole custody of her son and build her own financial empire from scratch.

Caroline Brooks earned her millions by climbing the ranks to become an executive director at a premier Dubai real estate brokerage firm. She later diversified her business portfolio by opening Glass House Dubai, an ultra-exclusive, luxury spa.

4. Lesa Milan ($9.2 million)

Lesa Milan is elegantly posing with a glass of white wine in an upscale indoor setting. Photo: @lesamilanofficial (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Lesa Milan Hall

Lesa Milan Hall Date of birth: 23 March 1989

23 March 1989 Age: 37 years old (as of June 2026)

37 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

According to Reality Tea, Lesa Milan's net worth is estimated between $5 million and $9.2 million. The former Miss Jamaica Universe contestant moved to Miami before cementing her status in Dubai high society. Lesa is married to Richard Hall, a millionaire financier and property developer.

Lesa Milan is a highly successful fashion designer, commanding a massive revenue stream from her premium brand, Mina Roe Maternity. The line became a global phenomenon after high-profile celebrities, including Beyoncé and Khloé Kardashian, were spotted wearing her luxury maternity designs.

Beyond fashion, Milan also generates revenue from her children's educational brand, My Little Milan. The reality star also hosts the popular lifestyle podcast unstitched.tv.

3. Sara Al Madani ($16 million)

Sara Al Madani at the "Diving into Dubai" Panel from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sara Al Madani

Sara Al Madani Date of birth: 20 January 1986

20 January 1986 Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)

40 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

As a serial entrepreneur and prominent public speaker, Dr Sara Al Madani holds an estimated net worth of $16 million. Unlike many of her co-stars, Al Madani was born in the UAE. She began her business empire at the tender age of 15, launching her own custom abaya fashion line.

Over nearly two decades in business, Al Madani has ventured into virtual reality, digital marketing, tech startups, NFTs, and hospitality. Her impressive portfolio includes co-founding Halahi, a tech platform that serves as the Middle East's direct answer to Cameo.

2. Caroline Stanbury ($30 million)

Caroline Stanbury arrives at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, on Friday, 14 November 2025. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caroline Alice Stanbury

Caroline Alice Stanbury Date of birth: 28 April 1976

28 April 1976 Age: 50 years old (as of June 2026)

50 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

As an original breakout star of Bravo's Ladies of London, Caroline Stanbury seamlessly transitioned her fame into the Dubai spin-off. She has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Stanbury was born into the wealthy, aristocratic Vestey family in the United Kingdom, thereby establishing early ties to British royalty and high society. Her substantial fortune was significantly strengthened by her 15-year marriage and subsequent divorce from Cem Habib, a Turkish investment banker.

Stanbury operates as a luxury influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers. She also runs a popular lifestyle podcast titled Divorced Not Dead, and designs a premium footwear collection through Black Suede Studio.

1. Nina Ali ($1 billion)

Nina Ali smiling (L) and in a casual outdoor setting (R). Photo: @nina.ali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Nina Ali

Nina Ali Date of birth: 22 January 1979

22 January 1979 Age: 47 years old (as of June 2026)

47 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon

Nina Ali sits atop the list with a staggering estimated net worth of $1 billion. However, the bulk of her billionaire status is tied to her husband, Munaf Ali. He is a prominent British-born tech mogul and the founder of Phoenix Group, a cryptocurrency mining conglomerate.

Nina generated her own income as a lifestyle content creator and the founder of Amara, a high-end luxury fruitcake business. The business mogul famously left the series after just one season to focus on her family and expanding corporate ventures.

Why did The Real Housewives of Dubai end?

According to People, Bravo officially put the show on an "indefinite pause" at the end of 2024. Andy Cohen said:

It's just smart business... We just want to make sure we get everything right and be very deliberate with everything we're doing.

Cast member Caroline Brooks later confirmed on X it wouldn't return for Season 3. She revealed:

We were told, ‘You guys are not being picked up for a third season. I'm really sorry because I feel like you guys deserved one. Thank you so much for two great seasons, ladies. Wish you all the best of luck’.

How much is Caroline Stanbury's husband Sergio worth?

According to multiple sources, including Market Realist and Distractify, Sergio Carrallo's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $30 million. Since retiring, he has transitioned to global luxury real estate, digital content creation, and wealth management, working alongside his wife in Dubai.

Real Housewives of Dubai cast: Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Saba Yussouf, Sara Al Medani, and Taleen Marie. Photo: Yasmin Hussain

Source: Getty Images

What is Lesa Milan's net worth?

Lesa Milan's individual net worth is estimated at $9.2 million. This wealth is fueled directly by her global luxury fashion empire, Mina Roe Maternity.

What is Nina Ali's net worth?

Nina Ali's net worth is estimated at $1 billion. Together with her husband, Munaf Ali, she has amassed tech investments and massive cryptocurrency mining operations, firmly placing her in the billionaire's club.

RHODubai's cast's net worths reflect a blinding world of self-made fortunes, lucrative marriages, and massive international empires. Despite the show's ultimate end due to low ratings and logistical filming challenges, these glamorous women continue to expand their wealth beyond the cameras.

Legit.ng published an article on the net worths of The Resident cast. The actors from the TV show The Resident are worth between $3 million and $25 million. Jane Leeves is the wealthiest with $25 million, while Andrew McCarthy has $12 million and Melina Kanakaredes has $10 million.

Many of the stars of The Resident made their wealth through acting, music, and other businesses. Even though Matt Czuchry was the main star of the show, he and season one actor Merrin Dungey have the lowest net worth, each valued at $3 million. Discover more about The Resident cast's net worths and how they made their money here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng